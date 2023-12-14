Amazon Wins Top EU Court Clash Over €250 Million Tax Bill

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. won a dispute at the European Union’s top court against a €250 million ($272 million) bill for allegedly illegal tax breaks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The EU’s Court of Justice in a binding ruling on Thursday dismissed the European Commission’s appeal, saying EU regulators had “not established” that a tax arrangement between Amazon and Luxembourg “was a state aid that was incompatible with the internal market.”

The ruling is yet another painful defeat for EU Competition Chief Margrethe Vestager, who’s led a decade-long campaign against special tax treatment doled out to big companies by member states.

She slapped Apple Inc. with a record €13 billion order in a landmark case that now hinges on a final ruling from the EU’s top court. A court adviser last month said judges should topple the iPhone maker’s earlier court success.

Overall, the European Commission has had a mixed success in the bloc’s courts, as companies challenged their tax orders. But judges have at least backed the regulator’s novel policy of using state-aid law to attack unfair tax aid.

The case is: C-457/21 P, Commission v. Amazon.com and Others.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.