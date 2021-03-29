U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

Amazon sale cuts up to $55 off its Fire HD tablets

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Amazon's Fire tablets get the basics right for streaming, mobile gaming and reading on a screen bigger than your phone's. In a sign of just how utilitarian the range has become, Amazon has even sold the tablets in multi-packs. With the latest price cuts on the slates, the retailer is looking to get even more people into its hardware, with prices starting from just $40 (that's less than some of the cases Apple sells for its iPad). The flagship Fire HD 10 with 32GB of built-in storage that can be expanded up to 1TB, packs the biggest saving of the bunch, down to $95 from $150. With its 10.1-inch, full HD screen and octa-core 2GHz processor, the HD 10 packs the best specs — but its smaller siblings are also worth a look if you want something cheaper. 

Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $95 Buy Fire HD 8 plus at Amazon - $80

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $60 Buy Fire 7 at Amazon - $40

The Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus, also with 32GB storage, are both down by $30 to $60 and $80 respectively. You get slightly more RAM on the latter, at 3GB compared to 2GB, and quicker charging with the fast charger. Both come with the same 8-inch, HD screen and offer up to 12 hours of battery life. 

Amazon has given its cheapest slate, the Fire 7, the smallest price cut of just $10. The no-frills option has a 7-inch screen, 1024 x 600 display resolution, 1GB RAM, 7 hours of battery life and a micro-USB port (compared to USB-C on the rest of the range). There's also just a mono speaker, instead of a dual setup on its larger counterparts, making it the most pared-down slate of the bunch. But, if you just want a new screen for ebooks and social media, then it should do the job.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's rotating Echo Show 10 is $40 off at Amazon

    Amazon's automatically rotating Echo Show 10 smart display is on sale for $40 off, and there are discounts on other devices as well.

  • Amazon's one-day storage sale includes big savings on SanDisk's 1TB microSD card

    If you're looking to boost storage on your smartphone, Switch or other device, Amazon is offering some steep discounts on SanDisk's highest capacity microSD cards as part of its deal of the day.

  • Top-ranked Barty wins, No. 3 Halep out of Miami with sore shoulder

    World number three Simona Halep withdrew from the WTA and ATP Miami Open on Saturday because of a right shoulder injury, sending Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova into the round of 16.

  • Biden economic plan to focus 1st on infrastructure this week

    President Joe Biden will lay out the first part of his multitrillion-dollar economic recovery package this week, focusing on rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure, followed by a separate plan later in April addressing child and health care. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Sunday the administration’s plans to split the package into two legislative proposals, part of an effort to get support from congressional Republicans. Biden will release details in a speech Wednesday in Pittsburgh about his proposal for federal investments in physical infrastructure, an issue that has drawn Republican support despite wariness over a pricey package so soon after passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

  • Gen X emerging from pandemic with firmer grip on America's wallet

    Crammed between the cultural extremes of the baby boomers and the millennials, members of Generation X saw their wealth jump during the Trump administration and through the coronavirus pandemic as they hit their prime earning years during a record bull market for stocks. Recent Federal Reserve data showed Gen Xers, which the U.S. central bank defines as those currently between the ages of 40 and 55, passed a major milestone late last year: Their share of household net worth, at 26.9%, passed the generation's roughly 26.8% share of households. A byproduct of population aging as the World War Two-era Silent Generation and the boomers who followed both decline as a share of households, the shift nonetheless marks a passing of the torch of sorts.

  • Rain postpones NASCAR dirt races at Bristol Motor Speedway until Monday

    Dirt racing at Bristol Motor Speedway will have to wait another day after flood warnings in the area forced the postponement of Sunday's races.

  • Another danger for kids in the age of COVID: Failing grades

    Like millions of American children, Brody Cotton has not seen the inside of a classroom in more than a year. The number of Fs received by students in Carlsbad, a small, affluent, mostly white city 30 miles north of San Diego, increased by more than three times during the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year compared to the same period in 2019-2020, according to school district data. Under the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many districts plan to bring students back to campus full-time next fall, if not sooner.

  • If you haven't gotten the third stimulus check yet, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus money, according to House Democrats.

  • Square CFO Says There’s ‘Absolutely a Case’ for All Balance Sheets to Have Bitcoin

    Ahuja said her company sees bitcoin and cryptocurrency as "expanding access to financial services" particularly on a global scale.

  • I want to sell my home, but I can’t find anything to buy. Should I rent instead?

    'It would be nice to spend money, go on vacations and not have to work so much. But I also don’t want to be stuck in a rental paying as much as I was when I owned my house.'

  • Stock-market traders fixated on what ‘unprecedented’ Discovery, ViacomCBS selloff means for Wall Street

    Despite the upbeat note that the final full week in March delivered, strategists and market participants are concerned about a major block trade in the final minutes of Friday trading.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    What goes up must come down, as we all know. This fact of physics is the underlying worry of the stock market, that fuels our suspicions of bubbles. But investment firm Goldman Sachs doesn’t believe we should worry; the firm’s chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer gives several reasons to expect that the market’s current upward trend is real. His key points include the equity risk premium, the real profits realized by the Big Tech giants, and the high savings rate of US households coming out of the COVID pandemic. Taking these points one at a time, Oppenheimer notes that in today’s regime of record-low interest rates, higher-risk stocks offer a premium; that is, their potential returns are far higher than safe bonds, and justify the added risk factor. On the second point, the giants of the tech industry represent a massive concentration of capital and wealth in just a few companies (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google); but these companies built that concentration through strong fundamentals and real profit growth, rather than bubble inflation. And finally, on the point of savings, the decline in overall economic activity during the pandemic period has left US households with some $1.5 trillion in accumulated savings – which can be used for retail stock investing. Taking Oppenheimer’s outlook and turning it into concrete recommendations, the pros at Goldman Sachs are giving three stocks a thumbs up. Specifically, the firm’s analysts see over 50% upside potential in store for each. We’ve looked up these stock calls in the TipRanks database, to find out if Wall Street agrees with Goldman's take. SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is a clinical-stage biotech firm in the oncology niche. SpringWorks uses a precision medicine approach in its development and commercialization of medical treatments for patient populations suffering from severe cancers and rare diseases. The company has an active pipeline, with programs investigating drug candidates for the treatment of desmoid tumors, plexiform neurofibromas, multiple myeloma, and metastatic solid tumors. The first two programs are the most highly advanced. Nirogacestat, the drug in testing against desmoid tumors, is undergoing Phase 3 study, and has received Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. The drug candidate operates through two therapeutic mechanisms, and has shown promise against multiple myeloma. Clinical studies of nirogacestat are underway for several additional indications. Mirdametinib, the company next most advanced drug candidate, is undergoing Phase 2b trial as a treatment for inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN). This is a rare cancer of the nervous system, affected the peripheral nerve sheaths and causing serious pain and disfigurement. NF1-PN can affect both children and adults, and mirdametinib is being studied as a treatment for both populations. As with Nirogacestat, the FDA has given Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations to this program. The trial is currently 70% enrolled and early data is described as ‘encouraging.’ A large and active research program will always draw attention from Wall Street’s biotech experts, and Goldman analyst Corinne Jenkins has noted several upcoming catalysts for SprinWorks: “1) DeFi topline data in desmoid tumors (2H21), 2) mirdametinib + lifirafenib combination data (2021), 3) BGB-3245 first-in-human data (2021), 4) DREAMM-5 update in MM (2H21), and 5) detailed ReNeu interim clinical results (2021).” Building from that, the analyst sees the company showing strong return potential. “[We] see upside to the commercial outlook for SWTX’s rare oncology programs driven by extended duration of therapy, but view the clinical results expected this year as well-understood and therefore unlikely to significantly drive stock performance. We frame the collection of upcoming catalysts in a scenario analysis below which supports our view of an attractive risk/reward for the stock over the balance of 2021,” Jenkins opined. It should come as no surprise, then, that Jenkins is a fan. Jenkins rates SWTX a Buy, and her $112 one-year price target implies an upside of ~66% from current levels. Goldman Sachs is hardly the only firm to be impressed with SpringWorks. The company’s stock has 4 Buy reviews, for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are priced at $67.28, and their $110 average price target suggests 63.5% upside potential for the coming months. (See SWTX stock analysis) Targa Resources Corporation (TRGP) We’ll shift gears now, and take a look at one of the energy sector’s midstream companies. Midstreamers are the companies that transport the hydrocarbons from wellheads to markets; splitting production and transport allows companies to streamline their operations. Targa operates a network of midstream assets in North America, mainly in Oklahoma-New Mexico-Texas-Louisiana. Assets include natural gas and crude oil pipelines, with ops divided into two segments: gathering & processing and logistics & transportation. Targa has seen business increase over the past year. TRGP achieved 4Q20 adj EBITDA of $438 million, slightly above the $433 million Street median estimate. Full year adj EBITDA of $1.637 billion exceeded the $1.5bn-$1.625bn guide. Looking ahead, TRGP expects 2021 adj. EBITDA of $1.675bn-$1.775bn, or 5% YoY growth at the midpoint, which compares favorably to the Street median estimates of $1.698bn/$1.684bn. Targa’s shares have been rising. The stock is up an impressive 375% in the past 12 months, and Goldman Sachs analyst John Mackay sees more upside in the cards. Mackay gives TRGP a Buy rating, along with a $49 price target, suggesting a 51% one-year upside. (To watch Mackay’s track record, click here) “Our thesis for TRGP, briefly put, is that we see its strategic Permian and downstream NGL assets supporting higher-than-consensus EBITDA (GSe ~7% higher on average vs. Eikon for 2022+), which could allow larger — and sooner than expected — incremental returns of capital — all supported by a valuation that remains relatively cheap…. [As] the year progresses, we expect the focus to shift to the large upcoming capital allocation catalyst that (we anticipate) should come in early 2022 once TRGP completes its planned DevCo consolidations,” Mackay wrote. There is broad-based agreement on Wall Street that Targa is buying proposition. Of the 15 recent reviews, 13 are to Buy against just 2 Holds. The $38.27 average price target indicates a potential for 18% upside from the current trading price of $32.45. (See TRGP stock analysis on TipRanks) ADT, Inc. (ADT) For the last stock on Goldman's list, we’ll switch gears again, this time to the home security sector. ADT provides a range of security services focused on alarm monitoring. Services include burglar and fire alarms, packages that include 24/7 monitoring, motion detectors, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and ‘smart home’ modifications. ADT’s services are available in the residential and commercial markets. The company’s revenue stream has remained stable through the past year, between $1.3 billion and $1.37 billion, and each quarter’s result was flat or slightly higher year-over-year. The full year’s revenues were 4% up from 2019. The company’s earnings net loss moderated through the year, and the Q4 result of a 14 cent net loss was the lowest of the year. Among the bulls is Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong who writes: “We believe ADT is well positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities, including strong new home construction trends and rising smart home demand, as it offensively steps up its subscriber acquisition costs by $150-250mn this year. With these investments, management plans to deliver accelerated mid-teens gross recurring monthly revenue additions growth in 2021. We expect ADT to increase its penetration of the fast growing smart home category longer-term with this incremental spend…” The Goldman analyst sets a $13 price target on this stock to go along with his Buy rating, implying a 58% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Tong’s track record, click here) Tong takes the bullish view of ADT, but there is a range of opinions on Wall Street. ADT has a Moderate Buy rating, based on a 3-1-1 split between Buy, Hold, and Sell ratings. The current share price is $8.21, and the average price target of $10.55 suggests ~28.5% upside from that level. (See ADT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • U.S. farmers prep for massive corn acreage despite soy rally

    A 45% rally in soybean prices in 11 months was not enough to convince South Dakota farmer DuWayne Bosse to give up any corn acreage on his farm this spring. "The price has to move pretty drastically for us to unhook the corn planters," he said. Even though soybean prices have risen more than corn, which gained 24.7% in the same 11 months, farmers are increasingly opting for the yellow grain in the weeks before planting.

  • Worst Yuan Selloff in Year Drives Traders Back to Daily Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s daily yuan fixing is once again drawing attention. The currency is set for its biggest monthly slide since last March, spurring traders to look closely at the reference rate again to scour for policy signals.A drop in the currency on Thursday to levels last seen in December was followed by the People’s Bank of China setting the reference rate to the dollar at the weakest level in almost three months. On Monday, the authorities fixed the yuan even lower, showing little appetite to push back against the weakness.After a relentless advance for eight months against the world’s reserve currency, the yuan weakened in February and then dropped more than 1% so far in March. In a statement published after Wednesday’s quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee, the central bank said it will make the Chinese exchange rate more flexible.“The renminbi might have reached an interim peak against the dollar recently and the steepest part of its ascent may be behind us,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “An equity correction at home, a sharp rise in Treasury yields and jitters in broader global markets could keep the dollar supported versus the onshore yuan.”The dollar-yuan pair has moved back above its 100-day moving average -- which it hasn’t done since July -- a key technical signal that could point the way for more weakness in the Chinese currency. It was around 6.5606 on Monday. Meanwhile, the offshore yuan meanwhile touched 6.5700 per dollar, the weakest level since Dec. 1, as investors sold emerging-market assets.More TransparencyAttention is returning to the Chinese currency at a time when the yuan reference rate is easier than ever to decipher. Analyst estimates of the daily rate have become more accurate, reflecting how policy makers are allowing market moves to determine it. Forecasts in the daily Bloomberg survey of traders and strategists -- compiled here -- were on average just one pip weaker than the official number in the month after the Lunar New Year holiday.The fixing is the most obvious tool the PBOC has to influence its currency, setting a reference rate each trading day at 9:15 a.m. Beijing time and then allowing the yuan to move 2% in either direction. A rate that’s significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from Beijing.From Fixing to Signaling, How China Manages the Yuan: QuickTakeThe shift in transparency is part of Beijing’s efforts to pare back control in the currency market as it moves toward a long-term goal of encouraging global usage of the yuan. It moved to loosen its grip further last October, with the yuan ending the year almost 7% stronger against the dollar.Tight Range​Before last week, the onshore yuan was trading in a tight 1,200 pip range against the dollar this year, a gap five times smaller than seen in the entire 2020.Though it has slipped about 0.4% against the dollar this year, the yuan has shown continued strength against most other major currencies -- including a 5% plus rise against the yen and Swiss franc, and a more than 3% gain versus the euro.That’s partly because it had been moving in lockstep with the U.S. currency as the world’s two largest economies rebound from the pandemic quicker than global peers.Any signal that the authorities are willing to let the yuan trade more freely could now accelerate its decline versus the dollar. Options traders onshore have already begun betting on that scenario with one-month and two-month risk reversals -- a gauge of expectations for the dollar-yuan -- rising to near their highest since December.“I think it will become more volatile from here as Treasury yields rise and tensions with the West escalate,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “The yuan peaked when it reached 6.40-ish earlier this year.”(Updates prices in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which provides oil analysis. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • The IRS is under serious stress — what does that mean for your refund?

    The wealthiest Americans are hiding about 20% of their income from the IRS, research says

  • Alphabet, Baidu, NXP Semiconductors, Pinterest, Pure Storage — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Friday

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 24 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Friday. Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF): Zhongan Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd (OTC: ZZHGF): Bought 921,200 Hong Kong shares of the Chinese online-only insurance company, representing about 0.14% of the ETF. Zhongan otc stock closed flat at $6.69 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $6.70 and low of $2.25. Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 48,220 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.26% of the ETF. Sea stock closed 3.25% higher at $209.24 on Friday and was up 0.36% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 44,350 shares of the Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.09% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 4.60% higher at $80.98 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG): Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY): Bought 22,072 shares of the healthcare tech company, representing about 0.01% of the ETF. Signify stock closed 1.82% lower at $26.99 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $47.79 and low of $22.13. Seer Inc (NASDA: Seer): Bought shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.05% of the ETF. Seer stock closed 3.74% higher at $40.18 on Friday and was up 1.42% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $86.55 and low of $38.37. Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Bought 213,550 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.09% of the ETF. Adaptive stock closed 1.34% lower at $38.16 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $71.25 and low of $23.68. Roche Holding Ag (OTC: RHHBY): Sold 315,394 shares of the Swiss healthcare company, representing about 0.14% of the ETF. Roche stock closed 0.49% lower at $40.45 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $47.15 and low of $37.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY): Sold 54,441 shares of the pharma company, representing about 0.04% of the ETF. Bristol stock closed 1.83% higher at $63.94 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $67.2 and low of $50.31. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co (NYSE: TAK): Sold 280,814 shares of the pharma company, representing about 0.06% of the ETF. Takeda stock closed 0.29% higher at $19.18 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $20 and low of $14.46. Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: Beam): Bought 93,900 shares of the advanced genetic medicines innovator company, representing about 0.04% of the ETF. Beam stock closed 2.4% lower at $81.3 on Friday and were down 0.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 323,410 shares of the Chinese internet company, representing about 0.28% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 1.97% higher at $208.61 on Friday and was down 1.74% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.82 and low of $90.94. See Also: Why Analysts See More Upside To Baidu Stock Over The 200% Surge In Past Year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Co (NASDAQ: REGN): Sold 42,900 shares of the biotechnology company, representing about 0.09% of the ETF. Regeneron stock closed 2.9% lower at $476.91 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $664.64 and low of $424.02. PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 171,161 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. PayPal stock closed 2.90% higher/lower at $241.03 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. See Also: PayPal Plans To Take Curv To Improve Crypto Payment Security Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG): Sold 317,553 shares of the flash data storage company, representing about 0.03% of the ETF. Pure Storage stock closed 2.32% higher at $21.64 on Friday and were up 0.28% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $T29.53IK and low of $10.54. Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ) Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 55,950 shares of the Chinese Internet company, representing about 0.32% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 1.97% higher at $208.61 on Friday and were down 1.74% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.82 and low of $90.94. BYD Co Ltd (OTC: BYDDF): Sold 49,500 shares of the Chinese automobile and battery power bicycles company, representing about 0.07% of the ETF. BYD stock closed 4.81% higher at $22.81 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $35.94 and low of $4.7. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL): Sold 3,361 shares of the Google parent company, representing about 0.21% of the ETF. Alphabet stock closed 0.38% lower at $2024.73 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $2145.14 and low of $1075.08. NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI): Sold 49,438 shares of the Dutch semiconductor company, representing about 0.3% of the ETF. NXP stock closed 4.02% higher at $199 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $209.59 and low of $72.86. Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW): Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 80,670 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.25% of the ETF. Sea stock closed 3.25% higher/ at $209.24 on Friday and was up 0.36% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN): Bought 144,600 shares of the online real estate company, representing about 0.05% of the ETF. Opendoor stock closed 2.3% higher at $17.60 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $28 and low of $10. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 100,777 shares of the Chinese Internet company, representing about 0.28% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 1.97% higher at $208.61 on Friday and was down 1.74% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.82 and low of $90.94. Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS): Bought 127,772 shares of the social networking company, representing about 0.13% of the ETF. Pinterest stock closed 1.01% higher at $69.07 on Friday and was up 0.77% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $89.90 and low of $13.38. See Also: Why Booking Holdings Is A Reopening Winner — And Snap, Pinterest Are Not PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 41,619 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. PayPal stock closed 2.90% higher/lower at $241.03 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 205,964 shares of the Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.24% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 4.60% higher at $80.98 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAlibaba, Amazon, Palantir, Google, Takeda, Unity — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On ThursdayFacebook, Amazon, Zoom, Pinduoduo, Tencent — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends. 10 Stocks to Build an Income Stream for the Long Haul.

    The notion of using dividends for retirement income has plenty of appeal, with yields on many traditional income investments near historic lows and individuals increasingly on the hook for their postcareer income.

  • Renishaw Attracts Interest From Danaher, Hexagon

    (Bloomberg) -- Renishaw Plc jumped the most in more than three weeks, after people familiar with the matter said the British engineering firm is attracting potential interest from Danaher Corp. and Swedish rival Hexagon AB.Shares of Renishaw, which announced earlier this month it’s exploring a sale, rose as much as 6.7% in London trading Monday. They were up 5.7% at 11:02 a.m., giving the company a market value of 4.6 billion pounds ($6.4 billion).Danaher, the $161 billion medical equipment maker, is considering teaming up with Fortive Corp., the industrial company it spun off in 2016, to bid for Renishaw and then split up the business, the people said. Renishaw may also approach rival engineering and precision measurement companies such as Ametek Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Japan’s Keyence Corp. and France’s Schneider Electric SE, the people said.A small number of private equity firms have separately shown interest, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Gloucestershire-based Renishaw is working with adviser UBS Group AG on the process.Renishaw said in early March it’s putting itself up for sale after the two founders of the almost 50-year-old firm decided to sell their holdings. Executive Chairman David McMurtry and Deputy Chairman John Deer, who together own about 53% of the company, told the board they prefer to shed their stakes entirely.The company trades at nearly 57 times this financial year’s estimated earnings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The need to offer a premium to that already-high valuation could discourage some potential bidders, the people said.Renishaw’s main business is selling precision measurement products that help manufacturers produce and inspect components and keep machinery and industrial automation systems running. It also specializes in 3D printing parts from metal powder and sells products to a diverse set of industries including health care.The sale process is still in early stages and potential suitors could decide against bidding or Renishaw could opt to remain independent, the people said.Representatives for Fortive, Hexagon, Mettler-Toledo, Renishaw and Schneider declined to comment. Spokespeople for Ametek, Danaher and Keyence didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.