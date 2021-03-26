U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,906.75
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,635.00
    +134.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,708.00
    -62.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,191.20
    +13.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.11
    +1.55 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.90
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.06
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -1.57 (-7.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7970
    +0.6360 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,202.70
    +46.69 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.77
    +23.86 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,725.13
    +50.30 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

Amazon's redesigned Fire TV interface rolls out to more devices

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

When Amazon launched its brand—new Fire TV interface last year, only third—gen Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite owners were able to access it soon after. Now, the e—commerce giant is rolling out the redesigned UI to more devices, namely the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube (first- and second-gen) and Fire TV (third-gen pendant design). The second-gen Fire TV stick and Fire TV Smart TVs are getting access to the new interface later this year, as well.

Amazon's updated UI comes with a new "Home" page that has a main menu navigation bar, which houses a scrolling list of the user's favorite apps, in the center of the screen. Right underneath that bar are show recommendations. There are also separate tabs for the Library, a page for Live programming and a new Find page that can be used to search for shows and movies to watch. 

In addition, the new UI gives Fire TV users the ability to have up to six User Profiles for different members of their household. Similar to Netflix's profiles, each one has its own personalized viewing history, watchlists and even live TV preferences. Parents will also be able to set up filtered profiles for their children with Amazon Kids.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's 64GB Fire HD 10 tablet is almost half price at $108

    Amazon's big screen Fire HD 10 tablet with 64GB of storage is down to almost half its original price as part of a Deal of the Day offer.

  • Drako's $1.2 million EV supercar goes drifting on an ice lake

    Drako took its 1,200 horsepower GTE supercar EV around a snow track and ice lake to show what its 4WD torque-vectoring system could do.

  • US labor board orders Elon Musk to delete a threatening tweet from 2018

    The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has found that Tesla violated US labor laws by firing a union activist and threatening workers' benefits via a tweet from CEO Elon Musk.

  • Google's new alliance wants to get digital keys, mobile IDs working on Android

    The Android Ready SE Alliance aims to accelerate the adoption of features like mobile IDs and digital keys on Android.

  • Triumph previews TE-1 electric bike concept with fast charging battery

    Historic British motorcycle Triumph has shared some of the first details on its TE-1 electric bike project.

  • 'Total War: Rome Remastered' revives an RTS classic on April 29th

    Rome: Total War, one of the best real-time strategy games ever released, is getting a remaster.

  • Sony's latest free PlayStation games include 'The Witness'

    Just like what Sony promised back in February, it's giving away more PlayStation games this month as part of its Play At Home program — and yes, you still don't need a PS Plus subscription to get them.

  • 'Axiom Verge 2' developer shows off some gameplay ahead of its spring launch

    'Axiom Verge 2' will bring more side-scrolling pixelated gameplay to Switch and the Epic Games Store when it launches this spring.

  • How signing Joe Flacco impacts the Philadelphia Eagles’ draft plans

    With the Eagles signing Joe Flacco to a one-year deal, the team is unlikely to target a quarterback in the NFL Draft.

  • April has been bullish for stocks but you shouldn’t bet on a repeat this year

    The U.S. stock market may or may not rise over the next four weeks. This earth-shattering prediction comes from my composite of stock-market seasonal patterns. My recommendation therefore is to be skeptical of all arguments based on alleged Wall Street seasonal tendencies.

  • Joe Biden snubs FOX News' Peter Doocy in first press conference

    FOX News White House correspondent discusses the topics the president avoided on 'America Reports'

  • So you've bought an OLED TV — now what?

    Here's a list of the best accessories to buy for your OLED TV, plus tips to make the most out of your new set.

  • US STOCKS-Stocks rebound in late-day rally on Wall Street

    U.S. stocks rose in a late-day rally on Thursday as investors bought stocks likely to do well in the recovery and picked up beaten-down Apple and Tesla shares in anticipation that the U.S. economy grows at its fastest pace in decades this year. President Joe Biden cited as economic progress Labor Department data that showed a declining number of Americans claimed unemployment insurance, news investors shrugged off earlier as Wall Street traded lower most of the session.

  • Germany’s Central Bank Tests Blockchain Solution to Counter CBDCs

    The Bundesbank has been looking for settlement solutions that do not require a CBDC.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Mixed News Creating Uncertainty, Rangebound Trade

    Lending some support for gold is a pullback from four-month highs by the U.S. Dollar.

  • Oil Drops in Volatile Week With Suez Canal Blockage Dragging On

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as a strengthening dollar and mounting lockdowns in Europe blunted the potential impact of crude cargoes backing up outside the blocked Suez Canal.Futures fell 4.3% in New York on Thursday in the wake of a stronger U.S. dollar, which reduces the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Work to re-float the massive ship that’s stuck in the canal continued without success. While the Suez blockage is complicating trade, a long-term realignment of global crude flows has seen westbound shipments from Persian Gulf producers fall, limiting the impact on oil prices.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeThe Suez Canal has “diluted importance as a transit hub for energy,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. Prices are facing pressure from the rising dollar, “the incredible inability of the euro zone in particular to take care of the Covid situation” and case numbers in the U.S. “going in the wrong direction.”At the same time, the U.S. reported the most new cases on Wednesday since Feb. 12 and European countries have tightened restrictions recently. Volatility has risen to the highest since November, and traders see the market shedding length with little to stoke immediate optimism ahead of a full-fledged economic reopening from the pandemic.Despite the recent sell-off, oil is still up around 20% this year and there is confidence in the longer-term outlook for demand as coronavirus vaccinations accelerate worldwide and OPEC+ continues to hold back supply. The alliance is scheduled to meet next week to decide production policy for May.“It all got a bit too excited earlier with talk about supercycles and massive stock draws in the first quarter,” said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered. That was “never on the cards, the big stock draws come later.”Still, the prompt timespread for Brent has resumed trading in a bullish backwardation after briefly flipping to a bearish contango on Tuesday for the first time since January. The spread was 14 cents in backwardation on Thursday, compared with 67 cents at the start of the month.Hedge funds had built up net long positions in WTI and Brent last month to the highest in over a year, according to a Bloomberg analysis of Commodities Futures Trade Commission and ICE data for four contracts. Since then, prices jumped to multi-year highs and above technical gauges indicating a correction was due, before last week’s price plunge sent futures in New York back near $60 a barrel.“People are concerned about the broader picture in the global economy and oil prices had already gone a long way,” said Peter McNally, global head for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge. “There’s pent up demand for travel, whether it be air or road. That is still coming. But in the near-term there’s a few hurdles we need to clear before we get to that point.”Meanwhile, tugs and diggers have so far failed to dislodge the container ship in the Suez Canal, which has led to a gridlock of vessels waiting to pass. Some experts say the crisis could drag on for several days. The spring tide on Sunday or Monday will add extra depth and allow for more maneuvering, said Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for refloating the Costa Concordia.(A previous version corrected the size and scope regarding hedge fund net long positions in the third and seventh paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon

    Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the psychologically important $51,000 mark in a 24-hour period leading up to press time late night Thursday and an analyst thinks more pain is yet to come. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency by market capitalization touched an intraday low of $50,856.57. At press time, BTC was 0.51% lower at $52,019.04. In a seven-day trailing period, BTC has fallen 9.57%. From its all-time high of $61,683.86 — reached twelve days ago — the cryptocurrency has fallen 15.77%. Analysts expect the downwards momentum to continue and are warning that BTC may breach the $50,000 levels. “Judging by recent events, traders seem happy to be selling into the rallies rather than buying the dip. So, don’t be surprised if we see renewed weakness in the markets later on in the session,” wrote Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, as reported by MarketWatch. Razaqzada said that further bad news could be in store for BTC. “The crypto has been correlating positively with risk assets over the past year and if that relationship remains strong then the digital currency could follow risk assets lower.” Why It Matters: Razaqzada urged Bitcoin traders to exercise caution as according to him “appetite for risk” is slowly fading, MarketWatch reported. Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement that it would accept BTC for payments also led to profit-taking, as per Shane Ai, head of research and development at crypto exchange Bybit, Business Insider reported. See Also: How Tesla Plans To Tackle Bitcoin Volatility In Payments For Its Vehicles Another factor that contributed to BTC’s decline is the expiration of $5 billion worth of options, due on Friday, as per Ai. The expiration of contracts and some investors pushing the price lower to make money from bets against the cryptocurrency in the options market “have led to spot-selling pressure into quarter-end,” according to the analyst. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat's Going On WIth Theta, Theta Fuel Cryptocurrencies Today?Fidelity Looks To Launch ETF That Tracks The Price Of Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Concerns over the Suez Canal accident tilt toward natural gas

    Oil's taking a break Thursday from the rally driven by the Suez Canal mishap, but if the issue isn't resolved in the next few days, tighter global supplies of liquid natural gas may turn out to be just as big of a concern.

  • Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends. 10 Stocks to Build an Income Stream for the Long Haul.

    The notion of using dividends for retirement income has plenty of appeal, with yields on many traditional income investments near historic lows and individuals increasingly on the hook for their postcareer income. How to assemble such a portfolio.

  • Hut 8 Buys $30M Worth of Nvidia’s New Crypto Mining GPUs

    The batch of processors will add 1,600 GH to Hut 8's mining capacity.