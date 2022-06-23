U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,743.75
    -19.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,320.00
    -151.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,513.50
    -52.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,680.70
    -10.70 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.10
    -2.09 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.50
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    -0.17 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0059 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.55
    -0.64 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4850
    -0.6550 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,478.21
    +284.03 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.61
    +2.54 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.69
    -63.53 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Amazon is working on giving Alexa the ability to mimic anyone's voice, dead or alive, from just one minute of audio — and Twitter doesn't know how to feel about it

Weilun Soon
·3 min read
Rohit Prasad, Amazon
Rohit Prasad, Amazon's head scientist for Alexa.NurPhoto

  • An Amazon executive said his team has been teaching Alexa to mimic voices with short audio clips.

  • The capability can help people remember loved ones who died from COVID-19, the exec said.

  • Many Twitter users have voiced concern over potential abuses of the technology.

Amazon is teaching Alexa to mimic anyone's voice, dead or alive, from just a one-minute recording of that voice.

Rohit Prasad, Amazon's head scientist for Alexa, said at a live event on Wednesday that his team has been instructing Alexa to pick up a voice from a short audio clip and convert it into longer audio output. Prasad was presenting at Amazon's re:Mars conference in Las Vegas.

He showed a short video of how people could use Alexa's voice-changing capability in real life. In the clip, a boy asks: "Alexa, can grandma finish reading me the Wizard of Oz?"

The smart speaker confirmed the request in its default chirpy voice, then transitioned to a less robotic voice that narrated an excerpt from the children's novel.

"This required inventions where we had to learn to produce a high-quality voice with less than a minute of recording versus hours of recording in the studio. The way we made it happen is by framing the problem as a voice-conversion task and not a speech generation path," Prasad said.

Prasad said Alexa's ability to impersonate familiar voices is particularly crucial now, as many people lost loved ones to COVID-19.

"While AI can't eliminate that pain of loss it can definitely make their memories last," he said.

Prasad did not say when Amazon would introduce Alexa's voice-imitation capability to the public. An Amazon spokesperson declined Insider's request for comment.

Alexa's ability to mimic voices is a form of artificial intelligence (AI) that Prasad called "generalizable intelligence." The ability helps Alexa adapt to different situations and acquire new knowledge from the experiences with little supervision, he said.

It's different from the "all-knowing, all-capable" artificial general intelligence, or AGI, that aims to understand human tasks and intellect to solve problems, said Prasad. Organizations including Google's DeepMind and Elon Musk's OpenAI are both focused on perfecting AGI.

Amazon is not the only company working on developing tech that can imitate human voices. Last month, Japanese toy maker Takara Tomy debuted a voice-shifting, egg-shaped device called Coemo that copies adults' voices and uses them to read stories to children.

Many are spooked by AI's ability to imitate human functions

On Twitter, people were divided over Amazon's plans to teach Alexa to mimic human voices.

One person, who uses the Twitter handle "Maltese Mama," said Alexa could keep their parents, who have dementia and live far away, mentally active. "We have caregivers going daily but being able to peak (sic) in or even better drop in with a video call is amazing," they tweeted in response to Prasad's presentation.

But many others voiced concerns about the technology.

"Umm, so how soon will criminals be able to use it to call your family members begging them to Venmo cash? Or ask them for social security numbers? Or bank information?" tweeted a user with the handle bitty_in_pink.

Others, including a Twitter user who goes by "Luke," said they were creeped out by the thought of it.

"It's sweet but at the same time incredibly creepy… I lost my mum last year in August and would die to have one last proper conversation with her but I wouldn't do it for a goddamn circular device," he wrote.

Experts have long been concerned about AI's ability to imitate human functions. In 2015, Musk funded several AI projects, including OpenAI, to ensure that researchers were using the technology only for beneficial purposes. Earlier this month, an engineer claimed that a Google chatbot had become sentient, but AI experts said it was far from being self-aware.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Despite Recession Worries, Demand Still Solid

    Despite concerns over economic growth, the latest data on flight activity and mobility on U.S. roads continues to show solid oil demand – UBS

  • Will NFT, metaverse developments in Hong Kong help deliver the city's next 'Octopus moment' in a post-pandemic world?

    When the Octopus card was launched in September 1997, this home-grown electronic payment system arguably became the most notable hi-tech application to come out of Hong Kong. It became a symbol of what could be accomplished in a city with world-class infrastructure, the rule of law, business-friendly policies and an expanding pool of skilled talent. Broad public acceptance enabled the contactless smart card to extend its use from the city's public transport network to the retail sector, tolled t

  • South Korea hits dozens with travel bans amid crypto probe

    South Korean prosecutors have barred dozens of people connected to Terraform Labs from leaving the country as they expand an investigation into a $40 billion collapse of the company’s cryptocurrency that devastated traders around the world. The Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday it plans to summon them for questioning as it tries to determine whether the company committed fraud or violated financial regulations before the implosion of its digital currencies, TerraUSD and Luna, in May. Prosecutors refused to provide more details, saying the investigation was ongoing.

  • Power of Trump's endorsements tested in Alabama, Georgia primary runoffs

    Support from former President Donald Trump didn't translate into victory for candidates in Alabama and Georgia primary runoffs on Tuesday. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns takes a closer look at these races and how Trump's endorsements played a part.

  • PSA: Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Early Prime Day Deals—Here are the Best Ones

    Guys, Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on July 12 and runs through July 13. If you're anything like us, you've been not-so-patiently counting down...

  • Prime Day 2022: Here's what you need to know — including every single early deal

    Prime Day 2022 in on July 12th and 13th. Here are the facts, plus all the early deals.

  • Nominating Trump again would 'lead to chaos': Georgia lieutenant governor

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan about the fourth day of hearings of the Jan. 6 committee on the pressure campaign states faced from former President Donald Trump.

  • 77 years after battle's end, Okinawa wants US base reduced

    Okinawa marked the 77th anniversary Thursday of the end of one of the bloodiest battles of World War II, with the governor calling for a further reduction of the U.S. military presence there as local fears grow that the southern Japanese islands will become embroiled in regional military tension. The Battle of Okinawa killed about 200,000 people, nearly half of them Okinawan residents, and was the only land battle fought on Japanese turf. Japan's wartime military, in an attempt to delay a U.S. landing on the main islands, essentially sacrificed the local population.

  • Exclusive-G7 likely to discuss Russian turbine, but may not find solution -Canada minister

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The G7 is likely to discuss the fate of a Russian turbine blocked in Canada and blamed for reducing gas supplies to Germany, though the bloc may not reach a solution by the end of the meeting, Canada's Natural Resources Minister said on Wednesday. "If you talk to the Germans, they are very, very concerned about" a decline in gas supplies allegedly caused by the missing turbine, Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters. "I'm sure it'll come up at least in the corridors of the G7 ... I wouldn't hold my breath that we're going to find a resolution before the end."

  • European leaders should know Putin cannot be appeased. So why are they still trying? | Opinion

    It felt like a historic occasion when the leaders of Europe’s largest states, Germany, Italy and France, finally visited Kyiv last week. Air-raid sirens howled as their night train pulled into the Ukrainian capital. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of “a message of European unity.” But behind the warm words, there was also plenty of cold calculation as Europe’s leaders push to end the war as soon as possible.

  • Independent review urges updates to FAA risk reports after Boeing 737 MAX crashes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A National Academy of Sciences report released Wednesday recommended the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) make a series of improvements to its airplane risk assessment reports after two Boeing 737 MAX crashes. The report was ordered by Congress in 2020 after questions emerged about a risk assessment report drafted by the FAA after the first of two fatal MAX crashes. The evaluation report Wednesday makes a number of recommendations to the FAA to improve its risk assessment report process, known formally as the Transport Airplane Risk Assessment Methodology (TARAM), including improving systematic risk modeling.

  • Germany's Scholz: G7 to discuss 'Marshall plan' for Ukraine

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that he wants to discuss the outlines of a “Marshall plan for Ukraine” with the leaders of the Group of Seven countries at their upcoming summit in Germany. Scholz hopes for a united front on long-term support for Ukraine when he hosts the annual G-7 summit in Bavaria next week. The group of the world's leading economic powers is made up of the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., Canada and Japan.

  • As the US debates China tariffs, Chinese economists can say “told you so”

    Some Chinese economists are now observing America's sky-high inflation and the debate over Trump-era tariffs with a shade of schadenfreude.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla will layoff 10% of employees

    Musk said in a year from now, however, he expects their head count to be higher than it is now.

  • Qatar to Demand EU Sign Long-Term LNG Deals If It Wants More Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar plans to insist on terms that will lock Europe Union countries in for two decades of liquefied natural gas purchases, a move that will complicate the bloc’s goal to cut emissions while also reducing its dependence on Russian fuel. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fea

  • China reacts as US law that bans imports linked to forced Uyghur labor takes effect

    A new U.S. law that would prevent imports linked to forced labor by Uyghurs and other persecuted groups in China took effect on Tuesday. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), which President Joe Biden signed into law on Dec. 23, 2021, aims to penalize the Chinese government over its alleged oppression of the Uyghur people. It grants U.S. authorities increased powers to block the import of goods from the Xinjiang region.

  • The Founders of Frankly Apparel Created a Chic, Braless Clothing Line Designed for All Cup Sizes

    Jane Dong, the COO, and Heather Eaton, the CEO, took the body-inclusive brand from a class project to a full-fledged business that makes clothes "to fit our bodies—not the other way around."

  • Amazon: Concerns Are Already Baked Into the Stock, Says 5-Star Analyst

    Maybe in hindsight it was all inevitable. Stocks which were world beaters during the pandemic were bound to face a day of reckoning once normality resumed. Amazon (AMZN) was one of the Covid era’s biggest beneficiaries, as out of necessity, the internet shy finally moved online. However, given very tough comps, the move back to the high street and the associated post-pandemic headwinds, the payback has been brutal. Nevertheless, it’s probably safe to say, most would not have foreseen the ecommer

  • Car belonging to people's deputy Kovalov is blown up - intelligence chief

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - WEDNESDAY, 22 JUNE 2022, 21:02 Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, has confirmed that a car belonging to people's deputy Oleksii Kovalov has been blown up in Kherson Oblast.

  • Rare Ferrari and Shelby Models Face Off for Best in Show at the 66th Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

    Classic racers from the Candy Store car club will also be showcased at the Bay Area's Crystal Springs Golf Course on June 26.