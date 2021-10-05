U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,358.73
    +58.27 (+1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,395.30
    +392.38 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,477.16
    +221.68 (+1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.11
    +4.64 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.04
    +1.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.30
    -7.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5260
    +0.0450 (+3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3640
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4400
    +0.5220 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,978.80
    +1,432.92 (+2.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.97
    +17.61 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Amazon is reportedly working on a smart fridge that tracks what's inside

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Amazon is reportedly aiming to bring some of the tech it uses at cashierless Amazon Go stores to your kitchen. According to Insider, the company has been working on a smart fridge that can monitor items and help you order replacements if you're running low on something.

The team behind the Amazon Go systems is said to be heading the charge on the project, which has been in the works for at least two years. The Just Walk Out tech used at Go stores tracks what shoppers put in their carts and automatically charges them when they leave. Members of the Amazon Fresh and Lab126 hardware teams are reportedly involved with the fridge project too.

The fridge would monitor the items inside and keep tabs on your purchasing habits, according to the report. If you run low on something you buy frequently, the fridge would notify you and make it easier to order more from Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh, which could give the company's grocery division a boost. The fridge could offer recipe suggestions too, which may prove useful if you forget about an item that's about to expire.

Amazon wouldn't make the fridges itself, Insider's sources said. It's looking to team up with an appliance manufacturer. There's a possibility that Alexa voice control could be included. That's said to not be a major concern, but given Amazon's propensity for stuffing Alexa into nearly every other type of product, including home robots and its own TVs, it wouldn't be a surprise if the fridge has voice assistant support.

The company has reportedly spent upwards of $50 million per year on the project so far. Even so, there's no guarantee that the fridge will come to market as it's possible Amazon will shelve the plans. If the fridge does come to market, it likely won't come cheap. An Amazon spokesperson told Engadget the company doesn't comment “on rumors or speculation.”

The concept isn't entirely new. In 2016, Samsung revealed a fridge that can help you keep track of what's inside without having to open the door. You can even order groceries using the built-in touchscreen. Amazon's fridge would take the idea a little further, though, since it would flag items that you're about to run out of and help you order more through the company's own grocery ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook whistleblower hearing: ‘Facebook and big tech are facing a big tobacco moment’

    The Facebook whistleblower is testifying about research she says proves the social network has repeatedly lied about its platform.

  • Android 12 has been released to the Android Open Source Project

    Android 12 is now one step closer to making its way to devices.

  • Instagram brings IGTV videos out of their silo and into your regular feed

    Instagram is unifying IGTV with the regular videos in your feed, and it's giving you more editing tools at the same time.

  • My ﻿Golf Ball-Sized Armpit Bumps And Their Decade-Long Medical Misadventure

    When Selina Ferragamo sought help for a condition she would later learn was hidradenitis suppurativa, her path was littered with hurdles.

  • Kobo's new $260 Sage e-reader lets you add handwritten notes

    Kobo has introduced two new e-readers including the $260 Kobo Sage that lets you take e-notes, as well as the waterproof, mid-range Libra 2.

  • Why I’ve dumped my smartphone

    The “senior” cellphones in question are flip phones, like we had back in olden days. If any readers want a cheap cellular plan, check out the likes of Red Pocket, Ultra Mobile or US Mobile, and you can get a plan for as little as $8 a month—and that includes 1 gigabyte of data. Neither you, nor your parents, nor grandparents, nor anyone else should be paying $25 a month for a basic plan.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Inking $1.6 Billion Deal For The Cosmopolitan?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • 44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

    Gainers Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) shares climbed 101.9% to close at $31.50 on Monday after the company announced its phase 2 study of XEN1101 for the treatment of epilepsy met all primary and secondary endpoints. Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK) gained 68.2% to close at $22.70 after the company announced it would be acquired by Community Bank System. Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) rose 46.4% to settle at $16.97 after OPEC+ agreed to stay with an existing pact to increase

  • Hedge fund investor Marc Lasry’s tough week just got a lot worse

    Lasry's Avenue Capital owns a 6.7% stake in the firm whose pipeline is leaking oil off California's beaches.

  • Citi Hires Ex-Credit Suisse EMEA Head of Hedge Fund Consulting

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has hired a former Credit Suisse Group AG executive as the EMEA head of its unit that helps hedge funds set up and grow their businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australi

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Tesla Stock Is Rising on Strong Deliveries. Earnings Estimates Are Going Higher Too.

    Tesla delivered more than 241,000 vehicle in the third quarter. That was more than analysts expected. Analysts are giving the company its props on Monday.

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Say Analysts

    Stock markets have been rising steadily from their ‘corona trough’ in the spring of last year – that’s no secret, in fact, it’s been a huge boon for investors. Stocks have consistently shown the best returns, as central banks have been holding rates low. But there’s been an unintentional consequence of the stock boom, one that wasn’t foreseen but has given a boost to both companies and investors alike. The sustained gains in stocks has encouraged a surge in IPO activity. Companies are taking adv

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Solo Stove parent files for IPO

    Solo Brands, a Texas-based maker of Solo fire pits and stoves for homes and camping sites as well as the Oru folding kayak, among other products, has filed for an initial public offering. The company seeks to sell $100 million worth of shares, according to a filing late Monday, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate filing fees. Underwriters include B. of A. Securities and J. P. Morgan. The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DT

  • Best session in 11 weeks for European stocks as banks surge

    (Reuters) -A 3.5% jump in European banks and a rally in beaten down technology companies pushed an index of European stocks up over 1% on Tuesday, also helped by positive U.S. data bolstering Wall Street. Chipmaker Infineon's 4.8% climb led gains after it confirmed its 2021 revenue and said it expects results to rise further next year. JPMorgan said it is still "overweight" on European banks citing upside to capital return and rates outlook.