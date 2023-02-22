U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,000.44
    +3.10 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,166.40
    +36.81 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,509.04
    +16.74 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,895.20
    +6.99 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.33
    -2.03 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.00
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.29 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0625
    -0.0028 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9140
    -0.0410 (-1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7530
    -0.1650 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,657.66
    -769.09 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.59
    -11.04 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Amazon Says It Has Completed $3.49 Billion Deal for One Medical

Matt Day
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. says it has completed its purchase of One Medical parent 1Life Healthcare Inc., sealing the $3.49 billion acquisition after the US Federal Trade Commission declined to challenge it.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The deal gives the e-commerce giant a network of primary-care doctors, Amazon’s biggest move to date into the health care industry. One Medical operates more than 200 medical offices in 26 markets in the US. Customers pay a subscription fee for access to its physicians and digital health services.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the FTC, which has been probing Amazon’s market power for years, had decided not to challenge the deal. Instead the agency is issuing a letter warning Amazon and One Medical that the FTC investigation remains open. That paved the way for Amazon to finalize the acquisition.

“One Medical has set the bar for what a quality, convenient, and affordable primary care experience should be like,” Neil Lindsay, chief of Amazon Health Services, said in a statement. “We’re inspired by their human-centered, technology-forward approach and excited to help them continue to grow and serve more patients.”

Amazon’s other health offerings include Amazon Pharmacy — developed from the assets of the pharmacy startup PillPack acquired in 2018 — and Amazon Clinic, a referral service that points patients to partner doctors for text-chat consultations for treatment of common, relatively mild maladies such as hair loss and acne.

Amir Dan Rubin will remain One Medical’s chief executive officer and will report to Lindsay. The company said in a statement that it would offer discounted One Medical memberships for a limited time, offering new customers the package for $144 for the first year, down from a regular price of $199.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Extends Longest Losing Streak This Year Ahead of Fed Minutes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its longest run of losses this year ahead of the release of Federal Reserve minutes that may provide clues on the path ahead for monetary tightening in the US.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest

  • Amazon closes $3.9B buyout of health company One Medical

    Amazon said Wednesday it has closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care organization One Medical. The e-commerce giant has said the buyout, which was announced in July, is a key component of its growing health care business, which includes its online drugstore Amazon Pharmacy and a patient to doctor messaging service called Amazon Clinic. One Medical, which was owned by an Francisco-based 1Life Healthcare Inc, has about 815,000 members and 214 medical offices in more than 20 markets.

  • Why CVRx Stock Is Plunging Today

    CVRx Inc (NASDAQ: CVRX) announced the preliminary topline results of the BeAT-HF (Baroreflex Activation Therapy for Heart Failure) post-market randomized clinical trial. The BeAT-HF post-market trial assessed 323 patients suffering from heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. The patients were randomized into two groups, treatment with Barostim and guideline-directed medical therapy versus guideline-directed medical therapy alone. The primary endpoint was a composite of cardiovascular mort

  • Ozempic Runs Low for Diabetes Patients as Weight-Loss Use Surges

    Drugs like Ozempic have become so popular among people seeking to lose weight that they are now in short supply for patients with diabetes who depend on the medicines. Diabetes patients said they are spending hours trying to find nearby pharmacies that have their prescriptions in stock. If they don’t, some patients have had to reduce dosing of Ozempic and similar drugs to stretch out their supplies, or switch to alternative drugs.

  • The Cream Of The Crop: 5 Biotech Stocks That Outrank Most Stocks

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Apellis Surges To Four-Month High — Sending Rival Iveric Tumbling — On A First-Ever Approval

    Apellis Pharmaceuticals snagged FDA approval for the first-ever geographic atrophy treatment, leading APLS stock to surge Tuesday.

  • Amazon Purchase of One Medical Health Clinics Won’t Be Blocked by FTC

    WASHINGTON— Amazon.com will be able to close its purchase of 1Life Healthcare the operator of the One Medical line of primary-care clinics, without a legal challenge by antitrust enforcers. The Federal Trade Commission won’t sue in time to block the $3.9 billion deal, including debt, but will continue its investigation of the merger, an agency spokesman said. The decision clears a path for Amazon to substantially expand its healthcare offerings and operate physical medical clinics.

  • Amazon officially becomes a health care provider after closing purchase of One Medical

    Amazon has completed its buyout of One Medical, but officials aren't done investigating the deal.

  • Harmony Biosciences profits soar on surging sales of narcolepsy drug

    Harmony Biosciences increased profits nearly sixfold in 2022 behind strong sales growth for its flagship product Wakix, a treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy associated with narcolepsy. Harmony's profits jumped to $181.5 million last year from $34.6 million in 2021, according to year-end financial results the company released Tuesday. Dr. Jeffrey M. Dayno, Harmony's interim CEO and chief medical officer, attributed the growth to "continued organic demand" for the prescription medicine approved by Food and Drug Administration in 2019.

  • 'Block-and-lock' HIV path targeted by UCSF professor, Peninsula drug company

    “This cuts the virus off at its knees," said the co-author of a presentation at the CROI meeting this week.

  • Transocean (RIG) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Transocean (RIG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -157.89% and 0.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Pioneer Natural (PXD) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Lower production is likely to have affected Pioneer Natural's (PXD) earnings in Q4.

  • Keysight (KEYS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Keysight (KEYS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.19% and 0.78%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 39.22% and 99.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s bold tax hike to shore up Social Security

    We are entering into what could be a prolonged battle over the future of Social Security and Medicare.

  • Can I Retire at 55 With $3 Million?

    If you plan on having $3 million in savings by the time you turn 55 and you're wondering if you can retire on that amount, then there are some things to consider. From understanding what your costs will be in … Continue reading → The post Is $3 Million Enough to Retire at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • Matador Resources (MTDR) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Matador (MTDR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.67% and 8.66%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Domino’s Plunges Most on Record as Customers Shun Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China