U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,875.50
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,417.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,000.75
    +1.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.40
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.83
    +1.99 (+2.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.40
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.33 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.07
    -0.83 (-3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    -0.0031 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4500
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,834.83
    -7.72 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.45
    +0.19 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.09
    +34.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

Amazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of Cuts

9
Spencer Soper and Matt Day
·3 min read
Amazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is laying off more than 18,000 employees — the biggest reduction in its history — in the latest sign that a tech-industry slump is deepening.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy announced the cuts, which represent about 1% of Amazon’s employees, in a memo to staff Wednesday, saying it followed the company’s annual planning process.

The eliminations began last year and were previously expected to affect about 10,000 people. The move is concentrated in the firm’s corporate ranks, mostly Amazon’s retail division and human resources functions, like recruiting.

“Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” Jassy said. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure.”

Though the prospect of layoffs has loomed over Amazon for months — the company has acknowledged that it hired too many people during the pandemic — the increasing total suggests the company’s outlook has darkened. It joins other tech giants in making major cuts. Earlier Wednesday, Salesforce Inc. announced plans to eliminate about 10% of its workforce and reduce its real estate holdings.

Amazon investors gave a positive reaction to the latest belt-tightening efforts, betting it may bolster profits at the e-commerce company. The shares climbed about 1.8% in trading before New York exchanges opened on Thursday. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the plan.

Eliminating 18,000 workers would be the biggest cut yet for tech companies during the current slowdown, but Amazon also has a far bigger workforce than Silicon Valley peers. It had more than 1.5 million employees as of the end of September.

Read More: Amazon, Salesforce Join Wave of Tech Layoffs as Slowdown Spreads

At the time the company was planning its cuts in November, a spokesperson said Amazon had roughly 350,000 corporate employees worldwide.

The world’s largest online retailer spent the end of last year adjusting to a sharp slowdown in e-commerce growth as shoppers returned to pre-pandemic habits. Amazon delayed warehouse openings and halted hiring in its retail group. It broadened the freeze to the company’s corporate staff and then began making cuts.

Jassy has eliminated or curtailed experimental and unprofitable businesses, including teams working on a telehealth service, a delivery robot and a kids’ video-calling device, among other projects.

The Seattle-based company also is trying to align excess capacity with cooling demand. One effort includes trying to sell excess space on its cargo planes, according to people familiar with the matter.

Amazon, which began as an online bookstore, is seeing parts of its business level off. But it continues to invest in its cloud-computing and advertising businesses as well as video streaming.

The first wave of cuts landed heaviest on Amazon’s Devices and Services group, which builds the Alexa digital assistant and Echo smart speaker, among other products. The group’s chief told Bloomberg last month that layoffs in the unit totaled less than 2,000 people, and that Amazon remained committed to the voice assistant.

Some recruiters and employees in the company’s human resources group were offered buyouts. Jassy told employees in November that more cuts would come in 2023 at its retail and HR teams.

In Wednesday’s memo, Jassy said the company would provide severance, transitional health benefits and job placement to affected workers. He also chided an employee for leaking the news, an apparent reference to the Wall Street Journal report. The company plans to begin discussing the moves with affected employees on Jan. 18, he said.

“Companies that last a long time go through different phases,” Jassy said. “They’re not in heavy people expansion mode every year.”

(Updates with early trading in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon job cuts increase to 18,000

    Amazon announced on Wednesday that it would cut a larger than expected 18,000 jobs, the most in company history.

  • Amazon to Cut 70% More Jobs Than Previously Planned, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is laying off more than 17,000 employees — a significantly bigger number than previously planned — in the latest sign that a technology slump is deepening, according to the Wall Street Journal. Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosNew Hedge Fund Soars 163% Betting It’s All Going DownFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Ra

  • Amazon to cut 18,000 jobs - live updates

    Amazon will extend its job cutting plans this year, announcing it will shed 18,000 staff as it tackles a downturn in the world economy.

  • Amazon announces fresh wave of layoffs taking total job cuts to 18,000

    CEO Andy Jassy said the move was about ‘finding a way to do more for customers at a lower cost’

  • Amazon expects to cut more than 18,000 jobs, CEO says

    Amazon layoffs, which affect corporate and tech employees companywide, will be the largest cuts in the company's history.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Amazon, Western Digital, Tesla, Walgreens, and More

    Amazon is slashing more than 18,000 jobs as it looks to cut costs amid economic uncertainty. Walgreens reports quarterly earnings Thursday.

  • My Top Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy in 2023

    In my view, one of the most exciting is none other than e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon lost about half its value in the trailing 12-month period as economic issues affected its operations. AWS usually accounts for the bulk of Amazon's operating and net income, and it boasts much stronger margins than its e-commerce units.

  • CEO of Singapore’s Creative Sim Wong Hoo, Who Took on Apple, Dies at 67

    (Bloomberg) -- Sim Wong Hoo, who founded Creative Technology Ltd. in Singapore before sparring with Apple Inc., has died. He was 67.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosNew Hedge Fund Soars 163% Betting It’s All Going DownFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsSim died peacefully on Jan. 4, t

  • Soaked California Faces Another Deluge Driven by Bomb Cyclone

    (Bloomberg) -- California faces heavy rain and ferocious winds as a powerful storm system adds to recent downpours that have burst levees and triggered mudslides.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosNew Hedge Fund Soars 163% Betting It’s All Going DownFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsTh

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two rock-solid buys and one well-known industry leader to avoid.

  • Overstock.com's Market Share Erosion Triggers Downgrade By This Analyst

    Needham analyst Anna Andreeva downgraded Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) from Buy to Hold and removed the $30 price target. The analyst said through 3Q22, home furnishings industry (using U.S. Census data) grew 2%, and November further decelerated to -2%. Overstock outgrew Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) or seven consecutive quarters (1Q20-4Q21), which reversed this year. The analyst expects Wayfair to remain on offense in '23 as the company pushes ahead to restore profitability and as supplier inventories r

  • The Science Of Making Money In Stocks

    The market is more scientific than you might think. Kevin Matras can help you succeed while others fail by focusing on the methods that have proven to be successful and disregarding the rest.

  • Bank of America Sees at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    As 2023 starts gearing up for the long haul, Wall Street is still taking a bearish view of the markets. We’re still dealing with the same headwinds, a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, gloomy economic indicators, the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over China’s lockdown policies, a supply chain that is only slowly unsnarling itself… the list can go on. But despite the grim outlook right now, there are still some signals that give reasons for longer-t

  • Natural gas prices ‘sporadic and may begin toppling’

    The price of natural gas has been turbulent since the early days of the pandemic, but a recent shift in winter weather could steady the energy sector

  • Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead of Economic Data

    U.S. stock futures weakened as investors weighed concerns about slowing growth and high interest rates against hopes for China’s reopening this year. [U.S. indexes had gained Wednesday](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-stocks-markets-dow-update-01-04-2023-11672832360), despite the release of [hawkish Federal Reserve minutes](https://www.wsj.com/articles/fed-minutes-show-officials-feared-markets-optimism-could-complicate-inflation-fight-11672859245). In morning trading in London on Thursday: +

  • Fed minutes: No rate cuts in 2023, inflation risk remains in focus

    No Fed officials thought it’d be appropriate to begin cutting rates in 2023, as members thought that that price pressures could prove to be more persistent than anticipated with the job market remaining so strong for longer than anticipated, according to internal discussions of Fed officials at their policy meeting three weeks ago.

  • Stocks rise at open, Amazon and Microsoft stocks slip

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.

  • BMW Takes Cues From Apple With Radical Interior Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG’s latest prototype could well preview Apple Inc.’s future car: drivers have zero buttons and switches with a super-sleek interior where the windshield acts as a giant voice-controlled display. Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosNew Hedge Fund Soars 163% Betting It’s All Going DownFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut Bet

  • Europe stumbles as firm Fed reins in China rally

    Europe's markets suffered an early stumble on Thursday as a firm message from the Fed that it won't be cutting interest rates any time soon offset optimism around China's phasing out of COVID restrictions. News that China's mainland border with Hong Kong will be reopened after three years had sent Asian-Pacific shares outside Japan to a four-month high overnight, but with both the dollar and bond market borrowing costs higher post-Fed, Europe couldn't keep up. The pan-European STOXX slipped 0.3% after gaining more than 3% in its first three sessions of 2023 and Wall Street futures prices were pointing to a similar fall later.

  • Here are the chip companies that should benefit the most from the government’s massive incentives

    At the same time, concerns grew about dependence on China and Taiwan. As a result, policymakers passed the $53 billion Chips and Science Act. With globalization’s golden age potentially in the rearview, we are seeing a rise in nationalistic policies.