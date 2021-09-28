Amazon reveals Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition programs for Halo subscribers

Amazon is introducing two new services tied to user health and fitness, and its Halo personal health devices. They include Halo Fitness, a new service for interactive home video workouts that looks a lot like Apple Fitness+, and Halo Nutrition, a personalized, guided meal planner.

Both of these services will be included as part of Amazon's Halo membership for users of its Halo line of fitness trackers, which include the new Halo View activity tracker that adds an OLED display. The Halo subscription costs $3.99 per month after a six-month free trial bundled with the hardware, and Amazon says it'll include both of these new features starting later this year for Fitness, and in January 2022 for Nutrition.

Halo Fitness offers "studio quality workouts" led by "industry experts," and offers real-time display of metrics like heart rate and heart rate intensity zone as captured by the Halo fitness bands. The workouts include coaches like Michael Hildevbrand, Elana Cheung, and Elizabeth Andrews, and it will offer cardio, strength, yoga, outdoor and mobility classes in terms of types of workouts.

Amazon Halo kitchen

Halo Nutrition will offer recipe discovery and meal planning, with options to create tailor-made menus based on dietary preferences and requirements, or pre-curated menus for specific diets including 'classic, keto, mediterranean, nordic, paleo, vegan and vegetarian. At launch, Amazon says it'll have a library of over 500 recipes from partners including Whole Foods and WW, with integration with Alexa Shopping list for finding ingredients.