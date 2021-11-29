U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,655.27
    +60.65 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,135.94
    +236.60 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,782.83
    +291.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.98
    -3.96 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.58
    +0.63 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.10
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1299
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3317
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7410
    +0.4310 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,971.65
    +788.11 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,460.81
    +31.88 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.95
    +65.92 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.92
    -467.70 (-1.63%)
     

Amazon worker union in Alabama will hold new vote after claims of 'illegal misconduct'

ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
·4 min read

The National Labor Relations Board has ordered a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama based on objections to the first vote that took place in April.

The move, announced Monday, is a major blow to Amazon, which had spent about a year aggressively campaigning for warehouse workers in Bessemer to reject the union, which they ultimately did by a wide margin. The board has not yet determined the date for the second election.

The rare call for a do-over was first announced Monday by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement.

In a 20-page decision, the regional director for the NLRB focused much attention on Amazon's installation of a U.S. Postal Service mail box at the main employee entrance, which may have created the false impression that the company was the one conducting the election process. The regional director also refuted the Amazon's position that it was making voting easier and was trying to encourage as high a turnout as possible.

Latest Amazon union updates: Labor official confirms new election for Amazon workers

“The employer’s flagrant disregard for the board’s typical mail-ballot procedure compromised the authority of the board and made a free and fair election impossible," according to the decision. “By installing a postal mailbox at the main employee entrance, the employer essentially highjacked the process and gave a strong impression that it controlled the process. This dangerous and improper message to employees destroys trust in the board’s processes and in the credibility of the election results. “

The RWDSU charged Amazon with illegal misconduct during the first vote. In August, the hearing officer at NLRB who presided over the case determined that Amazon violated labor law and recommended that the regional director set aside the results and direct another election.

About 53% of the nearly 6,000 workers cast ballots during the first election.

Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, called the decision “disappointing.”

"Our employees have always had the choice of whether or not to join a union, and they overwhelmingly chose not to join the RWDSU earlier this year,” she said. “It’s disappointing that the NLRB has now decided that those votes shouldn’t count.”

Stuart Appelbaum, president of the RWDSU, saw the NLRB decision as a victory.

“Today’s decision confirms what we were saying all along – that Amazon’s intimidation and interference prevented workers from having a fair say in whether they wanted a union in their workplace – and as the Regional Director has indicated, that is both unacceptable and illegal, “ he said in a statement. “Amazon workers deserve to have a voice at work, which can only come from a union.”

But even with a second election, labor experts say a union victory is a long shot. Amazon will likely appeal and try to delay another vote. And even when an election is held, workers may chose to vote against joining a union again. Last time around, 1,798 workers rejected the union and 738 voted in favor of it.

A repeat of the election means another battle for Amazon with the RWDSU. The first election garnered nationwide attention and put a spotlight on how Amazon treats its workers. It was the biggest union push in Amazon’s history and only the second time that an organizing effort from within the company had come to a vote.

Pro-union employees at the Bessemer facility said they spent 10-hour shifts on their feet in the warehouse, where online orders are packed and shipped, and didn’t have enough time to take breaks. A union could force Amazon to offer more break time or higher pay, those workers said. Amazon, meanwhile, argued that it already offered more than twice the minimum wage in Alabama plus benefits without workers having to pay union dues.

Amazon has been fighting two different attempts by workers to unionize in the past year.

Former Amazon employee Christian Smalls is organizing an effort at a distribution center in Staten Island, New York without the help of a national sponsor. The labor board was expected to hold a hearing to determine whether there was sufficient interest to form a union there but less than two weeks earlier, the group led by Smalls withdrew its petition. The workers, however, can refile.

Other organizing efforts are afoot beyond Amazon, including by workers at three separate Starbucks stores in and around Buffalo, New York. Meanwhile, thousands of unionized workers at Kellogg Co. remain on strike amid widespread worker unrest across the country.

Starbucks employees: Starbucks to raise average pay up to $17 an hour as it faces a labor shortage

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amazon Alabama union vote gets a do-over after first vote in April

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. lawmakers ask FAA to detail Boeing 737 MAX oversight

    (Reuters) -Three U.S. House Democrats on Monday asked the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide more details of the agency's oversight of Boeing's 737 MAX and questioned whether the planemaker had been held fully accountable. The lawmakers, including House Transportation and Infrastructure chairman Peter DeFazio, asked FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a letter Monday what the agency had done, if anything to hold Boeing employees responsible for various transgressions. The letter said these included Boeing's apparent violation of its approved 737 MAX type design, as well as evidence of an internal plan to downplay the significance of a key safety system called MCAS tied to both fatal crashes.

  • Best Buy hit by Black Friday shoplifting blitz; CEO says crime could drive workers out

    Crowds of thieves struck at Best Buy stores in the Twin Cities on Friday, just days after the retailer's CEO warned that increased crime around the country could scare away employees.

  • Walmart CEO says Biden supply chain push is easing bottlenecks

    Walmart Inc Chief Executive Doug McMillon on Monday hailed the Biden administration's efforts to ease supply chain bottlenecks as the holiday season gets underway, noting the decision to extend port hours was having a positive impact on the flow of goods. McMillon added that Walmart had noticed a 51% improvement in flow through Southern California ports, a big help for key holiday categories like toys.

  • What to know about the trial of Jussie Smollett as jury selection begins

    What to know about the trial of Jussie Smollett as jury selection begins

  • Jerome Powell Says Omicron Adds Economic Risks, Inflation Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in his first public remarks on the omicron variant of the coronavirus, said it poses risks to both sides of the central bank’s mandate to achieve stable prices and maximum employment.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map Debate“The recent rise in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the omicron variant p

  • Elizabeth Holmes cross-examination: 'The devil will be in the details'

    Elizabeth Holmes’ high-stakes decision to testify in her own defense could reach its most risk intense phase Monday as prosecutors’ inevitable cross-examination draws nearer.

  • Where the Money to Pay for Biden’s Budget Bill Will Come From

    Limits on business-loss deductions, taxes on foreign profits, a tougher IRS, and other provisions that will likely stick once President Biden’s budget bill is passed.

  • Missing toddler Emma Sweet found dead three miles downstream of her father's pickup truck

    Two-year-old Emma Sweet was found three miles downstream from where her father had been found by duck hunters on Friday.

  • Holmes downplays claims Theranos technology used by U.S. military

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) -Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes testified on Monday that she believed the blood-testing startup could eventually develop technology for the battlefield but dismissed accusations she had touted its use by the U.S. military. Holmes, 37, has pleaded not guilty to nine wire fraud counts and two conspiracy counts. Prosecutors have alleged that one of the ways Holmes misled investors was by leading them to believe Theranos devices were being used by the U.S. military in the field.

  • Exclusive-Visa complains to U.S. govt about India backing for local rival RuPay

    Visa Inc has complained to the U.S. government that India's "informal and formal" promotion of domestic payments rival RuPay hurts the U.S. giant in a key market, memos seen by Reuters show. In public Visa has downplayed concerns about the rise of RuPay, which has been supported by public lobbying from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has included likening the use of local cards to national service. But U.S. government memos show Visa raised concerns about a "level playing field" in India during an Aug. 9 meeting between U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and company executives, including CEO Alfred Kelly.

  • Ex-girlfriend's outburst leads to second call for mistrial in Griswold triple murder case

    Tanisha Vicento snapped during her testimony Monday and lashed out at the man accused of killing three members of a Griswold family in late 2017.

  • Investors should wait for 'a bit more detail' regarding new COVID variant, BlackRock strategist says

    Vivek Paul, BlackRock Investment Institute UK chief investment strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to advise investors how to react to the COVID Omicron variant as more information comes out, and how the Fed is considering the variant in terms of the economy.

  • Cosby prosecutors urge Supreme Court to restore conviction

    Prosecutors asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to reinstate Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, complaining the verdict was thrown out over a questionable agreement that the comic claimed gave him lifetime immunity. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele called the court's decision “an indefensible rule," predicting an onslaught of criminal appeals if it is allowed to stand.

  • A new reason to move: politics

    Sharply different laws on abortion, guns and marijuana are giving Americans new ways to move where they feel politically comfortable.

  • Brazil burns boats in crackdown on wildcat Amazon gold miners

    Brazilian authorities burned more than 60 river-dredging boats in a crackdown on wildcat miners drawn to a major Amazon tributary by rumors of a gold find, the government and Greenpeace said Sunday.

  • Markets: 'Feels like a lot of people overreacted' on Black Friday, strategist says

    Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz joins Yahoo Finance Live to assess how logically investors reacted to Black Friday's downturned markets and potential market outlook in relation to the Fed and the Omicron variant.

  • Amazon Warehouse Workers in Alabama Will Get a Second Union Election

    (Bloomberg) -- A U.S. federal labor official has ordered a new union election at an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse in Alabama. Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateAfter losing the first election in April, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union appealed the outcome to the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that Amazon had intimidated wo

  • Rep. Perlmutter (D-CO) talks COVID, Build Back Better bill, the debt ceiling, and marijuana reform

    Representative Perlmutter (D-CO) joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current state of the economy, the recently discovered COVID-19 variant, the debt ceiling deadline, marijuana banking reform, and the outlook for enacting the Build Back Better legislation.

  • White House says U.S. agencies can delay punishing unvaccinated federal workers

    The White House told federal agencies on Monday they can delay punishing thousands of federal workers who failed to comply with a Nov. 22 COVID-19 vaccination deadline. On Wednesday, the Biden administration said a total of 92% of U.S. federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Overall, 96.5% of the 3.5 million federal workers were considered to be in compliance with the administration's mandate announced in September because they either were vaccinated or had an exemption request granted or under consideration.

  • ‘Gross Misconduct’: Two UK Officers Sent to Protect the Area, Instead Shared Photos of Two Murdered Black Women; Both Face ‘Lengthy’ Sentences

    Two London Metropolitan Police officers are off the force after taking and sharing photos of the dead bodies of two women, whom they referred to […]