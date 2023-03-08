Amazon’s Ring Adds Head-to-Toe Video to Battery-Powered Doorbell

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s Ring unit introduced its first new smart doorbell in two years, adding improved head-to-toe video and a longer life to its rechargeable battery-powered lineup.

The new Battery Doorbell Plus, announced Wednesday, will go on sale April 5 for $180. The company’s battery-powered models allow customers to take video even if their homes don’t support a hardwired power source for doorbells. The devices are popular for renters or people who live in apartments.

The launch comes at a time of transition for Ring. The company announced earlier this month that co-founder and Chief executive Officer Jamie Siminoff will be replaced by a former Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. executive.

The new model has a wider field of view, allowing the video feed to show a full picture of visitors and enable more accurate alerts for package deliveries. The device also has higher video resolution — 1536 pixels — and new energy-saving features.

Amazon acquired Ring in 2018, part of a push to offer more hardware devices.

