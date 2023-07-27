U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

Amazon workers at two UK fulfilment centres to strike in August

Reuters
·1 min read
UK Amazon workers stage a strike in Coventry

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's GMB trade union said on Thursday more than a thousand workers at two Amazon fulfilment centres in England would take strike action in early August in an ongoing pay dispute.

"This industrial action will spread further: it’s clear the fight for workers’ rights at Amazon is only just beginning,” GMB Senior Organiser Rachel Fagan said in a statement.

Workers in Rugeley will walk out on Aug. 3-4 and staff in Coventry will take action on Aug. 4-5, the union said.

Amazon said they regularly review their pay to ensure they offer competitive wages and benefits.

"In less than a year, our minimum pay has risen by 10% and by more than 37% since 2018," an Amazon spokesperson said.

In June, the union said Amazon workers in Coventry, who had previously staged a series of walkouts since January, had voted in favour of six more months of industrial action.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi, additional reporting by Helen Reid; writing by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)