Amazon is reportedly interested in developing a Mass Effect TV series

Amazon Studios is "nearing a deal" to develop a series based on Electronic Arts and BioWare's Mass Effect franchise, according to Deadline. No particulars have been released, but Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Deadline that it's "continuing to invest in fantasy genre of all kinds, we have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more."

The success of the fantasy series Wheel of Time shows why Amazon is going in that direction. Salke revealed that it was "one of the Top 5 series launches of all time for Prime Video," adding that it saw "tens of millions of streams" and high completion rates, to boot.

Mass Effect rumors have cropped up of late, with EA recently stating that it's "not a matter of if, but when" a TV series based on the game will be made. Witcher star Henry Cavill also hinted at a Mass Effect series in a cryptic Instagram post with (easily deblurred) text, as The Verge noted.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition arrived earlier this year with updated gameplay and graphics, to generally good reviews. The series first arrived in 2007 with the original Mass Effect, a third-party shooter and role playing game that pits Commander Shepherd and the Systems Alliance against the Reapers, an ancient machine race invading the Milky Way. That was followed by two sequels (2010 and 2012), along with a fourth game, Mass Effect: Andromeda (2017). BioWare and EA are currently developing a fifth, all-new installment.