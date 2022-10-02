From Amazon to Skittles, a new survey of the top 20 brands among Gen Z adults shows tech and snack brands reign supreme with the demographic
A new Morning Consult survey revealed the top 20 brands that Gen Z adults love most.
Tech reigned supreme, nabbing the top 4 spots, with Apple trailing behind at #20. Food and drink brands were another common favorite.
Here are the most popular brands among the age 18 to 25 cohort.
It's no surprise that tech brands are popular with digitally native Gen Z, but new data shows just how much.
A new survey from Morning Consult asked thousands of Gen Z adults (ages 18 to 25), which brands they viewed either "somewhat" or "very" favorably, and the top four slots all went to FAANG companies.
Snack foods and candy were also a hit, capturing several of the top spots.
Here are the top 20 brands most popular with Gen Z adults, in ascending order:
20. Apple: 75.92% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
19. Skittles: 76.27% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
18. Pixar: 76.61% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
17. Capri Sun: 76.64% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
16. Pringles: 76.71% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
15. Sprite: 77.39% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
14. Dollar Tree: 77.42% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
13. Cheetos: 77.45% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
12. Nike: 78.43% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
11. Gatorade: 78.54% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
10. Oreo: 78.57% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
9. Kit Kat: 78.96% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
8. Doritos: 79.32% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
7. Target: 79.66% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
6. Walmart: 79.76% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
5. M&M's: 79.81% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
4. Amazon: 80.28% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
3. Netflix: 82.18% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
2. Google: 83.87% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
1. YouTube: 86.23% of Gen Z adults have a favorable impression
