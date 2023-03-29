Amazon warns shoppers about "frequently returned" items on its platform

Amazon is warning consumers about "frequently returned" items sold on their platform.

The e-commerce giant in recent months introduced the badge with the words "frequently returned item," which urges shoppers to check the product details and customer reviews on items that have significantly higher return rates in their product category.

"At Amazon, we’re always innovating on behalf of customers to improve the shopping experience," Amazon spokesperson Betsy Harden said in an email Wednesday. "We’re currently showing return rate information on some product detail pages to help our customers make more informed purchase decisions."

Amazon evaluates return rates separately and applies the same methodology to determine which products to flag, whether they're sold by the retailer or third-party vendors, according to the company.

The badge is already visible on some items, but you need to be logged into your Amazon account to see it.

Missing package? Issue with your account?: Here's best ways to contact Amazon

What is Amazon Clinic?: Here's everything we know about the new service

How to return Amazon items

Amazon's current return policy allows customers to return items within 30 days of delivery, usually for free, unless the item is considered unreturnable. Items deemed non-returnable include certain electronic devices more than 30 days after delivery, customized products and grocery items.

To return an Amazon order, go to Your Orders, choose the order, and select Return or Replace Items. Then, click on the item you want to ship back, choose how to process your return, and how you want to get your refund. Amazon will provide you the return label.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amazon flags "frequently returned" items to warn customers