These are Amazon's 'big deal' places. Unique locations list includes this Florida address
It's gotten to the point where there are only a few places in the world, if any, that the delivery of a package can't be made.
Whether by using technological advancements (drones) or good, old-fashioned ingenuity (skis), a company that has built its success around getting the job done and getting packages to where they need to go whatever it takes will figure out a solution.
Amazon is one. Delivery drivers will be out in full force this week with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days on Oct. 10-11.
Amazon has compiled a list of these far-reaching places or places with unusual circumstances for delivery. One of those places is in Florida, and it took a Category 4 hurricane to get the location on the list. When Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Sept. 28, 2022, it left places along the west coast like Sanibel Island in shambles.
Access to the island was cut off (other than by boat) for several days. Trees were down on roads for weeks. Street signs were washed away by storm surge. For the past year, these challenges and others have set Sanibel apart from more routine places for deliveries in the eyes of Amazon.
The drivers crossing the Sanibel Causeway that connects the island to the mainland have persevered much the same way they have at these other unique locations:
Grand Canyon, AZ: Amazon delivers to Phantom Ranch, a lodge at the bottom of the Grand Canyon that can be reached only by mule, on foot or by rafting the Colorado River.
Frying Pan Tower, NC: 30 miles off the coast of North Carolina in the Atlantic Ocean, Amazon deliveries, including biodegradable golf balls, are made by chopper to a 5,000-square-foot former U.S. Coast Guard tower that’s now a research and preservation site, and extreme travel destination.
Monhegan, ME: A World War II-era boat transports packages to Monhegan, an island 10 miles off the coast of Maine.
Mackinac Island, MI: Packages are delivered by way of a horse and dray carriage on this island where cars and trucks have been banned for over a century.
Styria, Austria: In this ski town, orders are delivered on skis to local hotels and cabins in the snowy months by a man known as “Heli” to hotels and cabins several months per year.
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Company lists its unique delivery places