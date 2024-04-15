How Amazon wasted a decade trying to reinvent the supermarket

Amazon Go logo

Jeff Bezos had a golden rule for deciding whether Amazon should take the great leap from the internet to the high street. “We would love to [open physical stores], but only if we can have a truly differentiated idea,” he told an interviewer in 2012. “We want to do something that is uniquely Amazon.”

In the years since, the company has repeatedly tried to reinvent the supermarket. In 2016, it opened a till-free convenience store on the ground floor of its Seattle headquarters, using cameras and artificial intelligence to monitor what customers picked off shelves.

The following year, it paid $13.7bn (£11bn) for the upmarket grocer Whole Foods. And in 2020, it opened its own range of high-tech Amazon Fresh supermarkets in the US, before later expanding to Britain.

But despite the company becoming the world’s dominant internet retailer, Amazon’s near-decade of trying to reinvent the supermarket has stubbornly remained an ambition rather than a reality.

In the past five years, the company’s total revenues have more than doubled as next-day delivery and a near-infinite selection has meant online shopping surging.

In contrast, sales from physical stores have risen by only 16pc. They made up just 3.5pc of Amazon’s total sales, compared to 7.4pc in 2018. Meanwhile, its number of physical stores has fallen from 679 to 628 in the last two years.

Earlier this month, Amazon’s shopping ambitions were further curtailed as the company said it would stop using its till-free “Just Walk Out” technology in its US supermarkets.

The technology was supposed to automate away cashiers by using cameras and sensors to track what people were taking off shelves. But as it turned out, the company was still relying heavily on human labour: according to the tech news website The Information, Amazon still required an army of more than 1,000 remote workers in India to verify purchases, falling back to human judgement in the majority of cases.

Amazon will still use the technology in its smaller Go convenience stores – many of which it has closed – and in its UK Fresh stores, as well as selling it to retailers. Sainsburys, for example, has tested the system in one of its stores. But phasing it out of its own supermarkets is the latest sign that its attempts to shake up the grocery industry are floundering.

Just Walk Out technology relied heavily on human labour while failing to improve the customer experience - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

“Amazon is learning the hard way that it can’t reinvent the supermarket using only the technology it invents,” says Brittain Ladd, a former Amazon executive and consultant to the US supermarket chain Kroger.

“Just Walk Out failed to improve the customer experience, and I believe Amazon’s Dash Carts [smart trolleys that scan items as they are added] will also fail to reinvent supermarkets.”

Paul Foley, the former UK chief of Aldi and chief executive of Foley Retail Consulting, says Amazon simply failed to make the technology cheaper than a conventional supermarket.

“Amazon and all operators who have copied the concept find the idea is just not financially viable,” he says.

“The tech can only support the identity of very recognisable product purchases like pre-packed canned drinks or packets of cake. This means the tech cannot identify the 5,000 different items that make up a typical convenience store.”

“The tech is still much more expensive than a conventionally run convenience store. Actually the whole concept in my opinion was an advert or marketing tool for the innovation that the Amazon brand stands for. And that worked.”

Jeff Bezos said his company would take the leap from online to the high street 'only if we have a truly differentiated idea' - MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

One source involved in the launch of Amazon’s Fresh stores in the UK says that technology enabling shoppers to avoid cashiers is simply not much of a draw. “From my perspective, I just think it doesn’t work. They offered the Just Walk Out technology as a point of convenience and a quick shop and it’s a bit of a quirk… but is that what people want?”

The source says that Amazon should have paid more attention to the traditional rules of retail. “They’re not established as a brand, they don’t have the supply chain, they don’t have the same backing as the biggest supermarkets. They’re a disrupter in a market that isn’t really disruptable.”

In the UK, Amazon has expanded to open 20 Fresh stores, all in London, although it closed three last year. The stores rely on the same Just Walk Out technology Amazon is winding down in the US, but also feature physical tills, in a sign of the difficulty the company has had changing consumer habits. Clive Black, an analyst at Shore Capital, says it would need to make a Whole Foods-esque acquisition to really make a dent in the market.

“Its progress in the grocery market has not been a straight-line success,” he says. “One can question, despite much huffing and puffing and the acquisition of Whole Foods, whether much progress has been made at all.”

Other bricks and mortar offerings from Amazon have also fallen away too. In 2018, it opened a chain of “4 star” stores, named because they would only sell items that had Amazon review scores of four stars or higher. Shelves had electronic price tags that updated real-time review information and allowed the company to offer discounts to Prime subscribers.

Jon Reily, a former Amazon executive who worked on the 4-star stores and is now an executive at the digital consultancy Bounteous, says the stores were introduced to gather data that could improve Amazon’s own website. “They wanted to learn how people acted in the real world. And whether that was different to how they act in the digital world.”

Andy Jassy still has big plans in supermarkets but lacks Bezos's 'let's try this crazy thing and see what happens' attitude - Mike Blake/Reuters

In 2022, the company closed all of its 4-star stores as well as other non-grocery physical stores such as a collection of bookshops. It came less than a year after Bezos stepped down as chief executive and was replaced by Amazon executive Andy Jassy. The new chief executive has cut back unprofitable parts of the business including ambitious projects once pursued by Bezos, such as video doctors and Alexa devices.

“Jeff always had that [sense of] ‘Let’s just try this crazy thing and see what happens’. And Andy doesn’t have that,” says Reily.

Jassy himself has suggested he still has big plans in supermarkets. Last year he said that the company was ready to “go big on the physical side”. Instead, the company’s closures continued with several Fresh and Go stores, as well as two clothing shops it had opened.

Last week, Jassy published his annual letter to shareholders, an item that was religiously read during Bezos’ time in charge.

The letter was less than fulsome on the future of the company’s physical stores, instead suggesting that shoppers would be able to order milk and eggs online to arrive at their door the same day instead of having to travel to their local supermarket.

It is a potentially enticing proposition for shoppers but suggests that the company’s own physical stores are hardly a priority. Amazon has spent almost a decade trying to reinvent the supermarket; it may now have decided that is one thing it can’t change.