Amazon Stock Falls after Jeff Bezos ‘Exposes Pecker’, Do Investors Need to Worry?

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced his divorce on January 5. In the days following his announcement, revelations of a potentially ongoing affair with Lauren Sanchez rocked the world.

Amazon Stock Down 5% Since Divorce Announcement

Late yesterday, it was revealed that the National Enquirer attempted to extort Jeff Bezos in relation to some naked pictures of himself. There are concerns that a government agency might have been involved in the personal data leak. Amazon stock has fallen over 5% since the divorce announcement and nearly 2% today, but industry analysts aren’t concerned.

Amazon has lost 5%, a significant number for a stock previously pushing toward $2,000.

Amazon Underperforms Wider US Stock Market

Amazon is doing worse than both the NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange as a whole, as seen here:

