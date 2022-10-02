From Amazon to Skittles, a new survey of the top 20 brands among Gen Z adults shows tech and snack brands reign supreme with the demographic

Drazen_/Getty Images

A new Morning Consult survey revealed the top 20 brands that Gen Z adults love most.

Tech reigned supreme, nabbing the top 4 spots, with Apple trailing behind at #20. Food and drink brands were another common favorite.

Here are the most popular brands among the age 18 to 25 cohort.

It's no surprise that tech brands are popular with digitally native Gen Z, but new data shows just how much.

A new survey from Morning Consult asked thousands of Gen Z adults (ages 18 to 25), which brands they viewed either "somewhat" or "very" favorably, and the top four slots all went to FAANG companies.

Snack foods and candy were also a hit, capturing several of the top spots.

Here are the top 20 brands most popular with Gen Z adults, in ascending order:

20. Apple: 75.92% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Apple

19. Skittles: 76.27% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Getty Images/Otto Greule Jr

18. Pixar: 76.61% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

17. Capri Sun: 76.64% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

TK Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

16. Pringles: 76.71% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Cans of Pringles are seen on display in New York Thomson Reuters

15. Sprite: 77.39% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

George Frey/Getty Images

14. Dollar Tree: 77.42% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

13. Cheetos: 77.45% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

David Tonelson/Shutterstock

12. Nike: 78.43% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

People wearing Nike sneakers queue outside a Nike store to buy the newly-released Nike sneaker in Shanghai on October 26, 2019. STR/AFP via Getty Images

11. Gatorade: 78.54% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

10. Oreo: 78.57% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

9. Kit Kat: 78.96% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

A Kit Kat chocolate bar is pictured in London Thomson Reuters

8. Doritos: 79.32% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Hollis Johnson

7. Target: 79.66% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Associated Press

6. Walmart: 79.76% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

The Walmart logo is seen outside a Walmart store in Burbank, California on August 15, 2022 ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

5. M&M's: 79.81% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Charlie Riedel/AP

4. Amazon: 80.28% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Mike Segar/Reuters

3. Netflix: 82.18% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Streaming service Netflix (NFLX) carries thousands of movies and TV shows Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

2. Google: 83.87% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

In this photo illustration the Google, Gmail and Google Maps app icons seen displayed on a smartphone screen. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

1. YouTube: 86.23% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Reuters

Read the original article on Business Insider