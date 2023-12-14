Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,716.50
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,155.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,614.75
    +51.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.20
    +12.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.82
    +1.35 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    2,047.70
    +50.40 (+2.52%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +1.36 (+5.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    11.99
    -0.20 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2664
    +0.0037 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.6540
    -0.8050 (-0.57%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,841.64
    +1,642.05 (+3.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.62
    +36.67 (+4.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,691.31
    +142.87 (+1.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,686.25
    -240.10 (-0.73%)
     

Amazon Wins Top EU Court Clash Over €250 Million Tax Bill

Stephanie Bodoni
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. won a dispute at the European Union’s top court against a €250 million ($272 million) bill for allegedly illegal tax breaks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The EU’s Court of Justice in a binding ruling on Thursday dismissed the European Commission’s appeal, saying EU regulators had “not established” that a tax arrangement between Amazon and Luxembourg “was a state aid that was incompatible with the internal market.”

The ruling is yet another painful defeat for EU Competition Chief Margrethe Vestager, who’s led a decade-long campaign against special tax treatment doled out to big companies by member states.

She slapped Apple Inc. with a record €13 billion order in a landmark case that now hinges on a final ruling from the EU’s top court. A court adviser last month said judges should topple the iPhone maker’s earlier court success.

Overall, the European Commission has had a mixed success in the bloc’s courts, as companies challenged their tax orders. But judges have at least backed the regulator’s novel policy of using state-aid law to attack unfair tax aid.

The case is: C-457/21 P, Commission v. Amazon.com and Others.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement