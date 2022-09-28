Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices

An Amazon logo is displayed on a fulfillment center. Being the world's largest online retail company, Amazon operates more than 175 fulfillment centers worldwide, totaling in over 166 million square feet. Gabe Ginsberg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg.

The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country.

The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the country.

Amazon is weighing in again on the return-to-office debate.

The tech giant is reportedly telling many of its US-based call center employees to work from home, according to a report Wednesday by Bloomberg News.

Earlier this month, Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy said at the Code Conference in Los Angeles that the company would embrace a flexible model that allowed for remote and hybrid work. Jassy said many of Amazon's tech workers have returned to the office.



Call center workers though, comprise a small percentage of Amazon's 1.5 million-employee workforce, Bloomberg reports. The decision to keep them at home comes as part of a larger push to close several call centers across the country.

Aside from saving money on real estate, Amazon might be going remote to widen its call center talent pool. By requesting those workers to stay at home, the company can hire people from more remote parts of the country. That might also help Amazon retain more workers in a sector with high turnover rates, Bloomberg notes.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

