U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.88
    +20.67 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,261.66
    +350.46 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,569.05
    -50.61 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,045.93
    +15.17 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.63
    +1.07 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.50
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    +0.0070 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8780
    -0.0350 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3045
    +0.0043 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7380
    -1.1760 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,605.29
    +8.71 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.47
    +4.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.85
    +27.57 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Amazon’s latest renewable energy projects include its largest solar farm to date

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Pavel Mikheyev / reuters

Just ahead of Earth Day on Friday, Amazon has announced investments in 37 more renewable energy projects around the world. The company says these will increase its renewable energy capacity by almost 30 percent, up from 12.2 gigawatts to 15.7 GW.

The company claims the new investments will help it to power its operations entirely with renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the original timeline. The latest projects are in the US, Spain, France, Australia, Canada, India, Japan and the United Arab Emirates. They include wind farms, solar farms and eight solar rooftop installations on Amazon buildings. A 500 MW solar farm in Texas will be Amazon's largest renewable energy project to date in terms of capacity.

Amazon has now invested in 310 projects in 19 countries. It says that when they're all up and running, they'll generate enough energy to power 3.9 million homes. The quantity of carbon-free energy they'll generate will help avoid 17.3 million metric tons of emissions each year — the equivalent of taking more than 3.7 million combustion engine cars off roads.

In 2019, Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge, a vow to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. That's 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement's deadline. Along the more than 300 signatories that have joined the pledge are Microsoft, IBM and Best Buy.

Amazon said it will invest $2 billion into decarbonization efforts through the Climate Pledge Fund. Along with the accelerated timeline for fully switching to renewable energy, Amazon aims to make its shipments net-zero carbon. It hopes to be halfway to that goal by 2030 and to help it get there, the company placed an order with Rivian for 100,000 electric delivery vehicles.

Recommended Stories

  • Delta confirms it worked with SpaceX to trial Starlink's satellite internet

    SpaceX has been working to put Starlink internet on planes for quite some time.

  • New CDC team: A weather service to forecast what's next in pandemic

    A new team of federal health scientists officially embarked Tuesday on a mission to provide what has often been absent from the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic: better, faster information about what is likely to happen next in this public health emergency and in future outbreaks. "We think of ourselves like the National Weather Service, but for infectious diseases," said Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist and associate director for science at the initiative, run by the Centers for D

  • Netflix plans to offer cheaper ad-supported subscription tiers

    The company has revealed during its most recent earnings call.

  • Motorola will be the official jersey patch partner of the San Diego Padres

    The smartphone company’s logo will be on the MLB team’s jersey.

  • Amazon will perform a racial equality audit of its hourly workers

    The audit will only look at the company’s hourly employees.

  • Apple products were made with 50 percent more recycled material last year

    Apple says 18 percent of the material in its products was recycled in 2021, a 50 percent jump from the year before.

  • The Morning After: Electric chopsticks that make food taste saltier

    Today’s tech headlines: Samsung reveals a Pokémon-themed Galaxy Z Flip 3, Japanese researchers unveil electric chopsticks to make food taste saltier, Audi’s Urbansphere EV concept tries to be more than just a car.

  • Judge sends Assange extradition decision to UK government

    A British judge on Wednesday formally approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. The case will now go to Britain’s interior minister for a decision, though the WikiLeaks founder still has legal avenues of appeal. The order, which brings and end to the years'-long extradition battle closer, comes after the U.K. Supreme Court last month refused Assange permission to appeal against a lower court’s ruling that he could be extradited.

  • Confusion, anger, elation: Demise of travel mask mandate divides Americans, again

    Brooke Tansley and her husband Scott Herrmann were aboard a Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles on Monday with their two young children when the pilot told passengers over the loudspeaker that masks were now optional. On Monday evening, an administration official told reporters that the TSA would no longer enforce the rule, even though federal health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would still recommended masks while traveling.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Weighs Stake in Thyssenkrupp’s Hydrogen Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is considering buying a stake in Thyssenkrupp AG’s hydrogen unit as the oil-rich kingdom pivots to greener forms of energy production, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine

  • Abbott Labs tops earnings estimates as COVID-19 test sales surge

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Abbott labs.

  • Lexus announces the RZ, its first purpose-built EV

    Lexus' first pure-EV adds the tech from Toyota's bZ4X and sprinkles on a lot of luxury.

  • Jury Buys Ohio Doc’s Claim He Was Giving ‘Comfort Care’ to 14 Patients Who Died

    Franklin County Sheriff’s DepartmentAn Ohio doctor accused of administering deadly doses of fentanyl to critically ill patients has been found not guilty by a jury made up of seven women and five men after roughly six days of deliberations.The verdict came after the jury said Tuesday that they were deadlocked. Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook told the jurors—who began considering a decision on April 12—to continue deliberating.Dr. William Husel, who worked as an ICU physician in the Cincin

  • Plug Power Inks Deal With Walmart; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Now?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • The Surprising Pick for Investors Who Aren't Into Energy Stocks

    In the past few years, a lot of focus has been on technology stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has returned 49% since the beginning of 2020. For them, Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), a company best known for residential generators, could be a great addition to a portfolio lacking energy exposure.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Stock: Tesla or Ford

    Supply chain issues are hurting the performance of all the major automakers. If you want to look past those headwinds and bet on the long-term potential of the EV market, which is a better stock to buy to do so -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) or Ford (NYSE: F)? Compared to the prior-year quarter, Tesla's deliveries grew 68%.

  • Glencore Climate Plan in Spotlight on Concern Over Methane Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- A Glencore Plc climate plan is facing greater scrutiny following a report that the company is understating methane emissions from some of its Australian coal mines.The releases were so significant they caused the global commodities trader to underestimate its global operational emissions by 11% to 24% between 2018 and 2021, the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility said in a report. The analysis used methane emissions estimates made by scientists at the SRON Netherlands

  • Why Congressman Ro Khanna wants tech to expand beyond his Silicon Valley district

    Congressman Ro Khanna has represented much of Silicon Valley since 2017. He’s also a notable critic of Big Tech, particularly when it comes to how the industry distributes its opportunities.

  • Zinc8 Energy Named as a "Best-in-Class" Solution for 2022 PropTech Challenge

    Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE: ZAIR) (OTC: ZAIRF) (FSE: 0E9) is pleased to announce the Company has been named a "Best-in-Class" solution in the Energy Storage Category for the Real Estate Board of New York's ("REBNY") 2022 PropTech Challenge.