These are Amazon's 'big deal' places. Unique locations list includes this Florida address

It's gotten to the point where there are only a few places in the world, if any, that the delivery of a package can't be made.

Whether by using technological advancements (drones) or good, old-fashioned ingenuity (skis), a company that has built its success around getting the job done and getting packages to where they need to go whatever it takes will figure out a solution.

Amazon is one. Delivery drivers will be out in full force this week with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days on Oct. 10-11.

Amazon has compiled a list of these far-reaching places or places with unusual circumstances for delivery. One of those places is in Florida, and it took a Category 4 hurricane to get the location on the list. When Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Sept. 28, 2022, it left places along the west coast like Sanibel Island in shambles.

More: Amazon adds Sanibel Island to its 'unique places in the world' list for deliveries

Amazon uses mules at the Grand Canyon in Arizona to deliver packages to the Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the caynon.

Access to the island was cut off (other than by boat) for several days. Trees were down on roads for weeks. Street signs were washed away by storm surge. For the past year, these challenges and others have set Sanibel apart from more routine places for deliveries in the eyes of Amazon.

The drivers crossing the Sanibel Causeway that connects the island to the mainland have persevered much the same way they have at these other unique locations:

More: Man fishing on Sanibel beach reeled in a fish he described as 'prehistoric' looking

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Company lists its unique delivery places