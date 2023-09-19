Amazon to spend $3.5 billion on five New Albany data centers

Jan 18 2023; Plain City, Ohio, USA; The Amazon Web Services data farm on Houchard Road just south of Post Road. Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth-The Columbus Dispatch

The New Albany City Council Tuesday approved an agreement with Amazon Web Services which calls for the tech company to spend $3.5 billion to expand its New Albany data center operations.

The agreement calls for Amazon to build five data centers and related buildings totaling 1.25 million square feet on 439 acres the company bought along Beech and Miller roads early this year. Construction would begin in 2025 and be completed by Dec. 31, 2030, according to the Community Reinvestment Area Agreement unanimously approved by the council Tuesday.

According to the agreement, Amazon would spend $1.8 billion on buildings and $1.7 billion on equipment.

The data centers would create approximately 105 full-time jobs with an annual payroll of $9 million, or an average of $85,000 per position.

Under the deal approved by the council, Amazon will receive a 30-year tax break on its investments, 100% for the first 15 years and 75% for the next 15 years. In lieu of taxes, Amazon would pay a minimum of $352,750 a year, with that figure rising over time.

The buildings are described as "Phase 1 Project" of Amazon's development of the property. Citing "security reasons," an Amazon spokesperson did not say how many data centers Amazon expects to ultimately build on the site, but plans filed with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency by the New Albany Co. show up to 30 data centers on the land, which straddles Beech Road near Miller Road.

"This is step one," Merle Madrid, manager of public policy for Amazon Web Services, told the New Albany Council.

Amazon Web Services plans to develop data centers on 439 acres the company owns along Beech and Miller roads in New Albany.

Amazon's deal with New Albany provides the first detail on how the company plans to spend $7.8 billion on central Ohio data centers that it announced in June. The amount is the second largest private investment in Ohio following Intel's $20 billion New Albany investment.

“We are proud to reinforce our long-term commitment to the state of Ohio with plans to invest an additional $3.5 billion in New Albany by 2030,” Roger Wehner, AWS's director of economic development said in a news release about the investment. “Since 2015, AWS has invested more than $6.3 billion in Ohio while supporting thousands of local jobs. Our newest investment in New Albany builds on our rich partnership with the community and the state.”

Story continues

Under the terms of the agreement with New Albany, Amazon must join the New Albany Chamber of Commerce and each year submit a "community participation statement" outlining its civic and educational involvement in New Albany.

“AWS has been a strong corporate citizen in central Ohio since arriving here almost a decade ago and has been a major catalyst in the growth of the Silicon Heartland,” said New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding in the news release. "Our community stands poised to support AWS in addressing the global surge in cloud computing needs."

Amazon now operates seven data centers in central Ohio, three each in New Albany and Hilliard and one in Dublin, according to Baxtel.com, a site that tracks data center development. AWS, which built its first Ohio data center in 2016, employs nearly 1,000 Ohio workers.

Amazon's expansion is part of a growth in data centers overall in the Columbus area, which has become one of the 10 largest for data centers in the nation. In addition to Amazon Web Services, central Ohio has attracted data center investment from tech giants including Facebook, Google and Microsoft.

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: New Albany strikes deal with Amazon on data center complex