U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.71
    -0.44 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.90
    -4.10 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9708
    -0.0031 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0831
    -0.0055 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4080
    +0.2860 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,463.97
    +346.02 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.10
    +18.32 (+4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Amazon rolls out broad-based pay raises for warehouse workers across its fulfillment network

Katherine Long
·1 min read
Amazon warehouse workers
ane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

  • Amazon workers of all types have been agitating for higher pay for years.

  • The e-commerce giant has about 750,000 warehouse workers in the US.

  • Amazon tries to balance trimming costs across its warehouse network with the need to retain staff.

Workers at Amazon warehouses across the country will receive hourly pay raises, the company told employees on Wednesday.

Wages will increase by roughly $0.50 to $1 an hour, according to workers at two facilities who were shown presentations of the new pay schedule and screenshots shared on social media.

An Amazon spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about whether all of its nearly 750,000 US warehouse employees are getting a pay bump.

The company has nearly 900 fulfillment facilities in the country. Amazon has sought to balance trimming costs across its warehouse network with an increasing need to retain employees. The company admitted earlier this year that it had overbuilt during the initial onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Executives are meanwhile worried that the company's high turnover rate will cause Amazon to run out of people to hire.

Amazon employees of all types have been agitating for higher compensation for years, adding pressure on the company to respond.

These new warehouse worker raises the raises go into effect in early October, according to one presentation Amazon made to staff.

Work at Amazon? Got a tip? Contact reporter Katherine Long via phone or Signal (+1-206-375-9280) or email (klong@insider.com).

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon raises hourly pay for warehouse and transportation workers

    Amazon said the pay hikes would cost the company nearly $1 billion over the next year. Amazon's minimum wage for hourly employees in the U.S. remains $15, a spokesperson told Reuters. The online retailer's decision also comes as some workers continue to push to unionize Amazon facilities in the United States.

  • Daily Crunch: Fast Company hacker sends 2 'obscene and racist' notifications to Apple News users

    It’s been an Amazon and Google extravaganza over the past 24 hours, in addition to all the regular news stories our crack team of tech news sleuths have been ferreting out from the underbrush. News you don’t want to use: Apple News users got some interesting — read “offensive” — notifications thanks to a hacker that breached Fast Company’s systems. It’s a new startup backed by eFounders that wants to bring community-driven, AngelList-style angel investments to European startups.

  • Amazon Raises Hourly Wages at Cost of Almost $1 Billion a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced a pay increase for hourly workers in the US that it says will take average starting wage for most front-line employees in warehousing and transportation to more than $19 an hour.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Decla

  • Lenovo’s newest and most advanced laptop is over 60% off on Amazon: 'Unbelievable value for the price!'

    This epic Lenovo laptop deal is one of the best we've seen all year. The brand's new 2022 touchscreen laptop is over $570 off for a limited time!

  • Intel exec on its turnaround: ‘We’ve got to build back that customer trust’

    Intel executives say they're going build back customer trust to turn its business around.

  • Apple's 512GB MacBook Air M2 falls to a new all-time low

    Apple's MacBook air is the thin and light notebook to own if you're looking for the best mix of small size and performance.

  • 10 under $10: The best budget-friendly Amazon finds to shop right now

    These 10 products will satisfy your need to shop without doing major damage to your wallet.

  • Fidelity's Genius Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits

  • Amazon Urges Call Center Staff to Work From Home, Plans Closings

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is encouraging customer service employees at some US call centers to work from home, signaling the company’s preference for remote work in certain roles that would help save money on real estate, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilizatio

  • ‘Everything is up but our wages’: Airport and airline workers speak out worldwide about ‘ridiculous’ conditions

    Thousands of airport and airline workers staged demonstrations on Tuesday at airports across the U.S. and abroad.

  • 9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour

    The pandemic might have been the biggest impetus for people taking to remote work in droves, but many people have since realized the numerous benefits of this kind of work. A shorter commute, less...

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.

  • This Is How Much A $5 Million Annuity Pays

    Annuities can be complex, and it's easy to be overwhelmed by the different types and sub-types, but they are one of the best ways to receive guaranteed income in retirement. While $5 million sounds like plenty of money to retire … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $5 Million Annuity Pay appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM steps back on new return-to-office policy after backlash from salaried workers

    GM touted its Work Appropriately policy as a talent and retention tool, but now as it mandates 3 days a week in the office, some feel betrayed.

  • Crucial Retirement Planning Moves To Make in Your 30s and 40s

    There are certain money moves we focus on making during each stage of our lives. Retirement planning is one of them. Retirement At Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of LifeRelated: 7...

  • How Much Will You Spend in Retirement?

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You'll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Make This Surprisingly Smart Money Move Now

    In times of relative economic turmoil, it may be natural to expect a lot of change to retirement savings patterns - perhaps to see people save less as they deal with more pressing needs. Others, restless at seeing losses, may … Continue reading → The post Here's the Surprising Move to Make Amid Market Volatility appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I’m Retired, Now What? 5 Fulfilling Things To Do That Will Also Earn You Extra Cash

    Work can be a fulfilling part of the day-to-day, so some retirees may have trouble finding that same feeling once they leave their jobs. But you don't have to go back to the 9-to-5 grind to achieve...