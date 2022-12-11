The second-gen Apple Pencil is back on sale for $89

If you recently bought an iPad and have been patiently waiting for the second-generation Apple Pencil to go on sale, now is your chance to buy one at a significant discount. Amazon has dropped the price of the stylus by 31 percent, making it $89 at the moment. That marks a return to an all-time low price for the Apple Pencil. Note that if you order today, it should arrive by Christmas.

At this point, there’s not much to say about Apple’s latest stylus. If you’re an artist or enjoy drawing, it’s a must-buy accessory . The second-generation model's pressure sensitivity allows you to add as much or as little detail to digital artwork as you want, and you can customize the double-tap feature to some extent. The Apple Pencil is also a great tool for photographers who rely on apps like Lightroom. Best of all, the stylus attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro and iPad Air for easy storage and charging. If you recently bought Apple’s new 2022 iPad , keep in mind the tablet is only compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil.

