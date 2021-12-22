U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,696.56
    +47.33 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,753.89
    +261.19 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,521.89
    +180.81 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.90
    +18.96 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.03
    +0.27 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    +0.0043 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4570
    -0.0300 (-2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3344
    +0.0080 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1200
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,987.04
    -222.54 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,247.39
    -3.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.66
    +44.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,562.21
    +44.62 (+0.16%)
     

Amazon workers at two Chicago warehouses walk out to demand better treatment

Amanda Silberling
·4 min read

This morning, dozens of warehouse workers at two Amazon facilities near Chicago staged a pre-Christmas walkout during the busiest time of the year to demand better treatment and higher wages.

"We have been passed over for raises. We are being overworked, even when there is sufficient people to work here," a worker at the DLN2 facility in Cicero said on a livestream posted by the Amazonians United's Chicago chapter, which is not affiliated with Amazon. "We have not received the bonuses we were promised. There are people here who were hired as permanent workers, and then they took their badges away and made them temporary workers. They are staffing this place unsafely, making people work too fast, even though we don't have to."

These workers, who work between 1:20 AM and 11:50 AM, are also demanding a $5 per hour raise. Amazon told TechCrunch that the current starting pay is $15.80 per hour at the two facilities that staged walkouts, DLN2 in Cicero and DIL3 in Gage Park. The Amazonians United speaker also said that the facility used to have 20-minute breaks as a pandemic precaution, but these have been reduced to 15 minutes. However, the pandemic is not over, especially as the omicron variant spreads -- three workers tested positive for COVID yesterday at the Cicero facility, according to the speaker.

Before walking out, the workers presented management with a petition listing their demands, but they said they didn't receive a response, thus prompting the walkout.

The speaker also claimed that workers were told by management that whoever participates in the walkout "might as well leave their badges," meaning that they wouldn't be coming back. It's illegal to take action against the employees of private companies for staging a walkout. But employees reportedly returned after the strikes to find that their schedules were blank and they had been clocked out for the day, sparking concern about retaliation among walkout participants.

“We respect the rights of employees to protest and recognize their legal right to do so. We are proud to offer employees leading pay, competitive benefits, and the opportunity to grow with our company," an Amazon spokesperson told TechCrunch in a statement.

The Amazon representative added that no workers are being fired or suspended due to their participation in the walkout. The company said that workers were repeatedly reassured that no retaliation would occur if they protested.

But across the country, Amazon workers have accused the company of trying to quash labor organizing. Last year, Amazonians United co-founder Jonathan Bailey filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), stating that the company violated labor laws by retaliating against him for organizing. He said he was detained and interrogated by a manager for 90 minutes after organizing a walkout. The NLRB found merit to these allegations and filed a federal complaint against Amazon. The company settled, and as part of the settlement agreement, was required to remind employees via emails and on physical bulletin boards that they have the right to organize.

Bailey's complaint to the NLRB was one of 37 against Amazon between February 2020 and March 2021, according to NBC News. But just months after this settlement, Amazon was found to have unlawfully prevented a Staten Island employee from distributing pro-union literature in the break room.

Labor board authorizes new Amazon union vote

Even corporate employees have filed complaints against Amazon with the NLRB. In September, the company settled a complaint from two former Seattle office employees, Maren Costa and Emily Cunningham, who were terminated after advocating for warehouse workers at the onset of the pandemic. The settlement requires Amazon to compensate Costa and Cunningham for lost wages, and once again, notify employees of their right to speak out about issues at Amazon.

But in recent weeks, tensions have escalated further. On December 10 in Edwardsville, Illinois, six Amazon employees were killed when a tornado destroyed the DLI4 facility. For years, Amazon workers weren't allowed to carry cell phones on warehouse floors, but the company relaxed this policy during the pandemic. Recently though, Amazon began reinstating the policy. So, when the National Weather Service issued an emergency alert urging people to take shelter, some Amazon employees had no way of knowing that a lethal storm was on its way.

As Amazon workers in facilities across the country seek better compensation and conditions, the e-commerce giant is in the midst of its busiest time of the year.

"We will work hard to make sure that everyone gets their Christmas gifts, everyone gets their packages," a Chicago warehouse worker told FOX 32 Chicago. "But, you know, we just want to be treated fairly. That's all."

Amazon warehouse workers are walking out and Whole Foods workers are striking

Recommended Stories

  • Kellogg Workers Vote in Favor of Contract, Ending Strike

    Workers ended a 2½-month strike in a deal that the union says maintains cost-of-living raises and guarantees no plants will be shut down for about five years.

  • AWS just can't catch a break

    For the third time this month, AWS today suffered an outage in one of its data centers. This morning, a power outage in its US-EAST-1 region affected services like Slack, Asana, Epic Games and others. The issues started around 7:30 a.m. ET and the knock-on effect of these issues continues to plague the service as of 1 p.m. ET, as AWS continues to report issues with a number of services in this region, specifically its EC2 compute service and related networking functions.

  • Amazon restores cloud services after power outage hits data center

    "The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally," AWS said. Amazon earlier said the outage had affected its platform that provides computing capacity to cloud network operated by its unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer's Covid antiviral pill for people 12 and older

    The FDA has issued an emergency authorization for Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid, making it the first oral method for treating mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. The treatment is meant for high-risk people 12 and older who could progress to a more serious COVID infection. The FDA says it could be available to use within a few days, making it another tool as we face the Omicron variant wave.

  • Amazon places limits on sales of at-home COVID tests amid spike in demand

    Amazon is placing purchase limits on its own at-home COVID tests as demand among consumers spikes.

  • Employer must face worker's lawsuit over husband's COVID death -California court

    A California candymaker must face a lawsuit by an employee who says she caught COVID-19 at work and gave it to her husband, resulting in his death, a state appeals court held on Tuesday, upholding what appeared to be the first ruling allowing a worker's lawsuit against an employer over a family member's COVID death. The California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District, rejected South San Francisco-based See's Candies' argument that the employee, Matilde Ek, must file for workers' compensation rather than seek damages in court because her husband's death was "derivative" of her own workplace injury. See's responded that Arturo Ek's death was "derivative" of Ek's alleged workplace injury.

  • Merry Christmas, Wall Street! But there’s no New Year’s Day holiday for the stock market this year —here’s why.

    Blame it on an obscure rule. For the first time in a decade, there will be no stock market closure in observance of New Year's Day.

  • Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Is Sued for Allegedly Stealing Blockchain Startup’s Work

    Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, is alleged to have stolen the work of a blockchain accelerator under the guise of potentially making an investment in it.

  • Bruised Santander faces battle to save face in Orcel defeat

    Santander plans to challenge a court ruling it must pay Andrea Orcel 68 million euros ($77 million) for changing its mind over making him CEO, though lawyers say the bank has a slim chance of clawing back much in a battle that has damaged its reputation. In one of banking's most high profile employment disputes, a Madrid judge ruled this month a four-page offer letter sent by the Spanish lender to Orcel in September 2018 was a contract, which the bank breached four months later when it decided to scrap his appointment. Santander had said an unforeseen requirement that it pay Orcel deferred pay he was losing on leaving UBS had made his appointment too expensive.

  • Prosecutor’s Tone-Deaf Post Fuels Outrage Over Colorado Trucker’s Sentence

    ReutersA prosecutor in the now-viral case of a jailed Colorado trucker has been slammed for penning a tone-deaf Facebook post as calls for the driver’s sentence to be commuted intensify.Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, an immigrant from Cuba, was sentenced to 110 years in prison on Dec. 13 after the brakes on his tractor-trailer failed in 2019, causing the then-23-year-old to lose control on Interstate 70 outside of Lakewood, Colorado. Twenty-eight vehicles were damaged in the fiery crash that killed fou

  • Prosecutor Requests Urgent Review as Kim K Slams Colorado Trucker’s Brutal Sentence

    9News via YouTubeProsecutors have urgently requested that the high-profile case of the Colorado truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years in prison last week be reviewed. Then-23-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos lost control of his tractor trailer when its brakes failed on Interstate 70 in 2019. He was convicted of over 27 offenses after four people died in the fiery pileup but protests have erupted since then, with supporters urging clemency and truckers vowing to boycott the state.In a dizzyi

  • Starbucks employees in Seattle join growing push to unionize

    Workers at a Capitol Hill store filed a petition for a union election, as momentum to organize builds at Starbucks locations across the country.

  • Cargo ship captain convicted over Mauritius oil spill

    The captain and first mate of a bulk carrier that crashed into a coral reef off Mauritius, causing the Indian Ocean archipelago's worst-ever environmental disaster, have been convicted of endangering safe navigation.

  • Japan hangs 3 in first use of capital punishment in 2 years

    Japan hanged three death-row inmates on Tuesday, its first executions in two years, amid growing criticism by human rights groups of the country's use of the death penalty. One of the three, Yasutaka Fujishiro, was convicted of killing seven people and setting fire to their house in 2004, while the other two, Tomoaki Takanezawa and Mitsunori Onogawa, were convicted in the 2003 killings of two pinball parlor employees. Executions are carried out in high secrecy in Japan, where prisoners are not informed of their fate until the morning they are hanged.

  • Nikola Fined $125 Million by SEC for False Claims. Stock Falls.

    The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that Nikola's ex-CEO inflated the company's stock with tweets and media appearances that falsely stated Nikola's technology.

  • Striking Kellogg employees agree to new contract, will return to work Monday

    A strike at Kellogg that has gone on since early October has ended after workers voted to ratify a new labor contract at the company's four U.S. cereal plants.

  • Tiananmen massacre statue barricaded at Hong Kong university

    A monument at a Hong Kong university that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen massacre was boarded up by workers late Wednesday, prompting fears over the future of the monument as the city’s authorities crack down on dissent. The 8-meter (26-foot) tall Pillar of Shame, which depicts 50 torn and twisted bodies piled on top of each other, was created by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt to symbolize those that lost their lives during the bloody military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. Galschiøt, the creator of the statue, had offered to take the statue back to Denmark provided he was given legal immunity from the national security law, but has not succeeded so far.

  • Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

    A Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program was found guilty on all counts Tuesday. Charles Lieber, 62, the former chair of Harvard’s department of chemistry and chemical biology, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of filing false tax returns, two counts of making false statements, and two counts of failing to file reports for a foreign bank account in China. Lieber’s defense attorney Marc Mukasey had argued that prosecutors lacked proof of the charges.

  • China Telecom Vows to Defy FCC Eviction, Keep Operating in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- China Telecom (Americas) Corp. said it intends to continue most of its U.S. operations despite an order from regulators to stop due to espionage concerns.Most Read from BloombergOmicron at Least Doubles Risk of Getting Infected on a PlaneOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekIsrael to Offer Fourth Shots; N.Y. Cancels Exams: Virus UpdateJersey Shore Town Beats Florida Locales as Zillow Retirement

  • Supply chain chaos won’t ruin Christmas after all

    Deliveries from FedEx, UPS, and the US Postal Service have been overwhelmingly on time during the holiday shopping rush, despite worries that supply chain chaos would create widespread delays.