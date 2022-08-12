U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,231.75
    +22.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,460.00
    +156.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,389.00
    +77.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.70
    +12.40 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.26
    -0.08 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.50
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    20.26
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0305
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.07
    +0.33 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    -0.0056 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3290
    +0.3300 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,036.34
    -437.26 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.52
    -3.22 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,508.91
    +43.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Amazon's 2nd-gen Echo Show 8 is 35 percent off right now

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Engadget

If you're in the market for an Echo Show 8 but missed Amazon's Prime Day sales, don't despair. Right now, you can grab the latest second-generation model for $85, a substantial 35 percent discount ($45 off) and just $10 than the record low price. At the same time, the Echo Show 5 is still on sale for $40, for a savings of 53 percent

But Echo Show 8 at Amazon - $85

The second-generation Show 8 earned an Engadget score of 87, thanks to its 8-inch 1,280 x 800 touchscreen, minimalist design and stellar sound quality. It differs from the first-generation device in several ways, particularly with the updated 13-megapixel camera that digitally pans and zooms to keep you in frame when you're doing video chats on apps like Zoom. It's a particularly nice feature if you frequently use your smart display as a stationary video-chatting device. It also works great as a photo frame, and Amazon's updated home screen lets you see multiple items at once like the weather and sports.

If you need something smaller to put on a bedside table, for instance, the Show 5 might be a better option. It includes a sunrise alarm feature, allowing the display to slowly brighten as a way to wake you gently during dark winter mornings. It also comes with all the usual features found on Amazon Echo devices, including Alexa voice control and Ring integration. Best off, it's available for just $40, a substantial $45 off the usual $85 price.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • The best iPad accessories you can get right now

    Here are some of the best accessories you can buy for your new iPad, including stands, hubs, chargers and more, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • Anker's Eufy robot vacuums are up to 47 percent off at Amazon

    The RoboVac G30 Edge is down to $180, a record low price for that model.

  • Amazon brings Echo Show 15's photo frame feature to all models

    It allows your Echo Show to display your photos without interruption for three hours.

  • Google Fiber is expanding again after years of inactivity

    It's making its way to Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Idaho over the next years.

  • The man who built his own ISP to avoid huge fees is expanding his service

    A Michigan is expanding his fiber internet service from about 70 customers to nearly 600 thanks to funding aimed at expanding access to broadband internet.

  • Apple Expects to Sustain iPhone Sales in 2022 as Market Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has asked suppliers to build at least as many of its next-generation iPhones this year as in 2021, counting on an affluent clientele and dwindling competition to weather a global electronics downturn.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Vic

  • Amazon's Echo Show 5 is back on sale for $40

    Amazon has reduced the price of the Echo Show 5 by $45.

  • Samsung announces Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 in push to make foldables mainstream

    The two new smartphones will go on sale later this month.

  • Samsung’s Foldables Are a Smartphone Next Step. But Competitors Are Coming.

    Smartphones have gotten boring. Foldable smartphones, which have flexible displays that bend in half, were supposed to revitalize the industry. Foldables are part of a grander plan by smartphone makers to break away from devices that all look the same, bringing innovation to an industry that’s mostly filled today with glass slabs.

  • Samsung Sees Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4 as Edge in Smartphone Wars

    South Korean company’s mobile chief says high-end foldable gadgets are proving better at wooing users of other brands than flagship Galaxy phones.

  • Is Trending Stock 3M Company (MMM) a Buy Now?

    3M (MMM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • BlackRock announces new bitcoin trust, sends small token up 35%

    BlackRock is launching a private bitcoin trust with Coinbase serving as the trust's custodian. The development also sent a tiny energy token up 35%.

  • Akamai Reverses Up As Nasdaq Rallies On Lower Inflation

    Akamai stock reversed up on Wednesday as third quarter guidance fell short of views but the Nasdaq rallied on lower inflation.

  • Mark Carney to chair Brookfield Asset Management post-spin out

    Canadian investor Brookfield said former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will become chair of its asset management division when it separately lists on the Toronto and New York exchange in November. Carney, currently vice-chairman of Brookfield Asset Management and U.N. special climate envoy, will retain his role as head of transition investing at the new company, which will manage $750 billion in assets, including for third parties. The rest of the existing company will be renamed Brookfield Corporation and remain dual-listed, focusing on investing its own capital, built up over decades from its investments in everything from real estate to renewable energy projects.

  • At H&R Block, employees are coming up with cost-cutting ideas, says the CFO

    An internal idea challenge has resulted in significant cost savings for the company, CFO Tony Bowen says.

  • As Rivian Rallies in Runup to Earnings, Do Traders Have a Green Light?

    In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have made a saucer-like bottom pattern. Trading volume has declined from early May but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has improved. In this daily Point and Figure chart of RIVN, below, we can see an upside price target in the $42 area.

  • How Advisors Help Farmers Sow the Seeds of Future Growth

    Conversations around soybeans, corn, and cattle don’t typically come up in the day-to-day lives of most financial advisors. “A lot of farmers are asset-rich, cash poor,” says Luke Keene, a partner with Leverty Financial Group in Hudson, Wis. “They have impressive balance sheets, but you can’t go write a check against an acre of land, necessarily,” says Keene, who is also the firm’s chief investment officer. Keene, whose family has farmed for more than 100 years, encourages his clients to have regular savings outside of the farm so all their eggs aren’t in one basket.

  • US Department Of Justice Braces To Prosecute Google By September: Report

    The U.S. Justice Department prepared to prosecute Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google by September for illegally dominating the digital advertising market, Bloomberg reports. Lawyers with the DOJ's antitrust division questioned publishers in another round of interviews to procure additional details for the complaint. The Trump government-led scrutiny into Google's ad tech market dominance alleged exclusive distribution deals with wireless carriers and phone makers to thwart compet

  • Is Intrepid Potash (IPI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Ether Briefly Tops $1.9K After Ethereum Runs Final Testnet Merge

    Ether (ETH) rose to a two-month high early Thursday and outperformed bitcoin (BTC) after the Ethereum network ran the final dress rehearsal of its upgrade known as the "merge." "The Hash" hosts discuss what to expect from Ethereum's historic transition and why this matters for the overall crypto ecosystem.