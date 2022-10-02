U.S. markets closed

From Amazon to Skittles, a new survey of the top 20 brands among Gen Z adults shows tech and snack brands reign supreme with the demographic

Sarah Jackson
·3 min read
gen z woman on phone in city
Drazen_/Getty Images

  • A new Morning Consult survey revealed the top 20 brands that Gen Z adults love most.

  • Tech reigned supreme, nabbing the top 4 spots, with Apple trailing behind at #20. Food and drink brands were another common favorite.

  • Here are the most popular brands among the age 18 to 25 cohort.

It's no surprise that tech brands are popular with digitally native Gen Z, but new data shows just how much.

A new survey from Morning Consult asked thousands of Gen Z adults (ages 18 to 25), which brands they viewed either "somewhat" or "very" favorably, and the top four slots all went to FAANG companies.

Snack foods and candy were also a hit, capturing several of the top spots.

Here are the top 20 brands most popular with Gen Z adults, in ascending order:

20. Apple: 75.92% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

iPhone 14 new colors
Apple

19. Skittles: 76.27% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

skittles
Getty Images/Otto Greule Jr

18. Pixar: 76.61% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Pixar Headquarters
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

17. Capri Sun: 76.64% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Capri Sun in boxes on shelf
TKSandy Huffaker/Getty Images

16. Pringles: 76.71% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Cans of Pringles are seen on display in New York April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Cans of Pringles are seen on display in New YorkThomson Reuters

15. Sprite: 77.39% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

sprite cans
George Frey/Getty Images

14. Dollar Tree: 77.42% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Dollar Tree
Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

13. Cheetos: 77.45% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

flamin hot cheetos
David Tonelson/Shutterstock

12. Nike: 78.43% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

nike shoes
People wearing Nike sneakers queue outside a Nike store to buy the newly-released Nike sneaker in Shanghai on October 26, 2019.STR/AFP via Getty Images

11. Gatorade: 78.54% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Publix gatorade
Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

10. Oreo: 78.57% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Oreo
Crystal Cox/Business Insider

9. Kit Kat: 78.96% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

A Kit Kat chocolate bar is pictured in London, Britain May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Kit Kat chocolate bar is pictured in LondonThomson Reuters

8. Doritos: 79.32% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Doritos 13
Hollis Johnson

7. Target: 79.66% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Target
Associated Press

6. Walmart: 79.76% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

The Walmart logo is seen outside a Walmart store in Burbank, California on August 15, 2022
The Walmart logo is seen outside a Walmart store in Burbank, California on August 15, 2022ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

5. M&M's: 79.81% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

M&amp;Ms
Charlie Riedel/AP

4. Amazon: 80.28% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

Amazon boxes
Mike Segar/Reuters

3. Netflix: 82.18% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

The Netflix logo is displayed on a smartphone with popcorn and laptop keyboard in the background.
Streaming service Netflix (NFLX) carries thousands of movies and TV showsPhoto Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

2. Google: 83.87% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

In this photo illustration the Google, Gmail and Google Maps app icons seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
In this photo illustration the Google, Gmail and Google Maps app icons seen displayed on a smartphone screen.Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

1. YouTube: 86.23% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression

YouTube
Reuters

Read the original article on Business Insider

