Amazon staff at new UK warehouse to strike on Jan. 25

LONDON (Reuters) -Workers at Amazon's new distribution centre in Birmingham, England have voted to join ongoing strike action at the company over pay and working conditions, the GMB trade union said on Tuesday.

Workers at the warehouse will take strike action on Jan. 25, said GMB, which has not been formally recognised by the U.S. e-commerce giant.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

It was not immediately clear how many workers will participate in the strike.

Previous strikes at another Amazon warehouse, in Coventry, central England have seen hundreds of employees walk out. Industrial action at that warehouse during Black Friday last November did not cause much disruption, the company had said.

