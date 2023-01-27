U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,070.56
    +10.13 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,978.08
    +28.67 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,621.71
    +109.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,911.46
    +8.39 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.45
    -1.56 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.20
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.33 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5180
    +0.0250 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2400
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8490
    -0.3040 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,163.66
    +98.23 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.06
    +9.05 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,765.15
    +4.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,382.56
    +19.81 (+0.07%)
     

Amazon Will Start Charging Prime Members for US Grocery Orders of Less Than $150

Matt Day
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. will start charging fees to online shoppers for grocery orders of less than $150, underscoring the challenging economics of getting food to shoppers’ doorsteps.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The new fees, which take effect Feb. 28, coincide with the company’s efforts to cut costs and adjust to slower growth in online shopping. Charges for the Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service in the US will be $9.95 for orders of less than $50, $6.95 for orders between $50 and $100, and $3.95 for orders of $100 to $150, the Seattle-based company said in an email to shoppers reviewed by Bloomberg.

Amazon had previously offered free grocery delivery for orders of more than $35 to subscribers of the company’s $139-a-year Prime program in some locations. Members can still get free delivery if their carts are more than $150. The company in 2021 eliminated a prior offer of free delivery for Whole Foods Market shoppers, tacking on a $9.95 service fee.

“We’re introducing a service fee on some Amazon Fresh delivery orders to help keep prices low in our online and physical grocery stores as we better cover grocery delivery costs and continue to enable offering a consistent, fast, and high-quality delivery experience,” Lara Hendrickson, an Amazon spokesperson, said in an emailed statement. “We will continue to offer convenient two-hour delivery windows for all orders, and customers in some areas will be able to select a longer delivery window for a reduced fee.”

Groceries are the most frequent shopping trip for most households. Amazon has long been working to crack that market, following in the footsteps of rival Walmart Inc., which grew into the largest US retailer in part by adding groceries to its supercenters.

Amazon started selling groceries online in 2007. A decade later, it bought Whole Foods to jumpstart its efforts. Amazon tacked on home delivery from Whole Foods shelves, but the partnership has delivered mixed results to date. The company also operates the line of Amazon Fresh-branded grocers, opening dozens of stores around the US.

Amazon and Whole Foods together account for about 4% of the US grocery market, analysts with UBS said in a research note this week, making the company the fifth-largest food retailer in the US behind Walmart, Kroger Co., Costco Wholesale Corp. and Albertsons Cos. Walmart accounts for 22% of the market, the UBS analysts estimate.

(Updated with Amazon statement, grocery market details, beginning in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Fresh to start charging Prime customers up to $10 for grocery deliveries

    Amazon.com Inc. on Friday said it would charge Prime members service fees on Amazon Fresh delivery orders under $150. The change takes hold on Feb. 28.

  • Why Amazon Stock Suddenly Popped This Morning

    On a modestly up day for tech stocks, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq up nearly 1 full percentage point as of 12:25 p.m. ET, shares of tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are doing better than most -- rising a solid 3%. It would seem they're doing so for a very "techie" reason: non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An Amazon NFT initiative is coming soon, said crypto news source Blockworks in a report late yesterday afternoon.

  • Here's Another Reason to Shop Online Instead of Stores Right Now

    Image source: Getty Images When the pandemic first hit, many consumers halted the practice of shopping in stores and took to shopping online instead. That way, they could get the things they needed without having to put their health at risk.

  • What you can use instead of eggs in cooking and baking amid soaring prices

    The egg shortage has shoppers wondering why eggs are so expensive right now. Here's what you can use instead in cooking, baking, breakfast and more.

  • Amazon beats claim that warehouse quotas biased against older workers

    Amazon.com Inc on Friday won its bid to dismiss a proposed class action claiming its strict production quotas for warehouse workers discriminate against older employees. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis Westmore in Oakland said the 2021 lawsuit, which alleges the online retailer's hourly quotas place older workers at a higher risk of injury, was too vague and failed to identify specific policies that are discriminatory. "Simply because physical strength declines with age does not automatically mean that older workers are more likely to get injured or fail to keep up with the quotas," Westmore wrote.

  • Sam's Club Has a Bold New Challenge for Costco

    Two of the most popular wholesale warehouses are Costco and Sam's Club, which have 848 and 600 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico respectively. While having 600 stores across the country is no small feat, Sam's Club has a plan to catch up to Costco's seeming dominance to gain what market share is left to be captured while folks are paying extra close attention to their wallets. The club is owned by Walmart, , which is a key advantage for its plan to scale.

  • What is a 1098-E form? What you need to know about the student loan interest statement

    The 1098-E form is a student loan interest statement. With this form, you may find out you are eligible for deductions.

  • Why Lands' End Is Soaring 10% This Week

    Shares of Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) are up 9.7% compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While there was no company-specific news that would account for the jump in price, the clothing retailer did receive favorable coverage last weekend about Lands' End's plans to go after the Gen X demographic. An article on CNN, and a similar story a few days later on Business Insider, pointed out how Land's End had previously pursued millennials and Gen Z to "catastrophic" effect.

  • If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks Forever, These Would Be the Ones

    In this video, I will be discussing three stocks that I believe are solid long-term investments. I chose these companies based on growth, profitability, and competitive advantages, among other metrics.

  • Enterprise Software Stocks Are Sneaking Out Of The Doghouse This Year

    Some enterprise software stocks have posted double-digit gains in early 2023. But other techs seem more in favor than the software sector.

  • China Sure to Hit Back Over Chip Controls, Japan Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China is “100% sure” to retaliate over Japanese backing for Biden administration restrictions on semiconductor exports, and firms facing the fallout should look for markets elsewhere, a ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker said.Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Crosses $51 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsPutin Plans New Ukraine Push Despite Losses as He Prepares for Years of WarWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedAmericans Fall Behind on

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and EV Stocks Were on Fire This Week

    Shares of EV stocks traded sharply higher this week as some relatively good news came out of the industry. Earnings from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) certainly helped, but rumors of a buyout did as well. The biggest mover was Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), which is up 128% since last Friday's close as of 2 p.m. ET, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is up 30.8% in that time, and EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) is up 17.5%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Amazon To Dispose Of Bay Area Office Space At Loss, Strategically Open News Facilities

    Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) prepared to sell a vacant Bay Area office complex purchased 16 months ago as the firm went on a subleasing spree to reduce excess space amid the pandemic recovery-driven sales slowdown and macro headwinds. Dermody Properties LLC, a commercial real estate developer based in Reno, Nevada, will buy the property and convert it into warehouse space, Bloomberg reports. Amazon, in October 2021, paid $123 million for the 29-acre property in Milpitas, California, to tap rea

  • Chipotle to hire 15,000 employees to beef up staff for burrito season

    Chipotle is looking to hire 15,000 new employees as it prepares for burrito season, at a time when other companies are laying people off

  • Should Value Investors Buy Danaos (DAC) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Deutsche Bank Fund Unit Doubles Down on ETF Target Amid Outflows

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s investment arm said it won’t walk away from a goal of becoming Europe’s second-biggest ETF provider, after an analysis showed it was among the few in the industry to lose client cash in 2022.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksIBM to Cut About 3,900 Workers, Still Hiring in ‘Highe

  • French Fashion Giant LVMH Posts 23% Revenue Growth In FY22

    French luxury fashion house LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC: LVMHF) registered FY22 sales growth of 23% year-on-year to €79.2 billion. Fashion & Leather Goods organic revenue rose 20%, with Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Fendi, Loro Piana, Loewe, and Marc Jacobs gaining global market share. Profit from recurring operations stood at €21.1 billion, a 23% increase Y/Y and the operating margin remained flat. Europe, the U.S., and Japan rose sharply, benefiting from strong demand from l

  • How to get preapproved for an auto loan and gain negotiation power

    Once you pick out your perfect new ride and figure out how much you need to borrow, get preapproved for a car loan before buying.

  • Capital Southwest (CSWC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Capital Southwest (CSWC) closed at $18.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day.

  • Time to Buy Chevron or Exxon Mobil Stock Before Earnings?

    Rounding out this week's earnings, big oil giant Chevron (CVX) is set to report earnings on Friday, January 27 with peer Exxon Mobil reporting next Tuesday, January 31.