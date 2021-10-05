U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,362.20
    +61.74 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,426.24
    +423.32 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,488.07
    +232.59 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.30
    +12.83 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.98
    +1.36 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.00
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5220
    +0.0410 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4300
    +0.5120 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,332.15
    +1,158.68 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,242.53
    +25.16 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Amazon is reportedly working on a smart fridge that tracks what's inside

Kris Holt
·2 min read

Amazon is reportedly aiming to bring some of the tech it uses at cashierless Amazon Go stores to your kitchen. According to Insider, the company has been working on a smart fridge that can monitor items and help you order replacements if you're running low on something.

The team behind the Amazon Go systems is said to be heading the charge on the project, which has been in the works for at least two years. The Just Walk Out tech used at Go stores tracks what shoppers put in their carts and automatically charges them when they leave. Members of the Amazon Fresh and Lab126 hardware teams are reportedly involved with the fridge project too.

The fridge would monitor the items inside and keep tabs on your purchasing habits, according to the report. If you run low on something you buy frequently, the fridge would notify you and make it easier to order more from Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh, which could give the company's grocery division a boost. The fridge could offer recipe suggestions too, which may prove useful if you forget about an item that's about to expire.

Amazon wouldn't make the fridges itself, Insider's sources said. It's looking to team up with an appliance manufacturer. There's a possibility that Alexa voice control could be included. That's said to not be a major concern, but given Amazon's propensity for stuffing Alexa into nearly every other type of product, including home robots and its own TVs, it wouldn't be a surprise if the fridge has voice assistant support.

The company has reportedly spent upwards of $50 million per year on the project so far. Even so, there's no guarantee that the fridge will come to market as it's possible Amazon will shelve the plans. If the fridge does come to market, it likely won't come cheap. An Amazon spokesperson told Engadget the company doesn't comment “on rumors or speculation.”

The concept isn't entirely new. In 2016, Samsung revealed a fridge that can help you keep track of what's inside without having to open the door. You can even order groceries using the built-in touchscreen. Amazon's fridge would take the idea a little further, though, since it would flag items that you're about to run out of and help you order more through the company's own grocery ecosystem.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple iPhone ownership among teens holds near record high: Piper Sandler

    A near record share of teenagers are toting iPhones in their pockets and Apple Watches on their wrists, according to one top Wall Street firm.

  • Why I’ve dumped my smartphone

    The “senior” cellphones in question are flip phones, like we had back in olden days. If any readers want a cheap cellular plan, check out the likes of Red Pocket, Ultra Mobile or US Mobile, and you can get a plan for as little as $8 a month—and that includes 1 gigabyte of data. Neither you, nor your parents, nor grandparents, nor anyone else should be paying $25 a month for a basic plan.

  • The Best Tech Under $25 That Actually Works in 2021

    You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get in on some good tech.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Inking $1.6 Billion Deal For The Cosmopolitan?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Pepsi Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    “Our strong year-to-date results demonstrate that the investments we have made toward becoming a Faster, Stronger, and Better company are working,” said CEO Ramon Laguarta.

  • Hedge fund investor Marc Lasry’s tough week just got a lot worse

    Lasry's Avenue Capital owns a 6.7% stake in the firm whose pipeline is leaking oil off California's beaches.

  • A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Friday's Rally

    Pre-open movers U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones climbed more than 480 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL). Data on factory orders for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect factory orders increasing 1.0% in August. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President E

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Say Analysts

    Stock markets have been rising steadily from their ‘corona trough’ in the spring of last year – that’s no secret, in fact, it’s been a huge boon for investors. Stocks have consistently shown the best returns, as central banks have been holding rates low. But there’s been an unintentional consequence of the stock boom, one that wasn’t foreseen but has given a boost to both companies and investors alike. The sustained gains in stocks has encouraged a surge in IPO activity. Companies are taking adv

  • Tesla Stock Is Rising on Strong Deliveries. Earnings Estimates Are Going Higher Too.

    Tesla delivered more than 241,000 vehicle in the third quarter. That was more than analysts expected. Analysts are giving the company its props on Monday.

  • Brokerage Robinhood introduces 24/7 phone support after communications criticisms

    Robinhood Markets Inc said on Tuesday it had introduced 24-hour customer phone support, seven days a week, addressing criticisms over the app-driven retail brokerage's communications that were also implicated in the suicide of a client. Robinhood said expanding its customer support would help its users feel confident, informed and secure about investing, especially when getting started in trading assets like cryptocurrencies. "We need to help everyone feel like they are ready to become investors, that they belong, and that they will get the support they need in the moments they need it most," Christine Brown, chief operating officer of Robinhood Crypto, said in an interview.

  • Rivian IPO: 5 things to know about the Amazon-backed electric-vehicle maker

    Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. is set to become a public company, hoping to carve a niche for itself offering EVs for the great outdoors.

  • BMO Harris hikes hourly wage to $18 an hour

    BMO Harris Bank, the Chicago-based unit of Bank of Montreal , said Tuesday it's raising its U.S. minimum hourly wage for full- and part-time branch and customer contact center workers to $18 an hour starting on Oct. 17. The change represents up to a 20% increase in minimum base pay. Ernie Johannson, group head, North American personal and business banking at BMO Financial Group, said the bank wants to "reward our team in a way that reinforces their value to our organization and is competitive wi

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .7243, Weakens Under .7237

    The direction of the AUD/USD on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at .7243.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Why Square Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Square, together with its subsidiaries, creates tools that ena

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.