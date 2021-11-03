Amazon's Alexa-powered indoor air quality monitor alerts you to pollution

Amazon still isn't done announcing Alexa-powered smart home gadgets this year. The company has unveiled a $69 Smart Air Quality Monitor (shown at right) that checks your household for carbon monoxide, dust, humidity, temperature and volatile organic compounds. If the air is unhealthy, Alexa will let you know through either its mobile app or an Echo device. You'll know to open a window or turn on an air purifier without having to check the monitor yourself.

You can ask Alexa about the air quality at any given moment. Display-equipped devices like an Echo Show or your phone will provide a detailed breakdown of the findings.

You'll have to be a bit patient. The Smart Air Quality Monitor is available to pre-order now, but the first orders don't ship until sometime in December. All the same, the wait could be justifiable if you prefer the Alexa ecosystem and worry that your indoor air quality is affecting your health.