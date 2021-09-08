U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,515.84
    -4.19 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,153.69
    +53.69 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,315.06
    -59.26 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.61
    -16.44 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +1.15 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3550
    -0.0150 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3120
    +0.0530 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,520.23
    -4,335.16 (-8.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.67
    -10.80 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.01
    -34.36 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Amazon's cashierless 'Just Walk Out' tech is coming to Whole Foods stores

Steve Dent
·1 min read

After launching it in Go stores and then bringing it to larger Freshsupermarkets, Amazon's cashierless "Just Walk Out" tech will soon arrive in two Whole Foods locations. The service, which lets you pick up goods from shelves and (yep) just walk out, is coming to new stores in Washington DC and Sherman Oaks, California next year, the company announced.

"By collaborating with Amazon to introduce Just Walk Out shopping at these two Whole Foods Market stores, our customers will be able to... save time by skipping the checkout line," said Whole Foods co-founder John Mackey.

As we've detailed previously, Just Walk Out uses computer vision, sensors and AI to let you walk into a store, sign in with an app, fill up your bags and leave without the need to join a checkout line. On top of using the tech in its own Go and Fresh stores, Amazon signed a deal last year to license its technology to third-party retailers.

The technology will work the same at Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon. Shoppers can opt to use the tech when they enter the store by scanning an app, inserting a debit card linked to their Amazon account, or by placing their palm over the Amazon One palm-scanning system.

Unions have proclaimed that Amazon's cashierless tech will cost workers jobs, but Amazon said the new Whole Foods locations will "employ a comparable number of team members as existing Whole Foods stores of similar sizes." Rather, employees will be able to "spend even more time interacting with customers and delivering a great shopping experience," Amazon said in a press release.

Editor's note: This post originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • 7.0 earthquake shakes southwestern Mexico

    A 7.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Acapulco, Mexico, on Tuesday at 8:47 p.m., local time, shaking portions of southwestern Mexico and causing power outages. Power flashes lit up the night sky as the earthquake rumbled and left parts of the Acapulco area without electricity. Damage to phone lines and electrical wiring were reported. Some blackouts were also reported in Tlatelolco, Mexico. As of Tuesday night, around 1.6 million people were without power across five states in Mexico, and 13% o

  • How businesses are deciding their vaccine and COVID policies

    A growing number of U.S. companies have mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. But in the absence of a federal mandate there's a wide variance in what’s happening — mandates for all, some, or none — with employee demands being put front and center thanks to the Great Resignation.Why it matters: How companies answer questions about vaccines and return-to-work policies has wide ranging impacts — on the health of their employees, on where people live, and on the strategic direction of their

  • Asia eyes Australia blueprint as $100 billion oil, gas clean-up looms

    Australia has passed legislation that could set a precedent for who pays to clean up the fossil fuel industry in Asia, making former owners of oil and gas fields responsible for the costs of dismantling facilities if later owners fail. The new law provides a blueprint for governments tussling with the oil and gas industry over the removal of hundreds of obsolete energy facilities, particularly as the world moves to a lower-carbon economy. The cost of decommissioning offshore facilities in Australia is expected to run to $40 billion, with half of that in the next 10 years.

  • Fact or Fiction: Banner shows blatant antiemitism?

    Pictures being sent around social media show a banner that was flown over Florida which read "Jew. I have a question."

  • Hyperloop Prototype To Be Built, Tested In Colorado

    A new testing facility for an experimental transportation technology known as hyperloop is set for Pueblo, Colorado. Swiss-American startup Swisspod recently announced an agreement with Transportation Technology Center Inc. (TTCI) to build and test a full-scale prototype of its hyperloop system at a facility near the city. TTCI will provide engineering insight and operational and test plan support. The partnership with TTCI will advance Swisspod's global expansion strategy, company officials sai

  • COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in mid-Michigan

    COVID-19 cases are on the rise in mid-Michigan, in fact we're seeing more cases now than at this time last year.

  • Apple's big concession: A willingness to concede

    Apple spent another week on its heels last week, settling cases with regulators and, on Friday, agreeing to delay a controversial plan to start monitoring iPhones for child sexual abuse material.Why it matters: The individual moves themselves won't hurt Apple and could actually take some pressure off the company. The downside for the company is they show that Apple can back down if pushed hard enough.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: App

  • Editorial: Victims of criminal violence need help, but so do those harmed by law enforcement

    Californians suffering the consequences of violent attacks can survive their trauma with help from the state victims compensation fund. That help should be available even when the assault came from a law enforcement officer.

  • Last chance for Walmart's spectacular Labor Day sales — score Apple, Beats, Sony, Shark, Ninja and more

    TVs, laptops, headphones, air fryers, coffee makers, vacuums, shoes — the sales are unreal!

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s crypto meltdown, a move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to support a rebound…

  • Apple expected to launch new iPhone 13 at September 14 event

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what he's expecting from Apple's launch event on September 14th.&nbsp;

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Apple stock is up ahead of the iPhone 13 reveal

    Investors appear to be scooping up Apple shares ahead of the reveal this month of the new iPhone.

  • 5M get stimulus help to pay for internet and a laptop — and you can still apply

    The government will give you a discount on your internet service and a new computer.

  • Google Accounts for a Huge Amount of Apple's Profits

    There are some questions for investors to ask about Google's position as Apple's default search engine.

  • Apple Inc.: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (AAPL)

    Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) traded at a new 52-week high today of $156.24. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 9.7 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 69.9 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apple Inc. have traded between a low of $103.10 and a high of $156.24 and are now at $155.82, which is 51% above that low price. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone),

  • Texas Instruments Raises $1.5B Via Debt Offering; Launches 70-W BLDC Motor Drivers

    Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) priced three series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate of $1.5 billion. The notes include $500 million of 1.125% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2026; $500 million of 1.900% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2031; and $500 million of 2.700% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2051. The offering proceeds will serve general corporate purposes. TI held $5.8 billion in long-term debt as of June 30. Additionally, TI launched 70-W brushl

  • Major losses in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins erase nearly $400 billion in market value

    Major losses for Bitcoin, Ether, and several altcoins, which erased about $400 billion in crypto market value, came on the heels of El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender.

  • When is iPhone 13 out in the UK? Likely release date for new Apple phone

    The iPhone 13 is about to arrive. Nobody outside the company knows what exactly that could mean, though rumours suggest Apple’s new phone will have a smaller notch at the top, improved cameras and a faster processor. Apple might choose to forego the “13” number, given its reputation, and perhaps even drop the numbering scheme entirely as it has with other products such as the iPad.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 7th, 2021

    After a mixed start to the week for the majors, a return to Monday’s highs would be needed to avoid a pullback.