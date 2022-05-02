U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.38
    +23.45 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,061.50
    +84.29 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,536.02
    +201.38 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.91
    +18.81 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.09
    +0.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.20
    -48.50 (-2.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    -0.40 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0038 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2486
    -0.0084 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1800
    +0.3500 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,665.57
    +426.23 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.50
    -6.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Amazon workers reject bid to unionize a second Staten Island warehouse

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Weeks after a historic victory for Amazon union organizers in Staten Island, a second location in the borough has soundly defeated plans to follow suit. The “no” vote scored a decisive victory this time out, at 618 to 380. In all, 998 of the 1,633 eligible workers cast a vote.

With only two voided ballots, the results appear far more straightforward than the recent Bessemer, Alabama re-vote, though the National Labor Relations Board still needs to officially sign off. Voting took place via secret ballot for four days last week. The relatively small number of ballots meant the board was able to complete counting in a matter of hours.

The news comes as a major blow to union efforts, which had a good deal of wind in their sales following last month’s victory. Last weekend, the site saw visits from leading progressive politicians, including Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Christian Smalls, the fired Amazon worker who led Staten Island organizing efforts, noted the setback on Twitter.

“Despite todays outcome I’m proud of the worker/organizers of LDJ5 they had a tougher challenge after our victory at JFK8,” Smalls wrote on Twitter. Our leads should be extremely proud to have given their coworkers a right to join a Union [Amazon Labor] will continue to organize and so should all of you.”

Amazon, which had previously suggested the NLRB exercised undue influence in the JFK8 vote, savored today’s victory. “We’re glad that our team at LDJ5 were able to have their voices heard,” spokesperson Kelly Nantel told TechCrunch. “We look forward to continuing to work directly together as we strive to make every day better for our employees.”

For its part, the worker-led Amazon Labor Union promised more organizing, writing, “The organizing will continue at this facility and beyond. The fight has just begun.”

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s why European value stocks could top U.S. growth plays over the next decade

    In the 30 years from the start of 1980 through the end of 2009, U.S. and European equity markets generated strikingly similar returns. During this period, the U.S.-based S&P 500 generated annualized total returns of 11.51%, while the MSCI Europe Local Currency Index produced 11.49% per year. From January 2010 through December 2021, the MSCI Europe experienced 7.6% annual returns, and while those for the S&P 500 (SPX) were nearly twice as high, at 15.1%.

  • Could Sage Steele win lawsuit against ESPN? It's complicated. We asked a media law expert.

    Sage Steele filed a lawsuit against ESPN on Thursday, alleging retaliation after comments she made about COVID vaccines.

  • Moderna Seeks Emergency Authorization for Under-6 Covid Vaccine

    Children ages 6 months to under 6 years may soon have access to a Covid-19 vaccine that has been submitted to the FDA for emergency use authorization.

  • Germany, India pledge climate cooperation but far apart on Ukraine

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged 10 billion euros ($10.51 billion) to help India achieve its climate goals after meeting its Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin on Monday, but the leaders remained far apart in their stance on the Ukraine war. In a statement to media, Scholz highlighted the countries' common aims, such as fighting climate change, and the importance of cooperation between democracies. However, his comments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine contrasted with those of Modi, who has called for a ceasefire but resisted western calls to condemn the Kremlin's actions, which they describe as a "special military operation".

  • Disruptive kindergartners are likely to be bullied later in elementary school

    Misbehavior increases the risk of being bullied. Rubberball/Nicole Hill/Brand X Pictures via Getty ImagesKindergartners who act out, disrupt classrooms, get angry and argue with their teachers are especially likely to be bullied once they reach third, fourth and fifth grade, our research group has found. We continue to investigate bullying in U.S. elementary schools, but our initial findings indicate that the odds that disruptive kindergartners will be shoved, pushed or hit, teased or called nam

  • Amazon workers at second Staten Island warehouse vote against unionization

    Amazon won't have two unionized warehouses in the US.

  • Dr Oz dropped by Columbia amid pro-Trump Republican Senate run – report

    ‘He’s been a huge danger to public health,’ says prominent medical ethicist Dr Arthur Caplan Dr Mehmet Oz at a CPAC panel in Orlando, Florida, in February. Photograph: Joe Marino/UPI/REX/Shutterstock The TV doctor Mehmet Oz’s move into politics appears to have been a step too far for administrators at Columbia University, who have quietly purged his presence from their website as the Republican seeks to represent Pennsylvania in the US Senate. For more than seven years, the private New York univ

  • Sen. Rand Paul wants to investigate origins of COVID-19

    U.S. Sen. Rand Paul promised Saturday to wage a vigorous review into the origins of the coronavirus if Republicans retake the Senate and he lands a committee chairmanship. Speaking to supporters at a campaign rally, the libertarian-leaning Kentucky Republican denounced what he sees as government overreach in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul has clashed repeatedly with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, over the government's COVID-19 policies and the origins of the virus that caused the global pandemic.

  • Stock-market investors are ‘running scared’ amid most bearish sentiment since 2009, says BofA

    Stock-market fear is on the rise, with individual investors becoming the most bearish in 13 years, according to BofA Global Research.

  • 2022 Kentucky Oaks post position draw, lineup, odds and entries for full field

    The 2022 Kentucky Oaks post position draw took place on Monday. The field is now set for Friday's race.

  • Guest opinion: Florida, the Vanguard of Freedom?

    The reality that is becoming increasingly clear is that we are free to do as Ron DeSantis wants.

  • SECURE Act 2.0 Passes House, Signaling Massive Retirement Savings and Investment Policy Shift

    On March 29, the House of Representatives voted 414-5 in favor of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022. If passed by the Senate, and then signed into law by President Joe Biden, the act could...

  • Jan. 6 panel wants answers from GOP's Brooks, Biggs, Jackson

    Three more House Republicans received requests Monday to voluntarily appear before the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection and answer questions about their involvement in the effort to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss. The committee sent letters to GOP Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Ronny Jackson of Texas — three members of the ultra-right House Freedom Caucus that have in recent years aligned themselves with Trump. The nine-member panel is asking for the members of Congress to testify about their involvement in meetings at the White House, direct conversations with then-President Trump as he sought to challenge his loss in the 2020 presidential election, and the planning and coordination of rallies on and before Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Biden urges Congress to approve more Ukraine aid

    A $33 billion aid package for Ukraine seems to have bipartisan support, but clashes over coronavirus funding may stall approval. Over the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other U.S. lawmakers visited the region. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "CBS News Mornings" with more.

  • Mounting evidence of GOP lawmakers’ involvement in Trump election schemes

    A review of the evidence finds new details about how, long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded, several GOP lawmakers were participating directly in Trump's campaign to reverse the results of a free and fair election.

  • Biden Allies Keep Up Pressure for $50,000 in Student Loan Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- A close ally of President Joe Biden said congressional Democrats will keep up pressure on him to use his executive authority to forgive as much as $50,000 in student loan per borrower rather than the more limited plan being considered by the White House.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410

  • Kansas lawmakers work at fast and furious pace during veto session. Here's what happened.

    Kansas lawmakers passed some major legislation during veto session, including budgets, education policy, tax cuts, public health and sports betting.

  • Abortion and the Power of the Supreme Court

    Pro-choice or pro-life? The justices can’t settle the debate.

  • Pelosi Affirms US Support for Ukraine in Kyiv Meeting With Zelensky

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other officials in an unannounced visit to Kyiv, video released early on Sunday, May 1, showed.In her meeting with the Ukrainian leader, Pelosi said, “We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom … Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”Accompanying Pelosi were Rep Jim McGovern, of Massachusetts; California Rep Adam Schiff, chair of the House intelligence Committee; New York Rep Gregory Meeks, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; and Colorado Rep Jason Crow.“The United States is a leader in Ukraine’s strong support in the fight against Russian aggression. Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state,” Zelensky said on Facebook. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • Schumer says Ukraine aid package to include Russian oligarch seizure provision

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said a massive Ukraine aid package would include a provision to allow the U.S. to seize and sell Russian oligarchs’ assets, then send the proceeds to Ukraine. “Ukraine needs all the help it can get and, at the same time, we need all the assets we can…