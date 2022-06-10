U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.75
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,217.00
    -46.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,307.25
    +32.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.50
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.11
    +0.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.30
    -8.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.29 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0604
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.49
    +2.53 (+10.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2452
    -0.0045 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7710
    -0.6070 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,909.88
    -615.09 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.82
    -8.66 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.90
    -100.31 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Amazon pulls out of IPL cricket streaming rights bidding

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Amazon won't be bidding for the five-year IPL media rights, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, a surprising last minute move that leaves the much anticipated prized auction largely to Disney and Reliance.

The e-commerce giant was one of the several tech giants that had been preparing to participate in the Sunday auction, which will grant the cricket media rights for the year 2023 through 2027.

Amazon, which has deployed about $6.5 billion in its India business and operates Prime Video streaming service, has relayed to the BCCI, the cricket board overseeing the IPL tournament, that it won't be participating in the bid, the person said, requesting anonymity as the details are private. Media reports as early as this morning were drumming up a supposed war between Reliance's Mukesh Ambani, one of Asia's richest men, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

Tens of millions of people around India watch IPL, one of the most popular cricket tournaments where 10 teams face off against one another over six dozen matches. The popularity of the IPL tournament, which runs for about two months, has helped Disney set several global streaming records.

Ambani's Reliance, which operates the largest retail chain in India and also the largest telecom operator, has been gearing up in recent months to go all-in for the cricket rights. Ambani-backed TV network Viacom18 recently partnered with -- and raised capital from -- James Murdoch and Uday Shankar's firm Bodhi Tree. The duo previously ran Star India and their bet on Hotstar and cricket streaming made the Indian app a crown jewel in Disney's portfolio. Now they are going against their former firm.

Disney, which currently holds the streaming rights, and Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance are expected to go neck-to-neck for the auction, which industry analysts expect could be worth $4 billion to $7 billion.

Star India, a Fox subsidiary that became part of Disney following the acquisition, won the last five-year rights auction with a $2.5 billion bid in 2017. Hotstar, which has expanded to Southeast Asia, has played an instrumental role in helping Disney amass 200 million subscribers worldwide. Many analysts have recommended Disney to back out of the bidding because Indian subscribers don't bring much revenue to the firm, making it difficult to justify the high price tag for the rights.

“I would like nothing better than if they didn’t get the IPL rights and walked back their subscriber number,” said Michael Nathanson, a senior media analyst at MoffettNathanson, told WSJ earlier this month. “It would indicate a focus on financial discipline and return on capital.”

Google and Facebook, which made a significant bet for the five year rights last time, are also unlikely to make major bidding, people familiar with the matter said.

Winning IPL rights would have allowed Amazon to significantly draw a large number of viewers to its streaming app, Prime Video. The company's service, which already airs some cricket matches, is among one of the most popular on-demand video streaming apps in the South Asian market, thanks in part to an increasingly growing number of original titles.

"OTT market in India is highly competitive with ~40 platforms. Disney Hotstar is the OTT leader with best sports content (+ IPL cricket). Hotstar subscriber base is ~50 Mn (~30% of Disney + subscriber base). Amazon Prime has seen strong growth with high investments in original content. Amazon Prime Video subscriber base is~16 Mn & Netflix at ~ 5.5 Mn paid subs. Sony Liv/Zee merger has created another strong player," analysts at Bernstein wrote earlier this year.

Recommended Stories

  • We Found the Best Kitchen Gadgets on Amazon and Some of Them Are Under $50

    Life is made simple with these affordable must-haves that cut down your time in the kitchen!

  • Explainer-Why India holds the key to global rice market outlook

    India's surprise decision to ban wheat exports has raised concerns about potential curbs on rice exports as well, prompting rice traders to step up purchases and place atypical orders for longer-dated deliveries. Government and trade officials have said India, the world's biggest exporter of rice, does not plan to curb shipments for now, as local prices remain low and state warehouses hold ample supplies. That's a relief for import-dependent countries already grappling with surging food costs, but most of India's rice growing season lies ahead and any change in prospects for the harvest could alter its stance on exports of the staple grain.

  • Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey launched a Bitcoin academy in a public housing complex

    Twitter co-founder and Block CEO Jack Dorsey is teaming up with artist Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) to launch The Bitcoin Academy at Marcy Houses, the public housing complex in Brooklyn, New York where Jay-Z grew up. The initiative aims to provide financial education with an emphasis on Bitcoin as a path to financial freedom, featuring free in-person and online classes taught by Lamar Wilson, who runs content site Black Bitcoin Billionaire, and Najah J. Roberts, founder and CEO of event and education space Crypto Blockchain Plug.

  • 4 HIIT Workouts That Burn Calories in Under 30 Minutes

    With HIIT workouts, there’s no reason you can’t squeeze in a sweat session even on your busiest day.

  • Fuel Demand Destruction Is Happening at Most Expensive US Spots

    (Bloomberg) -- Gasoline demand destruction is happening in parts of the US that are seeing the highest prices at the pump. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown Eases“In terms of demand destruction...we’re starting to

  • We Tried TikTok's "Healthy Coke" Drink — And It Kinda Shocked Us

    A drink that tastes like Coke made with balsamic vinegar and soda water is going viral on TikTok. So we tried it to see if it's actually good.

  • Florida: Haiti’s Special Olympics team mysteriously vanishes, leaves behind all luggage

    Six members of Haiti’s Special Olympics delegation are missing in Osceola County, Florida after they checked into their hotel rooms and were not seen again. Their luggage and their personal belongings were found in their rooms.

  • People Are Sharing The Wildest Historical Events That Are Rarely Talked About, And I'm Gonna Need Documentaries About Several Of These

    I must know more about why meat started falling from the sky in Kentucky.View Entire Post ›

  • Meta is reportedly discontinuing Portal devices for consumers

    Portals will become business-focused devices instead.

  • Amazon Plans to Exit $7.7 Billion Race for Cricket Rights

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to withdraw from a heated competition for the rights to stream Indian Premier League cricket matches, ceding one of the world’s most popular sporting contests to rivals from Walt Disney Co. to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These two stocks have Warren Buffett's stamp of approval and are worth considering for your portfolio.

  • Bezos and Ambani Set to Battle Over $7.7 Billion Cricket Rights

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos and Mukesh Ambani, two of the world’s richest men, are set for another clash. This time the potentially $7.7 billion fight is over the media rights to the Super Bowl of cricket, one of the world’s fastest-growing sporting events with 600 million viewers. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget T

  • Twitter Will Comply With Elon Musk’s Data Demands, Reportedly Giving Him Access to ‘Firehose’ of 500 Million Daily Tweets

    Elon Musk may be about to get more data from Twitter than he knows what to do with. Twitter’s board of directors, after resisting Musk’s demands for data backing up its claims about spam and bot accounts representing less than 5% of daily active users, has decided to change course, the Washington Post reported, citing […]

  • Brookfield Nears Sale of TraPac Stake Valuing Terminal Operator at $2 Billion to Mitsui OSK

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is in advanced talks to sell its 49% stake in terminal operator TraPac LLC to Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Should S

  • Ambani’s Reliance and Apollo make joint £5bn bid for Boots

    In April, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s firm Reliance Industries started working with Apollo Global Management on a potential move.

  • Shares of warehouse robotics company double after SPAC deal closes

    Symbotic Inc., an A.I.-enabled robotics automation technology based in Wilmington, is now trading on the Nasdaq.

  • KKR consortium makes offer for bike maker Accell unconditional

    A consortium led by buyout firm KKR has made its offer to buy Accell Group unconditional, it said on Friday, in a deal that values the maker of Sparta, Batavus and Raleigh at 1.56 billion euros ($1.66 billion). After receiving 77.8% of shares, the consortium said it would waive a condition of needing to reach an 80% threshold of shares tendered to its 58 euro per share offer for the deal to go through. The deal is the latest sign of rising investor interest in the e-bike industry, after Dutch bike firm Van Moof raised $128 million from Hillhouse Capital last year to fund its U.S. expansion, and Cerberus Capital Management made an unsuccessful bid for Canada's Dorel Industries.

  • Citizens closes acquisition of tech advisory firm DH Capital

    It’s the latest move as the Providence-based bank grows its corporate mergers and acquisitions advisory capacity.

  • INNERGEX BECOMES ONE OF THE LARGEST PURE PLAY RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCERS IN CHILE WITH THE ACQUISITION OF A CAN$861.2 MILLION WIND PORTFOLIO

    Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") announces it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the ordinary shares of Aela Generación S.A. and Aela Energía SpA (together "Aela"), a 332 MW portfolio of three newly-built operating wind assets in Chile, for a purchase price of US$685.6 million (CAN$861.2 million).

  • Platinum Takeover Battle Faces South Africa Antitrust Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- The takeover battle for a $2.9 billion South African platinum miner has shifted to the nation’s antitrust agencies as Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd. tries to block a bid from rival Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the Wor