Amazon will open Luna cloud gaming to Prime members between June 21st and 22nd

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Amazon's new Luna game streaming service is offering no-invite access on Prime Day, June 21 and 22. During that time, Prime subscribers in most of the US will be able to start a 7-day Luna trial, and can now get discounts on a Luna controller and Fire TV bundle. 

To access Luna currently, you must request an invitation or own a supported Fire TV device. It's available on Windows and Mac PCs, Fire TV, iPhone and iPad (via the web) and on supported Android phones. It costs $5.99 a month to access games including Resident Evil 7, Control, Tacoma, Rez Infinite and Metro Exodus.

Amazon is discounting the dedicated Luna controller by 30 percent from today until June 22, reducing it to $49 from the list price $70 for Prime members. On top of that, it's offering the Fire TV stick 4K and Luna Controller in the Fire TV Gaming Bundle for $74, a discount of around $45. 

If you're a Prime member and are shopping different game streaming services, Prime Day might be a good time to see how it stacks up against Microsoft's xCloud, Google Stadia and others. In Engadget's hands-on, editor Jessica Condit described it as "what happens when you take the subscription model of Prime Video, mash it up with Twitch, plug that into Amazon Web Services, and wrap it all in an Alexa-powered gamepad." 

Performance-wise, she found that it offered a "consistent streaming experience" on par with xCloud. Amazon recommends 10 Mbps internet speeds minimum or 35 Mbps for 4K, but you'll probably want significantly higher than that for the best experience. 

