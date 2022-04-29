U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,225.52
    -61.98 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,608.37
    -308.02 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,681.59
    -189.94 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.00
    -9.95 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.61
    +1.25 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.60
    +16.30 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9010
    +0.0380 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2563
    +0.0104 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8080
    -1.0290 (-0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,055.32
    -525.17 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.74
    -13.62 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.54
    +26.35 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Amazon still undisputed king of public cloud, but Microsoft is creeping closer

Ron Miller
·3 min read

It's not exactly shocking news at this point that the cloud infrastructure market had another standout quarter. After the big 3 vendors -- Amazon, Microsoft and Google -- reported earnings this week, we were once again provided a big result with Synergy Research estimating that the market reached $53 billion for the quarter, up 34% from the prior year.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about these numbers is that Microsoft is creeping ever closer to Amazon, the long-time market leader.

Amazon has steadily controlled a third of this market for years. Of course, it's important to understand that the Seattle-based e-commerce giant has maintained a steady percentage of a pie that is dramatically expanding. Microsoft, on the other hand, has been growing slowly but surely over time. This quarter the company accounted for 22% of public cloud revenue, according to Synergy, up from around 20% in the year ago period.

Amazon pioneered the public cloud market in 2006 and was out there all alone for years before Microsoft began competing in earnest, especially after Satya Nadella came on board in 2014, and has pushed closer to Amazon in recent years.

The last of the big 3, Google is working hard as well and has now cornered around 10% of the market. In fact, the research firm reports that the three companies account for 65% of the entire cloud market.

Synergy Research chart showing cloud infrastructure growth by Q1 over last five years.
Synergy Research chart showing cloud infrastructure growth by Q1 over last five years.

Image Credits: Synergy Research

Yet even with Microsoft's hard push into the market and impressive growth, when you add up Microsoft and Google's growing market share percentages, Amazon still controls a tick more than the other two combined. It shows the amazing staying power of first-to-market advantage, even when you have well capitalized giants competing with one another. And also speaks to Amazon's ability to fend off the growing competition to this point.

Numbers from Canalys were right in line with Synergy's with the total coming in a tad higher at just under $56 billion. The differences are due to the models and formulas each firm uses, but are close enough that the divergence barely matters.

As for market share percentages, Canalys had Amazon at 33%, Microsoft at 21% and Google at 8%, again with very slight differences from Synergy.

These companies are looking at revenue from infrastructure, platform and hosted private cloud services. Neither is counting Software as a Service (SaaS) in these numbers, which could account for differences in reported numbers.

In terms of the numbers, for Synergy, it breaks down this way: $17.67 billion for Amazon, $11.66 billion for Microsoft and $5.3 billion for Google.

For Canalys, it's Amazon with $18.45 billion, Microsoft with $11.74 billion and Google with $4.47 billion.

The numbers here are so large that it's easy to forget just how big the public cloud market really is. The category is on an astonishing $212 billion run rate (using Synergy's number) and continues to grow at a surprisingly rapid rate as more companies push more workloads to the cloud. Consider that total revenue last year was $178 billion.

Growth has accelerated since the pandemic hit in March 2020, and if you believe the numbers out there, cloud adoption still has a long way to go, especially when you consider many companies are adopting a multi-cloud strategy. The growth can't go on forever, but considering that the need for cloud services isn't a finite amount, it's likely it will continue to experience substantial growth for quite some time.

With a $22B run rate, does it matter if Google Cloud still loses money?

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Is Betting That Microsoft-Activision Deal Will Fail

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. shareholders approved the company’s $69 billion sale to Microsoft Corp on Thursday, but Wall Street is betting that Biden antitrust enforcers could unravel one of the largest mergers in U.S. history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseUkraine’s Forces Get Boost From Arsenal of Old-Fashio

  • Denial of bail is silencing Hong Kong's democrats

    Pre-trial detention under China's security law aims to break the will of those accused, critics say.

  • Microsoft Receives an Important Green Light

    Ever since Microsoft announced its intent to acquire video game publisher Activision Blizzard in January 2022 for $68.7 billion, it seemed as if the latter could get an intervention it was in desperate need of. Thanks to a slate of sexual harassment allegations that were filed against Activision Blizzard last year, resulting in an in-depth Wall Street Journal story that claims Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick knew about sexual harassment within the company and did nothing to stop it, the company's reputation has taken a nose dive. Activision Blizzard's sales have also taken a hit.

  • Does it smell like teen spirit, or teen bankruptcy?

    Which meant that Mary Ann Azevedo was on the mic with Alex Wilhelm, and Grace Mendenhall, our ever-trusty producer, helped us power through. The latest from the Elon Musk-Twitter saga, including the social media company's earnings and how it is somewhat sensitive to market sentiment; Musk won't have infinite room with which to maneuver once he owns Twitter.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through Any Market Crash

    The idea of a market crash makes many investors nervous, but downturns are probably more common than you realize. Building on that idea, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) look like smart stocks to buy and hold through any market crash. Nvidia is often branded as a semiconductor company, but that description only tells part of the story.

  • Russia’s Gas-for-Rubles Plan Finds Soft Targets. What It Means for Prices.

    Poland and Bulgaria were just a warm-up for Russia’s currency offensive. The real battleground will be Germany, which buys much more Russian natural gas.

  • Amazon re-awarded $10 billion NSA cloud contract after Microsoft dispute

    Amazon has been re-awarded a $10 billion cloud contract with the NSA after a fight with Microsoft.

  • Baird's Power Expects Strong Quarter From Apple

    Will Power, Baird senior research analyst, has a $190 price target for Apple and expects them to have another strong quarter. He's on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • U.S. Homebuilders Urge Biden to Help Cut Costs for Market in ‘Extreme Duress’

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. housing industry group urged President Joe Biden to help reduce the cost of homebuilding, saying soaring prices and rising mortgage rates are putting the market “under extreme duress” and driving ownership out of reach for many Americans.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Reva

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.

  • Apple Posted Another Great Quarter. The Next One Might Not Be As Good.

    The tech giant beat expectations in nearly every business, but it offered some cautious commentary about the current quarter.

  • 1 IPO Growth Stock Down 65% to Buy Now

    After a very strong performance for initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2020, the IPO class of 2021 has generally had a much rougher go of things. Investors already started moving out of speculative stocks with forward-looking valuations last year, and sell-off momentum has continued in 2022 as the market has weighed risk factors including high inflation and rising interest rates. Read on for a look at a company less than a year removed from its IPO that's trading down big and is worth snatching up right now.

  • 10 Favorite Stocks of Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss 10 favorite stocks of Mario Gabelli. If you want to see the five largest holdings in the billionaire’s portfolio, click 5 Favorite Stocks of Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli is a billionaire Italian-American investor and hedge fund manager who founded GAMCO Investors, a New York-based investment advisor and brokerage firm, in […]

  • Gilead Sciences Crushes First-Quarter Views As Covid Drug Adds $1.5 Billion

    Gilead beat first-quarter estimates on Thursday, though offered a profit view that was a penny light at the midpoint, and GILD stock fell.

  • These sandals made me want to cry from comfort — and saved my vacation

    Looking for supportive footwear? Keen Venice H2s are the best sport sandals of all time.

  • Farrer Wealth Advisors: “Meta (FB)’s Valuation are at Levels Where Selling Makes Little Sense”

    Farrer Wealth Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “Farrer Wealth Managed Solution” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. This quarter was tough on the managed solution, and while the fund always expected its portfolio would suffer 30%+ drawdowns at some stage, they never thought it would […]

  • Big oil earnings: Exxon ups stock buyback plan, Chevron profit nearly quadruples

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

    The telecom has been getting crushed after losing subscribers and saying inflation is taking a toll.

  • Intel reports earnings beat, stock slumps on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why Intel stock is down despite posting an earnings beat.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.