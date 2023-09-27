Amazon's Canton workforce is hyper local, and Chick-fil-A and Olive Garden eyeing Alliance

ALLIANCE ‒ People living less than 30 minutes away make up the bulk of employees at Amazon's new Canton warehouse.

Chris Silis, a senior manager at Amazon, told area business leaders at the 24th annual Alliance Area Development dinner on Tuesday that 80% of the workforce at the 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center at 474 Rebar Ave. NE reside in or near Stark County.

"We're hyper local," he said.

Rick Baxter, president of Alliance Area Development, asks Chris Silis, senior manager at Amazon, a question Tuesday night at the 24th annual Alliance Area Development dinner.

About 82 people attended the event at the Alliance Country Club.

The guest speaker, Silis engaged in a Q&A session with Rick Baxter, president of Alliance Area Development, and other area business leaders. The subject of jobs and hiring practices dominated the discussion. Silis also shared by that Instant Pots or multi-cookers are the company's top sellers.

He also said the Canton warehouse, which opened earlier this year, handles only items 25 pounds or heavier.

Silis said the Canton facility employs about 1,000 full-time and part-time workers. Entry-level positions make $18 to $22 an hour, with benefits and career growth opportunities. He said Amazon has a wide variety of job roles from packers to robotics, and you don't need a diploma.

"The pool is so wide for us," he said.

Silis also said the e-commerce company offers numerous mentorship and internal programs for all employees, and a college reimbursement program after 90 days.

"We don't just say it. We actual do practice it," Silis said. "We try to be the most employee-centric company."

The Canton warehouse is expected to hire seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday.

Silis also said it is possible in the future that the company might expand the full-time and part-time workforce at Canton, if capacity needs it.

To apply online for a position, go to amazon.jobs.

Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden eyeing Carnation City sites

Another national chain, Meijer, was brought up before the Amazon discussion pertaining to its effect on the local market.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocery chain is building a 160,000-square-foot store to anchor a new retail plaza at 2500 W. State St., the site of the former Carnation City Mall. The company is anticipating an early summer 2024 opening date.

Meijer has started work on a 160,000-square-foot store in Alliance, as seen here on July 12, 2023. The retailer will anchor a new retail plaza where the old Carnation City Mall stood. The mall closed in 2022 and was demolished.

Gerard Mastroianni, president of Alliance Ventures, said the "Meijer effect" has been helping the Carnation City attract more development. For example, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is planning to have a location at 2461 W. State St., he said.

Mastroianni also said Chick-fil-A and the Darden Restaurant company, which owns Olive Garden, have been poking around the area, looking for a possible location.

"We've had discussions with them," he said. "But it takes time to put these deals together."

