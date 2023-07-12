Amazon Smart Thermostat Prime Day deal: Save $24 and keep your home comfortable with Alexa

Save big on a new Amazon Smart Thermostat during Prime Day.

If you’re hunting for the best Prime Day deals, don’t miss the Amazon Smart Thermostat for $55.99 (save $24). Our testers at Reviewed named it the “best for Alexa” top pick among smart thermostats. To qualify for this price, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership.

It can learn your temperature preferences and adjust accordingly, it works flawlessly with your existing Alexa smart-home device, and it’s intuitive to use. Its minimalist design looks great in any home, and you can control it easily with either voice commands or the Alexa app on your phone.

The Amazon Smart Thermostat is powered by either a C-wire or power adapter kit, and the app will guide you through installation; customer support is available if you have questions during the process. While you’re out on the go, you can set the temperature in your home from anywhere and return to find things perfectly cozy.

It’s Energy Star–certified, as well, so you can save money and help the environment with a simple, smart purchase. Just be sure you’re planning on using it with the Amazon Echo ecosystem and an Alexa device. It doesn’t support Apple HomeKit or Google Home.

Amazon Smart Thermostat for $55.99 (Save $24)

