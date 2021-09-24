U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,447.74
    -1.24 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,776.26
    +11.44 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,985.66
    -66.59 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.04
    +40.48 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.35
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.60
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    -0.51 (-2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4390
    +0.0290 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3686
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6700
    +0.3690 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,943.61
    -2,138.21 (-4.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,038.83
    -64.23 (-5.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.80
    -26.55 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Amazon is reportedly planning a wall-mounted Echo with a 15-inch display

Steve Dent
·2 min read

Amazon is working on a number of new devices including an Echo with a 15-inch wall-mounted display, a soundbar, new Echo Auto technology and wearables. Some may appear fairly soon at the company's September 28th hardware event, according to a Bloomberg report.

The splashiest-looking product would be an Alexa-enabled Echo with a display size around 15-inches. Codenamed Hoya, it could not only be placed on a stand like a regular Echo device, but mounted on a wall as well. It would serve as a smart-home center to control lights, cameras, locks and other devices, while showing weather, timers, appointments, photos and more. It's specifically designed to work in the kitchen, displaying recipes and YouTube cooking videos, while letting you stream Netflix and other apps.

The company may also announce its own soundbar, codenamed Harmony, to accompany a rumored lineup of Amazon-branded TVs. Unlike third-party Alexa-enabled soundbars, it would have a front-facing camera and support video calls from TVs, much like Facebook's Portal TV.

Finally, it's reportedly developing a new version of Echo Auto (codenamed Marion). The updated version will supposedly have a new design and allow for device charging via inductive technology. Amazon currently has a partnership with Ford to put Alexa in 700,000 vehicles, but it's apparently looking to team up with other automakers, too.

Other items in the works include new Echo speakers for 2022 and wearables for kids and seniors (the latter with fall detection). It's also reportedly building dedicated processors to improve artificial intelligence along with new technology to help its Fire TV, Echo and other devices work better together.

The company has some other, somewhat more unusual products in the works as well, according to the report. It has been working on a home robot codenamed Vesta that would use the Alexa interface and also an Alexa-powered karaoke microphone — though team working on that project was reportedly disbanded.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

