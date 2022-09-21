U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

Amazon Web Services Mexico to open 'local zone' in Q1 2023

0
Valentine Hilaire
Amazon logo is pictured in Mexico City

By Valentine Hilaire

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Amazon Web Services Mexico, a unit of Amazon.com Inc, will open a "local zone" in the first quarter of 2023 to boost bandwidth for its clients, Country Director Luis Velasco told Reuters on Wednesday.

A local zone puts compute, storage, database and other services close to large populations and IT centers.

The firm will also open new offices in Guadalajara and Monterrey in the first three months of 2023, Velasco said.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

