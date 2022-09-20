U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,905.25
    -12.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,038.00
    -79.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,983.00
    -41.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.20
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.80
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.20
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.35
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0006
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.26
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1449
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5100
    +0.2920 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,290.95
    +643.38 (+3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.06
    +13.23 (+3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,235.88
    -0.80 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Amazon throws more weight behind e-fuels to see if they stick

Harri Weber
·3 min read

Starting next year, Amazon plans to pump electrofuels into some of its diesel delivery vans in a deal with Infinium. Amazon didn’t say what it’s paying, nor for how much synthetic fuel, but the conglomerate intends to cover "approximately 5 million miles of travel per year" using e-fuels, it said in a statement.

It's not clear how long it'll last, but the trial will begin with Amazon trucks that haul stuff between vendors and distribution centers in Southern California.

Spades are spades, and this is a chance for Amazon to say it is trying new things to decarbonize. Amazon’s climate marketing efforts are as transparent as the company's footprint is large (and growing). Yet, the deal is also an interesting test for Amazon's stake in the diesel alternative. The shopping website participated in a $69 million funding round for Infinium nearly a year ago, via its climate fund, and it stands to gain if e-fuels take off.

If Amazon does wind up expanding its use of e-fuels, after whatever initial agreements with Infinium run their course, we’ll know that a ruthless cost cutter thinks e-fuels could be commercially viable for freight. That'd be noteworthy, since nobody has really proved that e-fuels can be cheap enough to warrant the resources that are required to produce them at a massive scale.

Generally, e-fuels are made by separating water into hydrogen and oxygen, and then combining the former with carbon dioxide to create a drop-in alternative to diesel or jet fuel. Infinium hasn't shared a much about its recipe, but it claims to tap renewable energy, industrial CO2 waste and green hydrogen "in a unique process." In any case: E-fuels are hydrocarbons and no, you cannot download them.

"E-fuels can be very low-carbon" when they're produced via renewable energy, but "they can’t be low-cost at the same time," said the International Council on Clean Transportation, a nonprofit environmental research group. In 2020, it called e-fuels "inherently inefficient, converting at best half of the energy in the electricity into liquid or gaseous fuels."

Dr. Debapriya Chakraborty, a UC Davis researcher who studies hybrids and EVs, told TechCrunch that the "cost-effectiveness of electrofuel versus battery electric technology for applications like heavy-duty trucking will depend on how quickly battery prices fall versus the fall in the cost of hydrogen production and transport, and the development of battery technology that will enable super-fast charging."

When asked about the price of e-fuels, an Amazon spokesperson called the Infinium agreement "one of many important steps that we’ll take as we begin experimenting with an array of new solutions to help us decarbonize," citing its larger delivery van deal with Rivian. Amazon recently announced plans to work with Plug Power, a hydrogen fuel cell maker, to power some of its forklifts and trucks.

Some automakers are also invested in e-fuels, including Porsche and Lamborghini.

Recommended Stories

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enphase Energy, Canadian Solar and Sunworks

    Enphase Energy, Canadian Solar and Sunworks have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Did the Ethereum Merge Drop ‘Worldwide Electricity Consumption’ by 0.2%?

    Last week, hot off the heels of the Merge, a complicated plan to swap Ethereum’s infrastructure without interrupting the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency network, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin reshared data suggesting “worldwide electricity consumption” could be reduced by 0.2% as a result. This talking point, originally discussed by Ethereum researcher Justin Drake, was picked up by U.S. congressmen, technologists and Ethereum’s community, who are right to celebrate the network’s vastly smaller carbon footprint. Proof-of-stake, Ethereum’s new algorithm for processing transactions, would use approximately 99% less power than the proof-of-work (PoW) system Ethereum used to run.

  • Sinopec Releases 2021 CSR Report, Underlines Clean Energy, Sustainability and Sharing Fruits of Development with Society

    China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation's (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has released its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report lately, highlighting its clean energy development with 104 of its subsidiaries recognized as Green Enterprise and an annual carbon emission reduction of 2.38 million tons.

  • Germany econ. minister says natural gas storage nearly at 90%, but will be ’empty’ after winter: report

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Monday at a press conference that German natural gas supplies are in decent shape. For now.

  • Best Energy ETFs for Q4 2022

    Energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) invest primarily in stocks of natural gas, oil, and alternative energy companies. This doesn't perfectly match up with the companies included in the energy sector in the S&P 500, which includes oil and gas companies.

  • Food Supply Stays Tight as Disappointing U.S. Harvest Adds to Global Challenges

    Agriculture executives say at least two years of bumper crops are needed to relieve pressure from drought and the war in Ukraine.

  • Hurricane Fiona slams Puerto Rico

    The governor of the island is calling the damage “catastrophic” as the storm leaves communities devastated and without power. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.

  • This Bold Move Could Give Tesla an Edge in Battery Production

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) piqued many people's interest recently when the company filed a form with Texas' Comptroller's Office indicating the electric vehicle maker's interest in building a battery-grade lithium hydroxide refinery. Tesla said in the official form that it's considering building a plant that could convert "raw ore material into a usable state for battery production." The refinery would create battery-grade lithium hydroxide that could then be "packaged and shipped by truck and rail to various Tesla battery manufacturing sites supporting the necessary supply chain for large-scale and electric vehicle batteries."

  • How U.S. Shale Is Reducing Its Emissions

    The U.S. shale patch has taken major steps in the last couple of years to reduce emissions, recycle wastewater and use ‘in-basin’ sand to improve its ESG ranking

  • Investors Commit $7.1 Trillion of Assets in Pursuit of 1.5°C Climate Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- A coalition of pension funds and insurance companies that includes Allianz SE, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System and Zurich Insurance Group AG have committed to managing $7.1 trillion of assets in line with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The United Nations-convened Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance said in a statement Tuesday that 44 of its 74 members are setting 2025 targets that support the Paris climate objective, up from 29

  • Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits

    Nanmadol is one of the worst typhoons to strike Japan, with flooding and landslides expected.

  • Most of Puerto Rico Is Without Power as Hurricane Fiona Ripples Through the Caribbean

    More than 1.3 million customers on the island are waiting for electricity to come back, while the Dominican Republic is under a hurricane warning

  • Fiona is now a Cat 2 hurricane

    Fiona is a cat 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph. it is forecast to become a cat 3 hurricane Tomorrow as it pulls away from the Turks and Caicos. It is still dealing with some wind shear, but that shear will lesson by Wednesday when it is forecast to become a Cat 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph. It will move just west of Bermuda late Thursday into early Friday with Cat 3 intensity, then it heads towards Newfoundland as a Cat 1 hurricane Saturday. Hot weather here. Highs the next few days will be in the low to mid 90s. An upper high will build over the area causing highs to climb into the low to mid 90s. We will be in record high territory. The humidity will not be as bad, so the heat index is forecast to be around 95-100. Rain chances are low. A weak cold front may get into the area this weekend, but it looks like a better chance early next week.

  • 1,000-year-old stalagmites from a cave in India show the monsoon isn’t so reliable – they reveal a history of long, deadly droughts

    Stalagmites grow from the cave floor up as water drips down. Gayatri KathayatIn a remote cave in northeast India, rainwater has slowly dripped from the ceiling in the same spots for over 1,000 years. With each drop, minerals in the water accumulate on the floor below, slowly growing into calcium carbonate towers known as stalagmites. These stalagmites are more than geological wonders – like tree rings, their layers record the region’s rainfall history. They also carry a warning about the potenti

  • How Industry Networks Are Sharing Emissions Data To Tackle Climate Change

    Sustainability transformations hinge on data transparency. The availability and management of accurate, verifiable data are essential to achieving corporate ESG metrics and shared global goals. Com...

  • Blowing Rain Sweeps Kagoshima as Typhoon Impacts Japan

    Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in Kagoshima, Japan, on September 18, forcing more than four million people to evacuate several areas of Kyushu, public broadcaster NHK reported.Officials warned that the storm “could trigger major disasters,” NHK said.A “special typhoon warning” was issued for Kagoshima Prefecture on Saturday night, The Mainichi reported.The Japanese Meteorological Agency said, the highest level of vigilance was required in the region “due to the forecast of unprecedented storms, high waves, and storm surges.”The typhoon was forecast to move north toward Honshu, Japan’s main island, by September 19, local media reported.This footage was published by Twitter user @S0RA_smoker. The uploader said it was filmed in Kagoshima around 5 pm local time. Credit: @S0RA_smoker via Storyful

  • Videocast; Tracking Hurricane Fiona

    No rain, sunshine and upper 80s.

  • Norway Wealth Fund Sets Net-Zero Target for Portfolio Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund will require the companies it invests in to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, joining many global investors in setting such goals to prevent the financial risks from a “delayed transition.” Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s Woes

  • These tech companies are accelerating permanent carbon removal to save the planet

    Shopify and Alphabet are among the companies backing a funding mechanism, which has previously been used in vaccine development, to help carbon removal companies scale up.

  • Stellantis invests in Turin as part of switch to electric

    Stellantis signalled its commitment to the historic carmaking city of Turin on Tuesday with an investment to boost its role in electric vehicle production and as a centre for the recycling of cars and their parts. The Franco-Italian group signed an agreement with its partner Punch Powertrain to increase production of electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCT) for hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles at its Mirafiori plant in Turin, the carmaker said on Tuesday. Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said the company was investing upwards of 10 million euros in the gearbox upgrade, without giving a precise figure.