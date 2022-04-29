U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,167.69
    -119.81 (-2.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,262.66
    -653.73 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,446.46
    -425.07 (-3.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.61
    -33.33 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.83
    -0.53 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.70
    +20.40 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    -0.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0572
    +0.0070 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8790
    +0.0160 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2598
    +0.0138 (+1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4460
    -1.3910 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,517.13
    -1,693.93 (-4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.62
    -25.73 (-2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Amazon stock plunges to two-year low following first quarter loss

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Amazon stock plunged to a two-year low as shares slid as much as 12% on Friday morning after the company reported its first-quarter results yesterday. The company reported a loss of $3.84 billion, or $7.56 a share, for the first quarter. In the first quarter of last year, Amazon reported a profit of $8.1 billion, or $15.79 a share.

The company said Thursday it projects revenue between $116 billion to $121 billion in the second quarter, which would miss analysts' average estimate of $125.5 billion, as reported by CNBC. Amazon also reported a $7.6 billion loss on its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian.

In a statement about the quarterly results, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company is focused on improving productivity and cost efficiencies, but that this will take time as Amazon continues to address inflationary and supply chain pressures.

“The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges,” said Jassy. "Today, as we’re no longer chasing physical or staffing capacity, our teams are squarely focused on improving productivity and cost efficiencies throughout our fulfillment network. We know how to do this and have done it before. This may take some time, particularly as we work through ongoing inflationary and supply chain pressures, but we see encouraging progress on a number of customer experience dimensions, including delivery speed performance as we’re now approaching levels not seen since the months immediately preceding the pandemic in early 2020.”

Subscription services, which include Amazon Prime memberships, took in $8.4 billion for the quarter. Last quarter, the company increased the price of Prime, as the monthly fee went up from $12.99 to $14.99 and the annual membership rose from $119 to $139, marking a 17% increase. The e-commerce giant had said the reason for the increase was due to the continued expansion of Prime member benefits and the rise in wages and transportation costs.

Amazon's results come at a time when the company is seeing a growing push toward unionization from its workforce. Earlier this month, workers at Amazon’s JFK8 fulfillment center voted to unionize, marking a historic day in a hard-fought battle. Following the news, Amazon had said it was “disappointed” and “evaluating [its] options." Workers at Staten Island’s LDJ5 sort center are currently set to hold their own vote.

As part of its quarterly earnings report, Amazon also announced that Prime Day will take place in July this year in more than 20 countries. The company's annual deal event has shifted around over the past few years, as it was moved to October for 2020 and then moved back up to June in 2021.

Staten Island Amazon workers vote to unionize

Recommended Stories

  • Ford earnings weighed down by Rivian stake

    Ford reported Wednesday a multibillion dollar loss in the first-quarter due to a massive write-off on the value of its stake in Rivian. Shares still rose in after-hours trading as investors focused more on Ford’s fundamentals — including beating analysts’ estimates on revenue and adjusted earnings — and not its Rivian holding. Ford generated $34.5 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Amazon, Ford hit by massive losses on Rivian investments

    Rivian's recent stock performance may have burned a hole in many a retail investor portfolio. It's also burned a big hole in Ford, and now Amazon's, quarterly performance.

  • Jeff Bezos loses $21bn as Amazon shares plunge

    Jeff Bezos saw more than $21bn (£17bn) wiped off his net worth on Friday after Amazon’s shares suffered their biggest fall since 2014.

  • Amazon stock plunges after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Democrats announce plans to ‘go after’ big oil in effort to bring down prices

    Nancy Pelosi says oil companies ‘hoarding the windfall while keeping prices high at the pump’ amid concerns over US inflation Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on Thursday. Neither Schumer nor Pelosi would say when such legislation will be voted upon. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters The Biden administration is to propose legislation that would allow US federal and state agencies to “go after” oil companies on wholesale and retail sales practices, lambasting the industry over price gouging and

  • What investors can learn from the carnage in SPACs: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

  • Why Rivian Stock Was Down Friday

    EV maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been on investors' radar this week for the wrong reason. While past performance isn't necessarily indicative of future results, the drag Rivian stock has had on the first-quarter earnings reported by Ford and then Amazon may have turned off some Rivian investors. Ford was forced to report a $3.1 billion loss in its first quarter after including a mark-to-market loss of $5.4 billion from its Rivian holding.

  • Which underclassman football players in the Athens area have offers to play at the next level?

    There is a ton of talent in the Athens area and college football recruiters are taking notice. Here's a compilation of all the offers in the area.

  • Elon Musk is already at risk of violating a key provision of his deal with Twitter

    Elon Musk has already disregarded a key provision of the deal he made with Twitter.

  • Netflix Torpedoed Warner Bros. Discovery Stock. 2 Top Execs Scooped Up Shares.

    CEO David Zaslav and Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels bought a combined $1.5 million of shares of the media giant this week.

  • 12 Questions for Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway’s Annual Meeting

    Berkshire's stock, Buffett's remaining tenure as CEO, and key investments could be on the minds of shareholders.

  • Cathie Wood's Flagship Ark Fund Slumps

    The asset manager Cathie Wood's flagship fund, Ark Innovation ETF , has dropped big-time, as her focus stocks -- disruptive technology companies -- have hit the skids. Ark Innovation's biggest holding, electric-vehicle maker Tesla , has fallen more moderately, 15% year to date. The declines have come amid rising interest rates and the anticipation of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

  • Market check: Stocks edge lower, China stocks rally, Robinhood stock reverses losses

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Why tech giants like Meta and Alphabet change their names

    Six months ago, Facebook changed its corporate name to Meta. The announcement was simultaneously important and strange, echoing another tech giant’s name change years earlier – Google’s 2015 move to rename itself Alphabet.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

    The telecom has been getting crushed after losing subscribers and saying inflation is taking a toll.

  • Intel reports earnings beat, stock slumps on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why Intel stock is down despite posting an earnings beat.

  • Apple beats earnings estimates, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Apple's Q2 earnings and revenue beats.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and was trading up 6.9% as of 10 a.m. ET. Nio filed its annual report this morning, and there's some good news pouring in from China as well. Although Nio already announced its full-year numbers in March, today's regulatory filing is a reminder to investors about where the company stands.

  • Why Intel Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of semiconductor maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were falling this morning after the company reported its first-quarter results. Although Intel beat analysts' consensus estimates for both revenue and earnings, investors were disappointed with its second-quarter guidance. Intel's non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.87 easily beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of $0.80 per share.