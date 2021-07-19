Amazon one-day-only sale knocks up to 35 percent off Anker charging gadgets

If you've been shopping for portable chargers and other power accessories, it's worth checking out an Anker sale on Amazon, which is running today only. Many of the brand's products have been discounted by up to 35 percent in the sale . Among them is a bundle that includes a PowerCore III Elite 25600 60W portable charger, PowerPort III 65W Pod wall charger, USB-C to USB-C cable and travel pouch.

Buy Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 bundle on Amazon - $110

You can charge up to three devices at once via a 60W USB-C port and dual 18W USB ports. The 25,600mAh capacity should be enough to recharge an iPhone 12 at least five times over and a Samsung Galaxy S21 at least four times, Anker suggests. The bundle is currently down from $160 to $110 .

Buy Anker Power Strip with USB C on Amazon - $26

Elsewhere, you'll be able to pick up a PowerPort Strip PD 2 Mini power strip for $26 , down from $36. The hub will allow you to power and charge five devices simultaneously through a USB-C port, two PowerIQ-enabled USB charging ports and a pair of AC outlets.

Buy Anker PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Stand on Amazon - $30

You can also save on the handy PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Stand, which will let you wirelessly charge any Qi-enabled phone. You don't necessarily need to remove your phone case, according to Anker. As long as it's less than five millimeters thick and isn't a magnetic or MagSafe case, the device should still charge your phone. You can simultaneously charge an Apple Watch (Series 1-6 and SE) using the stand, which is currently down from $43 to $30 . You can check out the rest of the products Anker has on sale today through its Amazon store page .

