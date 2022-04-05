U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,564.81
    -17.83 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,906.16
    -15.72 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,355.79
    -176.76 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,090.45
    -4.99 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.89
    +0.61 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.40
    +12.40 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.06
    +0.47 (+1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0955
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4690
    +0.0570 (+2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3142
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.1420
    +0.3700 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,153.42
    -80.55 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.22
    -14.43 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.18
    +30.26 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Amazon secures 83 rocket launches with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, ULA, and Arianespace to send its Project Kuiper internet satellites into space

Kate Duffy
·2 min read
Overhead of the New Glenn rocket from Blue Origin, one of the three heavy-lift launch providers Amazon selected for Project Kuiper (featuring a mock-up of the Amazon logo)
Overhead of the New Glenn rocket from Blue Origin, one of the three heavy-lift launch providers Amazon selected for Project Kuiper (featuring a mock-up of the Amazon logo).Amazon/Business Wire

  • Amazon said it has secured 83 rocket launches for its satellite internet service, Project Kuiper.

  • It has agreements with rocket firms Blue Origin, ULA, and Arianespace to fly the satellites to space.

  • "Amazon is investing billions of dollars across the three agreements," a Project Kuiper spokesperson said.

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it has secured a deal for up to 83 rocket launches over a five-year period to send its Project Kuiper internet satellites into space.

In a press release, Amazon said it has signed agreements with space services firms Blue Origin, United Launch Alliance, and Arianespace to use their launch vehicles to carry satellites into orbit for its Project Kuiper, a broadband service that will offer internet connectivity from space and aims to compete with SpaceX's Starlink service.

Amazon said the deal will secure enough launches for Project Kuiper to deploy the majority of its planned 3,236-satellite network.

As part of the agreements, Amazon said it secured 18 rocket launches with European launch provider, Arianespace; 12 launches using Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, with the possibility of up to 15 extra launches; and 38 launches with Colorado-based ULA's Vulcan Centaur technology.

Amazon said the deal was the biggest commercial procurement of launch vehicles in the history of the space industry. In response to Insider's question about the financial value of the deal, a spokesperson for Project Kuiper said: "Amazon is investing billions of dollars across the three agreements."

An Amazon executive told the Financial Times that the company would invest "no less than $10 billion" in the total constellation.

"This approach reduces risk associated with launch vehicle stand-downs and supports competitive long-term pricing for Amazon, producing cost savings that we can pass on to our customers," Rajeev Badyal, vice president of technology for Project Kuiper at Amazon, said in the statement.

Project Kuiper aims to provide fast internet from orbiting satellites to tens of millions of people in underserved areas across the world, Dave Limp, senior vice president for Amazon Devices & Services, said in the statement.

The network plans to rival SpaceX's Starlink, which also aims to connect rural communities to broadband internet using a network of satellites.

Starlink has already launched more than 2,000 satellites and plans to have a constellation of 42,000 satellites in total by mid-2027. In comparison, Project Kuiper is yet to launch its first.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Adams makes the case for a centrist approach to national crime wave

    "This is my history of fighting against heavy-handed and abusive policing. You can have the justice that we deserve with the safety we need," Adams said.

  • Bill Nye Says He'd Fly to Space 'In a Heartbeat' — 'As Long as I Can Come Back'

    "There are people that say they want to go live on Mars, but I'm not that guy," Bill Nye — who partnered with Coca-Cola to create an animated short film about the plastic recycling process — tells PEOPLE

  • iHeartMedia building new NFT network for podcasts

    iHeartMedia, the holding company of iHeartRadio, is pouring several hundred thousand dollars into purchasing the rights to roughly a dozen NFTs to create a new NFT-based podcast network, executives tell Axios.Why it matters: It marks one of the first major media franchises to introduce a podcast slate of characters and voices united across prominent NFT collections.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: iHeartMedia is currentl

  • The 61 Best Gifts for Your Wife (Because She Deserves It, Dammit)

    Happy wife, happy life, right? Well, that’s an especially anxiety-inducing belief when her birthday is coming up, or your anniversary together, or Mother’s Day or any holiday, really. Because if you mess up...

  • McDonald's Brings Back a Menu Favorite (Wendy's Beware)

    McDonald's rarely changes its menu. Of course, McDonald's has limited-time offerings (LTO) and special menu items, but it has not followed the "try lots of wacky things strategy" that Yum! Brands has used to make Taco Bell, KFC, and even Pizza Hut stand out.

  • Trevor Noah Cracks Jokes About Bruno Mars, BTS, Billie Eilish & More During 2022 Grammy Awards

    Trevor Noah executed multiple funny zingers at the 2022 Grammys! The 38-year-old comedian returned to host music's biggest night for a second consecutive year and he didn't miss a chance to keep the crowd laughing. In his opening monologue, he joked about the "slap heard round the world" at the Oscars. Trevor also had some fun with jokes about Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and the "House of Gucci" cast. He also made a funny crack about "Encanto" while chatting with Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars!

  • This Rice Dispenser Keeps Your Dry Goods Fresh (and Pest-Free)

    It may be a counter hog, but this handy dispenser streamlines bulky pantry purchases into a one-stop spot for doling out dry goods.

  • Stocks are rallying because an inverted yield curve says more about inflation than economic growth, strategist says

    The yield curve is telling investors more about inflation and the Federal Reserve than it is about the prospect of recession, says Barry Knapp.

  • Biden targets crypto wealth for $11 billion in new tax revenue

    President Biden wants to go after crypto wealth as a way to help close the budget gap, figuring Uncle Sam could net $11 billion in new income through 2032 by modernizing accounting rules around the asset class, according to his budget proposal released March 28.Why it matters: Giving crypto investors access to some of the same flexibility investors in older asset classes enjoy could signal the administration is inching toward welcoming blockchain firms into the mainstream financial system.Stay o

  • Fresh off Denver-area expansion, defense contractor lands $100M missile-detection project

    The U.S. Naval Information Warfare Center selected Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) to build new ground control system technology for a relay station on the island of Guam that will help manage the U.S. Space Force’s missile-launch detection satellite fleet. Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop Grumman, which employs about 2,200 people in Colorado, won the work in competitive bidding, and the naval center awarded the contract on behalf of the U.S. Space Force, according to a March 31 contract announcement. The Relay Ground Station-Asia project will develop technology allowing the military’s Next-Generation Space-Based Infrared System ground control system to operate an older generation of missile-launch detection satellites operating in geo-stationary orbit as well as newer missile-monitoring satellites in other orbits.

  • MDA JOINS LOCKHEED MARTIN AND GENERAL MOTORS ON NEXT GENERATION LUNAR ROVER DEVELOPMENT

    MDA Ltd. (TSX:MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced that it is working with Lockheed Martin and General Motors to integrate MDA's commercial robotic arm technology on their planned human-rated lunar mobility vehicles.

  • Watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket create a stunning twilight phenomenon as it blasts through Earth’s atmosphere

    There are few things as exciting as watching a rocket launch into outer space. Space may have lost its luster for many over the years, but SpaceX continues to deliver some exciting and delightfully beautiful displays. If you needed a reminder of just how epic rocket launches can be, check out this video of a … The post Watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket create a stunning twilight phenomenon as it blasts through Earth’s atmosphere appeared first on BGR.

  • Delayed: Launch of the private SpaceX Axiom-1 mission to the ISS now Friday at 11:17 a.m.

    Axiom Space announced that the launch attempt of its Axiom-1 mission with SpaceX and NASA is delayed until Friday, April 8 at 11:17 a.m. EDT.

  • The Burning New Feud to Settle One of Physics’ Biggest Questions

    GettyScientists agree the universe is expanding. Scientists disagree how fast the universe is expanding.The argument over the Hubble Constant–the scientific law defining that expansion rate–is heating up. But this isn’t just some nerdy squabbling in the ballroom of whichever hotel is hosting the latest astrophysical symposium.No, our entire conception of how the universe works is at stake.On one side of the fight are theorists such as Nikita Blinov, a physicist at the Fermi National Accelerator

  • NASA’s moon rocket test is scrubbed for Sunday

    NASA’s “wet dress rehearsal” of the Artemis I is scrubbed on Sunday.

  • NASA to Provide Update Today on Last Major Test Before Artemis Launch

    NASA to Provide Update Today on Last Major Test Before Artemis LaunchPR NewswireWASHINGTON, April 3, 2022WASHINGTON, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a media teleconference at 5:30 p. EDT today, Sunday, April 3, to discuss the status of the final major test with the agency's mega Moon rocket and spacecraft at the launch pad ahead of the uncrewed Artemis I lunar mission.

  • Astronaut, Canton library speaker says space is model for peace on Earth

    Astronaut, artist and author will share story at Canton Palace Theatre event on Tuesday night.

  • Nasa resumes fuelling test of massive Moon rocket Monday

    After technical problems caused a halt to testing on Sunday, Nasa resumed a fueling test of its massive Moon rocket on Monday morning

  • Moon rocket fueling test delayed

    Engineers will try to complete a practice countdown and fueling test Monday for NASA's huge Artemis moon rocket.

  • Canadian Space Agency funds research projects to study star formation

    Three grants totalling $132,831 are being awarded to Canadian universities to support projects that use data collected by AstroSat to better understand how stars are formed.