U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.98
    +45.49 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.90
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.50
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3798
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5600
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,631.14
    +1,746.35 (+2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.73
    +72.36 (+5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Amazon stock falls on revenue miss, rising costs due to macroeconomic conditions

Alex Wilhelm
·2 min read

It's very hard to feel poorly for a company worth around $1.75 trillion, so we won't. But shareholders of Amazon stock are taking on a bit of water in after-hours trading this afternoon. Amazon reported its Q3 2021 results today after the bell, detailing its recent performance that included a top-and-bottom miss on revenues and profits.

In the three months concluding September 30, 2021, the e-commerce and cloud computing giant reported $110.8 billion in revenues, up 15% compared to the year-ago period. Amazon also reported net income of $3.2 billion in the period, or $6.12 per share.

Analysts had expected the company to post revenues of $111.6 billion, and per-share earnings of $8.92. The company's net income dipped by some 49% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Amazon are off just over 5% as we write to you this afternoon.

But while Amazon's Q3 performance missed the mark -- the company's AWS unit did report accelerating revenue growth on a year-over-year basis, providing something for the company's fans to crow about -- its Q4 notes may overshadow its trailing results. The company's new CEO, Andrew Jassy, said the following in the company's earnings digest:

In the fourth quarter, we expect to incur several billion dollars of additional costs in our Consumer business as we manage through labor supply shortages, increased wage costs, global supply chain issues, and increased freight and shipping costs—all while doing whatever it takes to minimize the impact on customers and selling partners this holiday season.

The executive framed the impending costs as customer-forward, arguing that taking near-term hits for longer-term results is reasonable. Investors were not sufficiently content with the promise of future cash flows to avoid reducing the company's market cap by a few dozen billion.

But, as we noted, it's hard to feel that bad for the firm given that Amazon reported net income north of $1 billion per month in Q3.

3 analysts weigh in: What are Andy Jassy’s top priorities as Amazon’s new CEO?

Cloud revenues are the element of Amazon earnings that we at TechCrunch pay the most attention to, so let's peek at the data. First, here's how the company's AWS division performed in revenue and operating income terms:

So about $4.5 billion in new year-over-year revenues, and around $1.5 billion in new operating income. For those of you curious, both AWS and revenue and operating expenses grew by around 39% in the year-over-year window. Now let's take a closer peek at pure growth metrics:

This set of data is notable because AWS is the fastest growing segment at Amazon. While the company is mostly in the headlines thanks to its e-commerce operations it is now being growth-led by its quieter cloud group. How long until investors demand that the company be split in two to unlock value?

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Quarterly Revenue Increases 29% But Misses Forecasts, Hits 745 Million Subscribers for Paid Services

    Apple, the world’s most valuable tech company, reported record revenue for a September quarter — but its stock slid after sales fell short of expectations and execs warned of ongoing supply-chain problems. The company reported posted $83.4 billion in revenue, up 29% year over year, and net income of $20.6 billion (or quarterly earnings per […]

  • Amazon Third-Quarter Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates

    Amazon reported third-quarter results after the market close Thursday that fell short on earnings and revenue, as did its fourth-quarter outlook.

  • Loungewear Fans, Feast Your Eyes Upon This Amazon Fall Sale

    Get ready for the coldest seasons of the year with Amazon's fall sale—full of cozy loungewear essentials you'll want to wear every day.

  • Paid Family Leave Just Got Cut From the Democrats' Spending Bill. What Gives?

    While 73% of Americans support government-mandated paid leave, the policy was competing with too many other priorities.

  • Ford Soars After Lifting Profit Forecast, Resuming Dividend

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co., charging forward with big investments in electric vehicles, raised its full-year profit forecast and said it will restore its dividend, sending the stock soaring as much as 11%.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe automaker lifted its 20

  • Twilio Stock Sinks on Weak Forecast but Analysts Remain Bullish

    Twilio predicts an adjusted loss in the fourth quarter of 23 cents to 26 cents a share, wider than analysts' estimates for a loss of 10 cents.

  • Why GM shares are getting run over after earnings

    Investors are dumping GM's stock in the wake of earnings. Here's one likely reason why.

  • Apple stock falls after missing Q4 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides the key numbers from Apple's Q4 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Amazon Q3 results miss expectations as online sales slow after pandemic surge

    Amazon is set to report third-quarter results after market close on Thursday, with investors bracing for a growth slowdown after the pandemic stoked a surge in online shopping last year and earlier in 2021.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • Why Shares of Proto Labs Are Plunging Today

    It's not just Halloween decorations that are putting a fright into Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) investors today. As of 10:53 a.m. EDT, shares of Proto Labs had plummeted 18.5%. Overshadowing the fact that it reported a company quarterly record, Proto Labs missed the consensus revenue estimate of $127.3 million, and it reported sales of $125.3 million.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Amazon Earnings Missed on Nearly Every Metric. The Stock Is Sliding.

    Amazon's latest results were weighed down by ongoing product shortages, higher labor and shipping costs, and more. The fourth-quarter might not be much better.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Shopify Stock Reverses Up Amid Earnings, Revenue Miss

    Shopify stock gained as investors shrugged off third-quarter earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume that missed expectations.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.