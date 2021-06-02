U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,199.75
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,566.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,647.75
    -1.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,294.80
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.92
    +0.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.40
    -4.60 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    27.90
    -0.20 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2229
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6150
    +0.0340 (+2.15%)
     

  • Vix

    17.90
    +1.14 (+6.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4162
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6070
    +0.1370 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,559.48
    -560.32 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.22
    +4.42 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,080.46
    +57.85 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,946.84
    +132.50 (+0.46%)
     

Amazon adjusts its 'Time Off Task' metric and drug testing policy

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·2 min read

On the same day that the Washington Post reported that data shows Amazon's warehouse workers "suffer serious injuries at higher rates than other firms," the company announced two changes that are part of its stated goal of being "Earth’s Best Employer and Earth’s Safest Place to Work." 

One change is that — with the exception of positions regulated by the Department of Transportation — it won't test for marijuana as part of its "comprehensive drug screening" or disqualify applicants for it. However, workers can still be tested for impairment on the job, and it "will test for all drugs and alcohol after any incident." Beyond that, Amazon is supporting federal legislation that would "legalize marijuana at the federal level, expunge criminal records, and invest in impacted communities."

The other change affects its use of the "Time Off Task" metric — a measure of any time workers spend away from the tools at their stations — which is now "averaging Time off Task over a longer period to ensure that there’s more signal and less noise." Time Off Task is one of the policies cited in reports about the pressure employees have felt to avoid taking bathroom breaks, and keep up a pace that they link to injuries suffered on the job.

In Jeff Bezos' letter to shareholders earlier this year, he claimed "We set achievable performance goals that take into account tenure and actual employee performance data." Now the company claims that Time Off Task is really there "to understand whether there are issues with the tools that people use to be productive," with identifying underperformance as a secondary goal. Documents obtained by The Verge in 2019 showed that over about a year, hundreds of employees were fired at one Baltimore facility for productivity reasons. Amazon did not reveal specifics on the change, but metrics that are easier to live with may do more for employee happiness and safety than ZenBooth kiosks.

Recommended Stories

  • The SEC wrote Tesla in 2019 and 2020 about Elon Musk's tweets

    The SEC still isn't happy about Elon Musk's tweets, but for now it's not doing anything about them.

  • Chinese activists sue Tencent over 'inappropriate' content in 'Honor of Kings'

    A public interest group said the game, also known as 'Arena of Valor,' has elements that are unsuitable for kids.

  • Mysterious cyberattack cripples world's largest meat supplier

    JBS shut down some processing plants Tuesday after an “organized cybersecurity attack."

  • Twitter is testing full-screen ads in Fleets

    Twitter is testing ads in Fleets, its Instagram Stories-like feature. The ads are the first time the company has experimented with vertical video.

  • NASA delays the James Webb Space Telescope launch again

    As things stand, it'll take place a few weeks after the previous planned date of October 31st.

  • Amazon to stop testing job applicants for marijuana, backs federal legalization

    The company, the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, is making the change as states legalize cannabis or introduce laws banning employers from testing for it.

  • Unit tests an easier way for workers to organize

    Numerous studies show that union members earn significantly higher wages and get better benefits than non-union workers. Unit wants to make it easier for employees to virtually organize, and manage, labor unions to protect them from their employers. Unit itself is not a labor union, but instead helps worker-organizers set up, affiliate and manage a union with a mix of software and human resources.

  • Hackers are targeting employees returning to the post-COVID office

    With COVID-19 restrictions lifting and employees starting to make their way back into offices, hackers are being forced to change tack. While remote workers have been scammers’ main target for the past 18 months due to the mass shift to home working necessitated by the pandemic, a new phishing campaign is attempting to exploit those who have started to return to the physical workplace. The email-based campaign, observed by Cofense, is targeting employees with emails purporting to come from their CIO welcoming them back into offices.

  • June 1st arrival gives NFL teams more flexibility

    Now that the calendar has turned to June, NFL teams can trade or release players and spread the salary cap hit over two years instead of one. Other star players such as Julio Jones and Zach Ertz are more likely to be moved. The Philadelphia Eagles already released wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and defensive tackle Malik Jackson with a post-June 1st designation and the Minnesota Vikings did the same with tight end Kyle Rudolph.

  • AMD makes a bigger play for gaming laptops with Radeon RX 6000M GPUs

    AMD is finally bringing its RDNA 2 technology to notebooks. During its Computex keynote today, the company announced the Radeon RX 6000M series of mobile GPUs.

  • AMD and Samsung are collaborating on Exynos mobile chips capable of ray-tracing

    Samsung's next-gen Exynos chip will feature AMD graphics tech that cen deliver ray tracing.

  • LG has reportedly stopped making smartphones

    The company still had contracts to fulfill after announcing plans to shut down its mobile business.

  • Why Judy Sheindlin 'wasn't teary' saying goodbye to 'Judge Judy,' what to know about her new show

    "I was as enthusiastic and rigorous in the last case that I taped, as I was at the beginning," says Judy Sheindlin, aka "Judge Judy" to her fans.

  • A Sizzling Rally Lures India’s Top Bank to Do More Equity Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- A hot equity market in India is prompting HDFC Bank Ltd. to try to muscle in on the action as companies raise record levels of funding.The government has flooded the market with money in response to one of the world’s worst outbreaks of coronavirus, pushing stocks to dizzying levels and helping companies to boost capital buffers. Despite being India’s most valuable lender, HDFC Bank so far hasn’t been able to exploit its strong balance sheet to make inroads into this competitive market.“We will do whatever it takes to reach there -- hire more people, grow more people from inside and even enter into partnerships,” Rakesh Singh, group head of investment banking, private banking, marketing and products at HDFC Bank, said in an interview. “As we build our distribution network a larger share of the equity capital market deals will come our way.”It may be easier said than done for a relatively late starter like HDFC Bank to grab a bigger share of the market as it grapples with uncertainty over its asset quality. The country’s second-largest lender will have to fight it out with veteran local players including ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India.HDFC Bank has lagged in recent years as it focused on its fast-growing core business of lending and deposits rather than investment banking. The Mumbai-based company ranked number 16 for overall equity deals business last year, and number 29 in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“It’s a cut-throat market where big corporates prefer to work with dominant and well-established bankers with existing relationships who can offer them the best pricing,” said Siddharth Purohit, an analyst at SMC Global Securities Ltd. “Unless HDFC Bank offers something really attractive it will not be easy for them to grow this business quickly and get the big-ticket deals.”Read more about tests facing the Indian economyIndia’s stocks have extended their climb, reflecting investor optimism that the economy will rebound strongly from devastation caused by the coronavirus. The benchmark index was up 0.7% on Monday, close to its record high in February.Companies raised 789 billion rupees ($10.9 billion) so far this year through the equity markets, a 9.3% increase from last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s after an unprecedented 2.2 trillion rupees of deals in 2020.(Updates fifth paragraph to show HDFC Bank’s business focus, updates stock index in 7th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities break record as U.S. stocks waver after manufacturing data

    Global equities set both an intraday high and record close on Tuesday as investors weighed the latest U.S. economic data for signs of a rebound and rising inflation, while Wall Street's main indexes wavered before ending little changed. U.S. crude futures rose to their highest in more than two years. Financial shares countered declines in healthcare.

  • France to set up 3 billion euro company support fund

    PARIS (Reuters) -France will set up a new 3 billion euro ($3.67 billion) fund to support mid-sized and large companies as they emerge from the coronavirus crisis, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday. "The aim is not to dilute shareholders, it's not the state's role to become French companies' main shareholder," Le Maire told a news conference. "Our aim is to ensure the transition from the crisis so companies can rebound," Le Maire said.

  • Airlines, Cruise Shares Surge Amid Hope For Demand As Economy Reopens

    Barclays Investment Bank Regional Economist, Brian Tan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the travel industry, countries' new travel policies post-pandemic, and America's continued recovery efforts ahead of the summer tourism season.

  • General Atlantic Mulling Options for Indonesia Retail Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- General Atlantic is weighing options for its nearly 20% stake in Indonesia’s PT MAP Boga Adiperkasa, one of the largest operators of Starbucks Corp. franchises in the country, people with knowledge of the matter said.The New York-based firm is in preliminary discussions with investment banks on alternatives including a private sale or a public offering for its MAP Boga shares, the people said. General Atlantic’s stake could be worth about $300 million in a disposal, said the peopl

  • Mudrick Sells Entire AMC Stake, Calling Shares Overvalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Mudrick Capital sold all its stock in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. as of Tuesday, the same day the movie theater chain disclosed that the investment firm had bought $230.5 million of fresh shares to bolster its finances, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Mudrick no longer holds any AMC shares and sold at a profit, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. The firm disposed of its stake after concluding that AMC’s stock is overval

  • AMC Gets $250 Million by Giving Mudrick’s Fund a Quick Cameo

    (Bloomberg) -- Even before Reddit day traders pushed AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s stock up 1,400% this year, Jason Mudrick had been telling the company it should take advantage of the wild rally by selling stock to stay in business.Now Mudrick has helped AMC do just that, effectively bankrolling one of the company’s biggest equity sales by purchasing $230 million of shares -- and then promptly dumping them in the open market for a tidy profit. Meanwhile, his firm was telling clients it was