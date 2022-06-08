U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,115.77
    -44.91 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,910.90
    -269.24 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,086.27
    -88.96 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,891.01
    -28.56 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.40
    +0.29 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    +0.0570 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2541
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3870
    +0.1550 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,298.07
    -747.33 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.24
    +3.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Amazon is simplifying the pricing structure for its Kids+ all-in-one subscription service

Lauren Forristal
·1 min read

Subscribers to Amazon’s Kids+ multiplatform package have been notified about a price change, which will become effective on July 14. According to the email sent by Amazon, the company is simplifying the pricing structure and will be converting all Prime members to a $4.99 monthly tier and all non-Prime subscribers to the $7.99 option. In addition, all users will get unlimited access to the service for up to four child profiles.

Image Credits: Amazon Kids+

This is the first time Amazon has changed the pricing since it launched Amazon FreeTime in 2012 (rebranded to Amazon Kids and Kids+ in 2020). With the change, some consumers will see a rise in subscription costs, and for others, rates will drop. Thus, the news is a bit of a mixed bag depending on how each individual customer subscribes.

Previously, Amazon Kids+ had a Single Child plan that started at $2.99 per month for Prime members and $4.99 per month for non-Prime members. So, these subscribers will technically receive a $2-$3 price hike and will be automatically upgraded to four child profiles, regardless of if they need extra profiles or not. Those with the Family plan will receive a $2 per month price decrease as it used to cost $6.99 per month for Prime members and $9.99 for non-Primers.

Amazon Kids+ provides thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps and games on compatible Fire, Fire TV, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. The service also gives children access to hundreds of hours of child-focused ad-free radio stations and playlists, as well as premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices.

Amazon Kids+ subscription service launches its first original mobile games

