Amazon is shutting down its telehealth service

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Dado Ruvic / reuters

Amazon plans to discontinue its Care telehealth service by the end of the year, reports The Washington Post. The company reportedly told employees of the decision during a meeting on Wednesday. It's expected "dozens" of employees will lose their jobs as a result.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Engadget's request for comment. “This decision wasn’t made lightly and only became clear after many months of careful consideration,” Amazon senior vice president of health Neil Lindsay told employees in a memo the company shared with The Post. “Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is not a complete enough offering for the large enterprise customers we have been targeting, and wasn’t going to work long-term.”

Amazon's decision to shutter the service is surprising given that the company only last year announced it was expanding its availability to more workers and companies across the US. What's more, Amazon CEO Adam Jassy highlighted Amazon Care in his 2021 letter to shareholders, citing the platform as an example of the "type of iterative innovation" that was driving the next chapter of the company. More recently, the company struck a deal to buy healthcare provider One Medical for $3.9 billion.

