U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,289.84
    -0.77 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,292.36
    +9.09 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,515.52
    +15.01 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,312.86
    -9.48 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.89
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.00
    -15.70 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.33 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1906
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4830
    +0.0050 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5110
    -0.0840 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,196.12
    +1,945.87 (+5.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.79
    +35.58 (+4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.55
    +14.58 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.61
    -235.39 (-0.81%)
     

Amazon picks up the rights to star-studded podcast 'SmartLess'

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Amazon and Wondery will air the SmartLess podcast one week before episodes hit other audio platforms, starting on August 1st. Amazon is paying as much as $80 million for the three-year deal, Bloomberg reports.

Actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes created and host SmartLess, in which they chat with another famous person. The gimmick is that one of the hosts invites on a guest whose identity remains a mystery to the others until the conversation starts. Guests so far include Vice President Kamala Harris, George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, Stacey Abrams, Stephen Colbert, Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney.

SmartLess will initially be available on Amazon Music and Wondery+, and it'll be ad-free on the latter. Wondery will handle ad sales and marketing for the show. The deal also gives Amazon and Wondery the right to partner with future podcasts from the SmartLess team. 

This is yet another major deal for a single podcast. Earlier this month, Spotify scooped up the rights to Call Her Daddy, reportedly for around $20 million a year. Spotify has shelled out hundreds of millions of dollars on other podcast deals, including ones with Joe Rogan, the Obamas and the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex. Amazon also has exclusive podcasts, such as shows with Will Smith and DJ Khaled. It bought the Wondery podcast network last year.

Recommended Stories