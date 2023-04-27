Amazon shares jump as it bucks inflation crisis to post best profit in over a year

Amazon posted its best profit in more than a year - FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Amazon shares jumped on Thursday after the online retail giant bucked a global inflation crisis to post its best profit in more than a year.

The online retail giant said sales had climbed by 9pc in the first quarter of the year to $127.4bn (£102bn), above the company’s own financial forecasts.

It recorded a profit of $3.2bn, compared to a $3.8bn loss in the same period a year ago.

It was the company’s strongest quarterly profit since 2021, suggesting the world’s biggest online retailer has turned a corner on a punishing post-pandemic slowdown in online shopping, which has been exacerbated by a cost of living crisis.

Amazon shares jumped by more than 10pc in after-hours trading as the figures beat expectations.

However, the company reported another decline in its powerhouse cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Chief executive Andy Jassy said companies were “spending more cautiously in this macro environment”.

Revenues at AWS grew by 16pc in the first three months of the year, down from 20pc in the previous quarter and 28pc in the three months before that.

Amazon’s booming advertising business, which has helped ease pressure on its online shopping division, grew by 23pc.

Mr Jassy took control of Amazon in 2021 when the company’s founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as chief executive. Mr Bezos remains the company’s executive chairman and its biggest shareholder, owning around 10pc of the $1.1 trillion company.

Under Mr Jassy’s tenure, sales have slowed as the lockdown shopping boom loses momentum and a downturn in tech valuations has sent the company’s share price tumbling.

The company hired rapidly during the pandemic and invested heavily in new distribution centres. But this year Mr Jassy has overseen thousands of job cuts and closed warehouses in an attempt to get a grip on costs. It is also closing many of its physical stores.

The company said it expected sales to grow by up to 10pc in the next quarter. Mr Jassy said Amazon was increasing delivery speeds. “There’s a lot to like about how our teams are delivering for customers, particularly amidst an uncertain economy,” he said.

Amazon’s results came a day after Facebook owner Meta beat Wall Street forecasts. Its shares climbed 14pc on Thursday.

On Thursday, chipmaker Intel posted its largest ever quarterly loss as revenues declined nearly 36 per cent year-on-year to $11.7bn, as it grapples with an expensive turnaround plan amid stalling demand for PCs.