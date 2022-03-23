U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.83
    -28.78 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,474.04
    -333.42 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,066.79
    -42.02 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.74
    -14.60 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.86
    +4.59 (+4.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.40
    +13.90 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3430
    -0.0300 (-1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3210
    -0.0053 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.0260
    +0.2100 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,461.63
    -125.37 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.65
    +12.04 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Amazon warehouse workers suffer muscle and joint injuries at a rate 4 times higher than industry peers

Katherine Long
·4 min read
A packing station inside an Amazon warehouse in Germany.
A packing station inside an Amazon warehouse in Germany.Maja Hitij/Getty Images

  • Musculoskeletal disorders like strains, sprains, and carpal tunnel are Amazon's most common injuries.

  • Amazon workers are four times as likely to get musculoskeletal disorders as workers in non-Amazon warehouses.

  • These injuries build up over time and can be difficult to treat, said an ergonomist who's inspected Amazon warehouses.

Data compiled by Washington state's workplace safety regulator reveals a more nuanced understanding than has previously been reported of the types of injuries making up Amazon's workplace safety crisis.

Nationwide, Amazon workers are twice as likely as other warehouse employees to incur a serious injury on the job, federal workplace safety data shows.

Washington state's data, though, shows that the bulk of the injury disparity between Amazon and other warehouse employers is the result of a concentration of musculoskeletal disorders at Amazon warehouses. Musculoskeletal disorders — like carpal tunnel, back pain, and hernias — are the result of accumulated damage to muscles, nerves, tendons, joints, cartilage, and spinal discs caused by repetitive movement and physical exertion over time.

Between 2015 and 2019, Amazon warehouse workers in Washington state were on average 3.85 times as likely to incur a musculoskeletal injury compared to their peers in the state's warehouse sector, the state's analysis showed. In that same period, Amazon workers were only 1.2 times as likely as workers in non-Amazon warehouses to get a non-musculoskeletal injury — for instance, an injury caused by a forklift collision or fall from a ladder.

Behind the high rate of musculoskeletal injuries at Amazon's warehouses is the company's "very high pace of work," Washington state's Department of Labor and Industries found in four separate Amazon workplace safety citations this year.

"To meet the promise of two-day delivery, the high pace of work is pretty consistent throughout the facility," ergonomist Richard Goggins, who has inspected multiple Amazon warehouses for the state safety regulator, told Insider. Amazon workers are compelled to move so quickly, Goggins said, that when inspectors tried to measure workers' risk of musculoskeletal injuries at Amazon's flagship warehouse in Kent, south of Seattle, "it broke the model."

In response to what inspectors found in Kent, regulators this month issued the most severe workplace safety violation in Amazon's history. The violation was classified as "willful," signaling that regulators believe Amazon is operating with "intentional disregard or plain indifference" for employee safety or federal law. Amazon did not respond to a request for comment for this article, but the company has said it disagrees with inspectors' findings and will appeal the citation.

Musculoskeletal injuries are insidious, Goggins said. They're slow to develop and slow to heal. Unlike a fall or an amputation, there isn't a single incident that results in musculoskeletal injury, meaning some workers may be slow to recognize that they're hurt, he said.

"You not only have to heal up to get on with your life, but you have to get up to where the exposure doesn't cause reinjury," Goggins said. "These injuries can take people off work for a really long time." On average, Amazon workers who develop a musculoskeletal injury are off work for 103 days to recover, the state's analysis found.

Last year, Amazon said it planned to reduce workplace injuries by 50% by 2025. The company's plan to tackle injuries includes stretching before shifts, mandatory ergonomic training, and algorithms that rotate workers between roles to reduce fatigue. Amazon spent $300 million last year on safety initiatives, the company has said, and it has established a five-year, $12 million partnership with the nonprofit National Safety Council to research new ways of preventing musculoskeletal disorders, which the company calls MSDs.

"We are committed to leading the way to proactively manage—and prevent—work-related MSDs by drawing on our expertise in innovation and technology and by collaborating with proven thought leaders and scientists," Amazon said in a safety report released earlier this year. The company has a special focus on reducing the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders among new warehouse employees: 55% of musculoskeletal disorders at Amazon's warehouses are among workers who have been at the company for fewer than six months, the report said.

Amazon, though, has said it does not plan to reduce its pace of work.

"Safety and performance targets can go hand in hand," Amazon's vice president of workplace safety, Heather MacDougall, said last year.

Regulators say that Amazon won't meaningfully address its musculoskeletal injuries until the company lets workers move more slowly.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • UPDATE 6-One black box from crashed China jet found; U.S. invited to investigation

    Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week with 132 people onboard, and the United States said its investigators had been invited to the crash site. The black box device recovered is the plane's cockpit voice recorder, based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official told a media briefing, adding that the recording material appeared to have survived impact in relatively good shape. "An initial inspection showed that the exterior of the recorder has been severely damaged, but the storage units, while also damaged to some extent, are relatively complete," CAAC official Zhu Tao said.

  • Is it a Wise Move to Still Buy Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Shares?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • India is the first country to approve the Novavax vaccine for teens, as the world readies for another COVID wave

    It’s the first country to approve Novavax’s COVID vaccine for those ages 12 through 18.

  • Russian Crew of Mystery ‘Putin Yacht’ Just Vanished Overnight in Tuscany

    Federico Scoppa/AFP via ReutersROME—For the last two weeks, Russian oligarch watchers have had their eyes on the Scheherazade mega yacht docked in the posh Marina di Carrara in northern Tuscany. There are growing suspicions that the $700 million, six-deck super-luxurious vessel—with its two helicopter pads, various swimming pools, his-and-hers beauty salons and gold fixtures that would make Donald Trump jealous—belongs to Vladimir Putin. Until two days ago, its Russian crew, led by British capta

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ukraine Update: Combat Deaths Estimated; Italy Snubs Ruble Call

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as NATO leaders prepare to meet in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed In

  • Crypto: Coinbase stock is a ‘one-of-a-kind asset,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Analyst Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss her price target of $600 for Coinbase stock.

  • U.S. new home sales drop further as mortgages rates rise; prices push higher

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are squeezing out some first-time buyers from the market. Economists saw reduced affordability curbing activity in the near-term, but expected the new housing market to plod along this year given pent-up demand, a record low inventory of previously owned homes and strong wage gains. "With interest rates climbing further because of the negative supply shock emanating from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, home sales are likely to trend lower in coming months," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio.

  • AMC's ticket experiment for 'The Batman' seems to have worked

    Did AMC's elevated ticket experiment for "The Batman" work?

  • The Way People Invest In Real Estate Has Changed - What This New Strategy Means For Investors

    Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu

  • Should You Now Consider Liquidating Your Sea Limited (SE) Position?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]