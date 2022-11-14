U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,999.01
    +6.08 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,890.46
    +142.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,300.30
    -23.03 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,877.21
    -5.53 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.84
    -3.12 (-3.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.50
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    +0.40 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0341
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8740
    +0.0610 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1771
    -0.0069 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1550
    +1.4000 (+1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,547.96
    +2.21 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.04
    +14.76 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     
186

Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·2 min read

Amazon (AMZN) is preparing to lay off roughly 10,000 employees as soon as this week, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The layoffs come as the tech industry continues to struggle amid a slowing economy, rising interest rates, and stubborn inflation. Facebook parent Meta and Twitter also laid off thousands of employees this month.

The layoffs will impact Amazon’s Alexa business, as well as the company’s retail and human resources divisions, according to The Times. Amazon’s Alexa group, which produces its Echo hardware and associated software, loses up to $5 billion a year, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing internal documents the paper reviewed.

The 10,000 jobs make up some 1% of Amazon’s 1.5 million global workforce. The Times reports that the final number of planned layoffs could change between now and when they’re announced. Amazon announced a hiring freeze on Nov. 3.

Amazon has been struggling in recent quarters, as sales in the company’s retail division slowed compared to its performance during the peak of the pandemic. The company poured huge sums into building out its fulfillment network including hiring thousands of employees and building out warehouses.

The e-commerce giant has been looking to scale back its warehouse network and lease out spaces inside the facilities. The firm has also closed other services including Amazon Care, its primary health care service.

Amazon reported lackluster earnings in October, missing analysts' revenue expectations and issuing lower fourth quarter guidance than analysts predicted. Shares of Amazon are down 40% year-to-date.

Amazon joins a growing number of tech companies that have either laid off employees or instituted hiring freezes. Social media giant Meta laid off 11,000 workers just last week amid a decline in ad sales, while Twitter cut 3,700 jobs following the takeover of billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Snap laid off some 20% of its workforce, while Lyft dropped 683 employees.

Amazon's Alexa division is designed to get customers to sign up for the company's Prime services. Devices include Amazon's Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, and myriad home automation products that interact with the voice assistant.

The company has been pouring cash into the initiative for years, developing a slew of new gadgets including Alexa compatible security cameras to smart glasses that allow you to access Alexa, make calls, and listen to music.

But e-commerce sales are slumping as consumers return to physical stores or cut back on spending, forcing Amazon to retool its business and improve its profitability.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver as retail earnings loom

    U.S. stocks were mixed Monday as Wall Street hinges on another round of earnings from the retail sector.

  • FTX's bust and crypto crash come with two silver linings

    A look at the bright side of crypto's major train wreck.

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • ‘What. H.’ — Sam Bankman-Fried’s latest tweets spark scorn as well as concern

    The latest message from former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried left onlookers puzzled and alarmed after the swift decline into bankruptcy for the cryptocurrency exchange he founded.

  • Amazon reportedly plans to lay off about 10,000 workers

    Amazon.com Inc. reportedly intends to lay off about 10,000 corporate and technology workers as economic conditions continue to hit Big Tech.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought $9 Billion in Stock in Third Quarter

    Warren Buffett’s company kept the spending spigot on, with roughly a third of that money going toward energy companies Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

  • Porsche stock higher as it reveals Macan EV details

    Porsche is speeding ahead with its EV transition, revealing new details of its Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which will be the basis for many of its high volume electric cars. The PPE platform, co-developed by Audi, is a crucial step for the automaker as it pursues its goal of having 80% of sales be pure electric cars by 2030. And it is these pure electric sales that investors are banking on following the automaker’s IPO in Germany at the end of September.

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Will Be 'EXCITED' When Bitcoin Falls To This Price Level Amidst FTX Fiasco

    As the fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's blockchain empire FTX continues, investors are wary about the battered cryptocurrency market. The crypto industry has already seen the closure of major players, along with the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bubble bursting. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has dropped words of caution about Bitcoin's performance in the present market scenario. In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki says he is not looking at flipping Bitcoin by market cap as he is a

  • Markets are getting a wake-up call in 2023, says Morgan Stanley, which offers a plan for investors to get ready.

    Our call of the day comes from Morgan Stanley where a team led by top U.S. strategist Mike Wilson sees the S&P 500 finishing next year almost on par with where it is now, at 3,900.

  • Amazon Stock Slides On Report That 10,000 Layoffs Will Begin This Week

    The New York Times says Amazon will unveil layoffs that could total 10,000 employees later this week.

  • 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soars to $180M domestic start amid Marvel domination

    "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soared to a $180 million domestic start this past weekend, bringing its worldwide total to $330 million.

  • GOP's Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District

    Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state. Chavez-DeRemer’s victory makes her the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon, a distinction also sought by 6th District Democratic candidate Andrea Salinas. The district was previously held for seven terms by moderate Democrat Rep. Kurt Schrader and was targeted by the GOP, which saw the 5th as vulnerable after the long-time incumbent's primary defeat by progressive candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • Biden has 'open conversation' with China's Xi over nuclear war, Russia's Ukraine invasion

    President Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping for over three hours on the sidelines of the G20 summit being held in Bali, Indonesia.

  • SEC Chair Gary Gensler under fire amid FTX crypto chaos

    Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger discusses how lawmakers have responded to the FTX collapse, the outlook for crypto regulation now, and accusations lobbied at SEC Chair Gary Gensler for working with Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Is Coinbase a Big Winner After the FTX Scandal?

    In this video, I will be talking about the recent event regarding FTX (CRYPTO: FTT) and its implications for Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). This was just another confirmation that "investing" in cryptocurrencies is extremely risky.

  • Why Carvana Is Crashing Into the Ditch Again Today

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis and Tilray -- but Not Curaleaf -- Wilted on Monday

    Marijuana stocks as a class rallied strongly last week as investors found good news in the earnings reports of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) -- and perhaps a bit of hope for federal marijuana reform after Democrats' stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. While they initially rose strongly -- by as much as 5% in early trading Monday -- marijuana stocks have given back most of those gains. For example, as of 10:15 a.m. ET, Canopy was still up 0.7%, but Aurora was trading down 0.7%.

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Forecasts Dramatically

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Veru Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERU ) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a...

  • Where Will Upstart Be in 1 Year?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from darling to dud in a short time span. Without the second part changing, it doesn't seem like Upstart can get back to growth. Upstart is a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence to make more accurate assessments than traditional credit scoring tools.