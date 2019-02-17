Amazon Welcomes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To ‘See For Herself’ In Retort To ‘Dehumanizing’ Worker Abuse Claim

A senior vice president at Amazon.com invited Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to tour the company’s facilities to dispel her claim that Amazon employees are subjected to “dehumanizing conditions” at work.

The brouhaha erupted after Ocasio-Cortez flippantly tweeted that “Amazon workers have to urinate in bottles and work while on food stamps” in order to meet the company’s brutal performance targets.

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez was a bartender before being elected a congresswoman. (AOC/Twitter)

Ocasio-Cortez: Amazon Dehumanizes Workers

The newbie lawmaker then linked to a Newsweek article suggesting that Amazon is a heartless sweatshop that abuses its employees.

